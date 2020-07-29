Edgy's Lost His Mind Free Football Board

Sign in
Sticky Threads
Sticky
Story: Football Moved to the Spring
EdgyTim
,
Jul 29, 2020 at 3:03 PM
...
2
Replies:
62
Views:
1,212
sporthog9er
Jul 29, 2020 at 5:04 PM
Sticky
So what we learned from the today's Press Conference
EdgyTim
,
Jul 29, 2020 at 4:48 PM
Replies:
1
Views:
2
missingwalter
Jul 29, 2020 at 4:56 PM
Sticky
Live Stream Press Conference: WJOL AM1340 right now
EdgyTim
,
Jul 29, 2020 at 4:11 PM
Replies:
0
Views:
41
EdgyTim
Jul 29, 2020 at 4:11 PM
Sticky
JB just restricted all IL sports
sporthog9er
,
Jul 29, 2020 at 12:13 PM
Replies:
26
Views:
1,628
eagles2k3
Jul 29, 2020 at 2:41 PM
Locked
Sticky
State of Illinois Coronavirus Sports Guidelines
EdgyTim
,
Jul 29, 2020 at 12:29 PM
Replies:
0
Views:
1,843
EdgyTim
Jul 29, 2020 at 12:29 PM
Sticky
FREE Video: EDGY Nation's Now What? 7/28/2020
EdgyTim
,
Jul 28, 2020 at 4:31 PM
Replies:
0
Views:
155
EdgyTim
Jul 28, 2020 at 4:31 PM
Locked
Sticky
FREE officiating clinic for EVERYONE - July 29 @ 6 pm
EdgyTim
,
Jul 18, 2020
Replies:
0
Views:
375
EdgyTim
Jul 18, 2020
Sticky
146 2020 Team Previews are here
EdgyTim
,
Jun 9, 2020
Replies:
1
Views:
8,288
EdgyTim
Jun 15, 2020
Locked
Sticky
Open IHSA Football Coaching Position Listing
EdgyTim
,
Oct 27, 2019
Replies:
0
Views:
50,823
EdgyTim
Oct 27, 2019
Locked
Sticky
Calling all Parents/Recruits: College Contact Page
EdgyTim
,
Jul 28, 2017
Replies:
0
Views:
9,613
EdgyTim
Jul 28, 2017
Locked
Sticky
All 2021/2022/2023: EDGYTIM.com Top Prospect Survey is here
EdgyTim
,
Dec 2, 2016
Replies:
0
Views:
9,025
EdgyTim
Dec 2, 2016
Normal Threads
Spring so they say
Jpnno1
,
Jul 29, 2020 at 4:49 PM
Replies:
3
Views:
4
sporthog9er
Jul 29, 2020 at 5:03 PM
So what will happen today? IHSA Board meeting
EdgyTim
,
Jul 29, 2020 at 6:51 AM
...
2
Replies:
42
Views:
2,424
McZebra
Jul 29, 2020 at 4:37 PM
TCYFL - feeder for a lot of high schools cancels 2020
footballfan 44
,
Jul 13, 2020
Replies:
14
Views:
1,088
ClownBaby
Jul 29, 2020 at 4:30 PM
Private Schools
colin2229
,
Jul 27, 2020 at 7:52 AM
Replies:
18
Views:
1,736
McZebra
Jul 29, 2020 at 4:28 PM
nothing canceled yet
Golden Warrior
,
Jul 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM
Replies:
1
Views:
255
missingwalter
Jul 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM
Where does IHSA take this
fuballcrzy
,
Jul 29, 2020 at 1:41 PM
Replies:
1
Views:
531
Richmond Burtman III
Jul 29, 2020 at 2:33 PM
Read The Article
LTHSALUM76
,
Jul 29, 2020 at 7:37 AM
Replies:
2
Views:
650
PanthersWildcats86
Jul 29, 2020 at 1:55 PM
Options HS Football players will have once they cancel fall sports
LovetheDrake2
,
Jul 29, 2020 at 8:30 AM
Replies:
10
Views:
806
fuballcrzy
Jul 29, 2020 at 1:48 PM
INDIANA IS FALL FULL GO
FBCoach8
,
Jul 29, 2020 at 12:06 PM
Replies:
9
Views:
536
Thedoctor50
Jul 29, 2020 at 1:31 PM
LT hires coach
Little Kin
,
Jul 28, 2020 at 1:32 PM
Replies:
5
Views:
943
Magnum Opus
Jul 29, 2020 at 11:31 AM
Sports in other countries..what are they doing??
gags33
,
Jul 27, 2020 at 10:01 PM
Replies:
19
Views:
690
LWeastDad
Jul 29, 2020 at 10:58 AM
Are Playoffs possible if Football is moved to the Spring?
LovetheDrake2
,
Jul 28, 2020 at 5:18 PM
Replies:
16
Views:
873
Luca_Brasi
Jul 29, 2020 at 10:19 AM
Scheduled Message Board outage today 1:59PM CST
EdgyTim
,
Jul 29, 2020 at 8:14 AM
Replies:
4
Views:
439
RD_Watcher
Jul 29, 2020 at 10:18 AM
Joliet Township e-learning
USD24
,
Jul 27, 2020 at 5:02 PM
Replies:
4
Views:
595
NNFAN
Jul 29, 2020 at 9:16 AM
Will IHSA stop double football seasons?
mc140
,
Jul 28, 2020 at 6:31 PM
Replies:
5
Views:
780
missingwalter
Jul 29, 2020 at 8:02 AM
What should happen this fall with HS football?
colin2229
,
Jul 28, 2020 at 6:29 AM
Replies:
12
Views:
981
mc140
Jul 28, 2020 at 6:27 PM
Locked
Tomorrow IHSA Meeting time frame
EdgyTim
,
Jul 28, 2020 at 5:54 PM
Replies:
0
Views:
621
EdgyTim
Jul 28, 2020 at 5:54 PM
Plainfield back to E Learning
saints78
,
Jul 27, 2020 at 9:28 PM
Replies:
21
Views:
873
NNFAN
Jul 28, 2020 at 4:17 PM
The new E Learning
ClownBaby
,
Jul 27, 2020 at 3:21 PM
Replies:
8
Views:
876
johnndoe
Jul 28, 2020 at 1:32 PM
Over /under on # of games played ?
lesna
,
Jul 5, 2020
...
2
Replies:
62
Views:
3,858
dweise
Jul 28, 2020 at 9:20 AM
One man's opinion
Alexander32
,
Jun 17, 2020
...
2
Replies:
70
Views:
4,617
dweise
Jul 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM
Hearing that...
EdgyTim
,
Jul 27, 2020 at 10:43 PM
Replies:
1
Views:
1,349
johnndoe
Jul 28, 2020 at 8:24 AM
When is the plug pulled on Winter sports?
mc140
,
Jul 26, 2020 at 8:53 PM
Replies:
11
Views:
1,472
missingwalter
Jul 28, 2020 at 8:22 AM
What Where The Last 3 Games You Attended
Wassup13
,
Jul 26, 2020 at 8:53 AM
Replies:
14
Views:
785
PanthersWildcats86
Jul 28, 2020 at 7:42 AM
2020 Team Preview: Warren Township Blue Devils
EdgyTim
,
Jun 11, 2020
Replies:
6
Views:
1,205
micahjones
Jul 27, 2020 at 9:02 PM
CCIW Thread ???
forlouann
,
Jul 27, 2020 at 2:09 PM
Replies:
3
Views:
637
ClownBaby
Jul 27, 2020 at 7:20 PM
Mt Carmel having on-site learning
MC63
,
Jul 23, 2020 at 11:20 PM
Replies:
10
Views:
1,035
ClownBaby
Jul 27, 2020 at 3:28 PM
CCL to SEC
CCLorBUST
,
Jul 23, 2020 at 8:31 AM
Replies:
18
Views:
1,327
crusader_of_90
Jul 27, 2020 at 2:38 PM
Morris football program shut down after positive COVID-19 test
Wassup13
,
Jul 23, 2020 at 9:17 AM
...
2
3
Replies:
87
Views:
4,340
Googertys Dog
Jul 27, 2020 at 12:14 PM
If They Play, What Team Ranks #2 Behind ESL?
crusader_of_90
,
Jul 23, 2020 at 5:31 PM
...
2
Replies:
43
Views:
1,889
Gene K.
Jul 27, 2020 at 10:34 AM
Hinsdale D86 Returning to School with Hybrid Model
RD_Watcher
,
Jul 24, 2020 at 12:01 AM
Replies:
34
Views:
1,409
sporthog9er
Jul 27, 2020 at 9:43 AM
Old Man Football
crusader_of_90
,
Jul 26, 2020 at 5:57 PM
Replies:
0
Views:
462
crusader_of_90
Jul 26, 2020 at 5:57 PM
One man's proposal - Pick your winners
missingwalter
,
Jul 22, 2020
Replies:
36
Views:
1,349
Richmond Burtman III
Jul 26, 2020 at 3:55 PM
Smalling not returning to Illini
McCaravan
,
Jul 25, 2020 at 2:12 PM
Replies:
4
Views:
927
brucealmighy
Jul 25, 2020 at 11:10 PM
Xazavian Valladay - BR alum
3OrangeWhips
,
Jul 24, 2020 at 6:24 PM
Replies:
4
Views:
506
krock the house
Jul 25, 2020 at 8:14 PM
Breaking: Plainfield East OG Zach Barlev to BGSU
EdgyTim
,
Jul 4, 2020
Replies:
3
Views:
376
brucealmighy
Jul 24, 2020 at 8:15 PM
IESA cancels all fall sports
sporthog9er
,
Jul 24, 2020 at 11:37 AM
Replies:
10
Views:
1,248
StormFire
Jul 24, 2020 at 7:18 PM
Reddit
Wilmatucky
,
Jul 22, 2020
Replies:
6
Views:
929
CaravanMan
Jul 24, 2020 at 6:48 PM
The Iowa Plan
No Bias---Just Reality
,
Jul 24, 2020 at 1:24 PM
Replies:
1
Views:
569
rfb321
Jul 24, 2020 at 2:33 PM
To every member of IHSA, IDPH, ISBE
sporthog9er
,
Jul 23, 2020 at 10:06 PM
Replies:
11
Views:
1,013
missingwalter
Jul 24, 2020 at 12:13 PM
