Edgy's Lost His Mind Free Football Board

  2. EdgyTim
    Story: Football Moved to the Spring

    EdgyTim, Jul 29, 2020 at 3:03 PM ... 2
    62
    1,212
    sporthog9er
    Jul 29, 2020 at 5:04 PM
  3. EdgyTim
    So what we learned from the today's Press Conference

    EdgyTim, Jul 29, 2020 at 4:48 PM
    1
    2
    missingwalter
    Jul 29, 2020 at 4:56 PM
  4. EdgyTim
    Live Stream Press Conference: WJOL AM1340 right now

    EdgyTim, Jul 29, 2020 at 4:11 PM
    0
    41
    EdgyTim
    Jul 29, 2020 at 4:11 PM
  5. sporthog9er
    JB just restricted all IL sports

    sporthog9er, Jul 29, 2020 at 12:13 PM
    26
    1,628
    eagles2k3
    Jul 29, 2020 at 2:41 PM
  6. EdgyTim
    State of Illinois Coronavirus Sports Guidelines

    EdgyTim, Jul 29, 2020 at 12:29 PM
    0
    1,843
    EdgyTim
    Jul 29, 2020 at 12:29 PM
  7. EdgyTim
    FREE Video: EDGY Nation's Now What? 7/28/2020

    EdgyTim, Jul 28, 2020 at 4:31 PM
    0
    155
    EdgyTim
    Jul 28, 2020 at 4:31 PM
  8. EdgyTim
    FREE officiating clinic for EVERYONE - July 29 @ 6 pm

    EdgyTim, Jul 18, 2020
    0
    375
    EdgyTim
    Jul 18, 2020
  9. EdgyTim
    146 2020 Team Previews are here

    EdgyTim, Jun 9, 2020
    1
    8,288
    EdgyTim
    Jun 15, 2020
  10. EdgyTim
    Open IHSA Football Coaching Position Listing

    EdgyTim, Oct 27, 2019
    0
    50,823
    EdgyTim
    Oct 27, 2019
  11. EdgyTim
    Calling all Parents/Recruits: College Contact Page

    EdgyTim, Jul 28, 2017
    0
    9,613
    EdgyTim
    Jul 28, 2017
  12. EdgyTim
    All 2021/2022/2023: EDGYTIM.com Top Prospect Survey is here

    EdgyTim, Dec 2, 2016
    0
    9,025
    EdgyTim
    Dec 2, 2016
  14. Jpnno1

    Spring so they say

    Jpnno1, Jul 29, 2020 at 4:49 PM
    3
    4
    sporthog9er
    Jul 29, 2020 at 5:03 PM
  15. EdgyTim

    So what will happen today? IHSA Board meeting

    EdgyTim, Jul 29, 2020 at 6:51 AM ... 2
    42
    2,424
    McZebra
    Jul 29, 2020 at 4:37 PM
  16. footballfan 44

    TCYFL - feeder for a lot of high schools cancels 2020

    footballfan 44, Jul 13, 2020
    14
    1,088
    ClownBaby
    Jul 29, 2020 at 4:30 PM
  17. colin2229

    Private Schools

    colin2229, Jul 27, 2020 at 7:52 AM
    18
    1,736
    McZebra
    Jul 29, 2020 at 4:28 PM
  18. Golden Warrior

    nothing canceled yet

    Golden Warrior, Jul 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM
    1
    255
    missingwalter
    Jul 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM
  19. fuballcrzy

    Where does IHSA take this

    fuballcrzy, Jul 29, 2020 at 1:41 PM
    1
    531
    Richmond Burtman III
    Jul 29, 2020 at 2:33 PM
  20. LTHSALUM76

    Read The Article

    LTHSALUM76, Jul 29, 2020 at 7:37 AM
    2
    650
    PanthersWildcats86
    Jul 29, 2020 at 1:55 PM
  21. LovetheDrake2

    Options HS Football players will have once they cancel fall sports

    LovetheDrake2, Jul 29, 2020 at 8:30 AM
    10
    806
    fuballcrzy
    Jul 29, 2020 at 1:48 PM
  22. FBCoach8

    INDIANA IS FALL FULL GO

    FBCoach8, Jul 29, 2020 at 12:06 PM
    9
    536
    Thedoctor50
    Jul 29, 2020 at 1:31 PM
  23. Little Kin

    LT hires coach

    Little Kin, Jul 28, 2020 at 1:32 PM
    5
    943
    Magnum Opus
    Jul 29, 2020 at 11:31 AM
  24. gags33

    Sports in other countries..what are they doing??

    gags33, Jul 27, 2020 at 10:01 PM
    19
    690
    LWeastDad
    Jul 29, 2020 at 10:58 AM
  25. LovetheDrake2

    Are Playoffs possible if Football is moved to the Spring?

    LovetheDrake2, Jul 28, 2020 at 5:18 PM
    16
    873
    Luca_Brasi
    Jul 29, 2020 at 10:19 AM
  26. EdgyTim

    Scheduled Message Board outage today 1:59PM CST

    EdgyTim, Jul 29, 2020 at 8:14 AM
    4
    439
    RD_Watcher
    Jul 29, 2020 at 10:18 AM
  27. USD24

    Joliet Township e-learning

    USD24, Jul 27, 2020 at 5:02 PM
    4
    595
    NNFAN
    Jul 29, 2020 at 9:16 AM
  28. mc140

    Will IHSA stop double football seasons?

    mc140, Jul 28, 2020 at 6:31 PM
    5
    780
    missingwalter
    Jul 29, 2020 at 8:02 AM
  29. colin2229

    What should happen this fall with HS football?

    colin2229, Jul 28, 2020 at 6:29 AM
    12
    981
    mc140
    Jul 28, 2020 at 6:27 PM
  30. EdgyTim
    Tomorrow IHSA Meeting time frame

    EdgyTim, Jul 28, 2020 at 5:54 PM
    0
    621
    EdgyTim
    Jul 28, 2020 at 5:54 PM
  31. saints78

    Plainfield back to E Learning

    saints78, Jul 27, 2020 at 9:28 PM
    21
    873
    NNFAN
    Jul 28, 2020 at 4:17 PM
  32. ClownBaby

    The new E Learning

    ClownBaby, Jul 27, 2020 at 3:21 PM
    8
    876
    johnndoe
    Jul 28, 2020 at 1:32 PM
  33. lesna

    Over /under on # of games played ?

    lesna, Jul 5, 2020 ... 2
    62
    3,858
    dweise
    Jul 28, 2020 at 9:20 AM
  34. Alexander32

    One man's opinion

    Alexander32, Jun 17, 2020 ... 2
    70
    4,617
    dweise
    Jul 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM
  35. EdgyTim

    Hearing that...

    EdgyTim, Jul 27, 2020 at 10:43 PM
    1
    1,349
    johnndoe
    Jul 28, 2020 at 8:24 AM
  36. mc140

    When is the plug pulled on Winter sports?

    mc140, Jul 26, 2020 at 8:53 PM
    11
    1,472
    missingwalter
    Jul 28, 2020 at 8:22 AM
  37. Wassup13

    What Where The Last 3 Games You Attended

    Wassup13, Jul 26, 2020 at 8:53 AM
    14
    785
    PanthersWildcats86
    Jul 28, 2020 at 7:42 AM
  38. EdgyTim

    2020 Team Preview: Warren Township Blue Devils

    EdgyTim, Jun 11, 2020
    6
    1,205
    micahjones
    Jul 27, 2020 at 9:02 PM
  39. forlouann

    CCIW Thread ???

    forlouann, Jul 27, 2020 at 2:09 PM
    3
    637
    ClownBaby
    Jul 27, 2020 at 7:20 PM
  40. MC63

    Mt Carmel having on-site learning

    MC63, Jul 23, 2020 at 11:20 PM
    10
    1,035
    ClownBaby
    Jul 27, 2020 at 3:28 PM
  41. CCLorBUST

    CCL to SEC

    CCLorBUST, Jul 23, 2020 at 8:31 AM
    18
    1,327
    crusader_of_90
    Jul 27, 2020 at 2:38 PM
  42. Wassup13

    Morris football program shut down after positive COVID-19 test

    Wassup13, Jul 23, 2020 at 9:17 AM ... 2 3
    87
    4,340
    Googertys Dog
    Jul 27, 2020 at 12:14 PM
  43. crusader_of_90

    If They Play, What Team Ranks #2 Behind ESL?

    crusader_of_90, Jul 23, 2020 at 5:31 PM ... 2
    43
    1,889
    Gene K.
    Jul 27, 2020 at 10:34 AM
  44. RD_Watcher

    Hinsdale D86 Returning to School with Hybrid Model

    RD_Watcher, Jul 24, 2020 at 12:01 AM
    34
    1,409
    sporthog9er
    Jul 27, 2020 at 9:43 AM
  45. crusader_of_90

    Old Man Football

    crusader_of_90, Jul 26, 2020 at 5:57 PM
    0
    462
    crusader_of_90
    Jul 26, 2020 at 5:57 PM
  46. missingwalter

    One man's proposal - Pick your winners

    missingwalter, Jul 22, 2020
    36
    1,349
    Richmond Burtman III
    Jul 26, 2020 at 3:55 PM
  47. McCaravan

    Smalling not returning to Illini

    McCaravan, Jul 25, 2020 at 2:12 PM
    4
    927
    brucealmighy
    Jul 25, 2020 at 11:10 PM
  48. 3OrangeWhips

    Xazavian Valladay - BR alum

    3OrangeWhips, Jul 24, 2020 at 6:24 PM
    4
    506
    krock the house
    Jul 25, 2020 at 8:14 PM
  49. EdgyTim

    Breaking: Plainfield East OG Zach Barlev to BGSU

    EdgyTim, Jul 4, 2020
    3
    376
    brucealmighy
    Jul 24, 2020 at 8:15 PM
  50. sporthog9er

    IESA cancels all fall sports

    sporthog9er, Jul 24, 2020 at 11:37 AM
    10
    1,248
    StormFire
    Jul 24, 2020 at 7:18 PM
  51. Wilmatucky

    Reddit

    Wilmatucky, Jul 22, 2020
    6
    929
    CaravanMan
    Jul 24, 2020 at 6:48 PM
  52. No Bias---Just Reality

    The Iowa Plan

    No Bias---Just Reality, Jul 24, 2020 at 1:24 PM
    1
    569
    rfb321
    Jul 24, 2020 at 2:33 PM
  53. sporthog9er

    To every member of IHSA, IDPH, ISBE

    sporthog9er, Jul 23, 2020 at 10:06 PM
    11
    1,013
    missingwalter
    Jul 24, 2020 at 12:13 PM
