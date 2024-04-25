2024 NFL Draft hopefuls from the State of Illinois?

EdgyTim
QB JJ McCarthy Nazareth Academy/IMG Academy Michigan 6-foot-2, 219 pounds
S Tyler Nubin St Charles North/Minnesota 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
RB Bucky Irving Hillcrest/Oregon 5-foot-9, 194 pounds
DL Keith Randolph Jr. Belleville West/Illinois 6-foot-3, 296 pounds
DE Logan Lee Orion/Iowa 6-foot-5, 281 pounds
OG Trevor Keegan Crystal Lake South/Michigan 6-foot-6, 324 pounds
OT Julian Pearl Danville/Illinois 6-foot6, 315 pounds
OG Will Putnam Glenwood/Clemson 6-foot-4, 301 pounds
OT Marcellus Johnson Normal Community/EMU/Missouri 6-foot-4, 307 pounds
S Clayton Isbell St Charels East/Illinois State/Coastal Carolina 6-foot-2, 220 pounds
DL Jordyn Slaughter Althoff/Illinois 6-foot-3, 330 pounds
WR Chris Autman-Bell Bishop McNamara/Minnesota
DB Loren Strickland Jacobs/Ball State 5-foot-10, 200 pounds
Feel feee to post anyone missing on this list thanks
