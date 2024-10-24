New: The Week 8 Underclassmen Report includes Dixon/Byron/Boylan/Harlem

Each week I will prepare the Underclassmen Report which is a look at which underclassmen names I saw in person and made a positive impression at each game I cover live in person this season. This week I take a deeper look into some of the better underclassmen names for Dixon/Byron/Boylan and Harlem.

The Week 7 Underclassmen Report

The Week 1 Underclassmen Report

Dixon Dukes

2026 RB Landon Knigge (5-foot-9, 178 pounds) Nice overall two way player here for the Dukes. Showed to have good hands, speed and quickness and was also a very good defensive back who was strong in run support.



2026 LB Jake Whelan (6-foot-2, 192 pounds)- Nice sixe here and a name to watch this off season. Has the frame and look of a kid who will be able to add much more good weight and size over the next year plus.

Byron Tigers

2027 QB/DB Andrew Talbert (5-foot-9, 170 pounds)- incredible speed and quickness here and Talbert is simply a high level athlete with some really impressive skills and tools. Still not sure on a potential position for Andrew at the next level but he's such an advanced player and athlete he could become a monster player in college at a school and a level that's a good fit. Love this kid's motor and overall mentality. Scary to think he still has two more high school, seasons ahead of him.



2026 FB/LB Caden Considine (6-foot-0, 210 pounds)- Impressive kid both at linebacker and fullback. Has the obvious family bloodline and it already looks like the game has slowed down for him considerably in my opinion. Plays with a high motor, has great overall instincts and ability. Considine just goes hard on every play and every rep and I can easily see him playing at a high level in college and becoming a highly productive player.



2027 RB Kole Aken (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) - Good overall speed and quickness here and the Byron kids also know where the weight room is located. One of a handful of very good underclassmen backs for the Tigers.



2028 RB Kaden McGough (6-foot-0, 195 pounds)- Any time a freshman can get reps on the varsity at Byron you take notice right away. McGough is already physically advanced and looks to have good speed and runs hard. No question this is a name to watch in the Class of 2028.



Rockford Boylan Titans



2027 QB Dominic Cacciatore (5-foot-10, 160 pounds)- Nice overall player here who does some things well including having an accurate arm and is also a threat running the football.



2026 QB Jaden Williams- Impressive all around athlete who has some quickness and twitch. Still looks to be a work in progress as a pocket passer but his physical tools and ability make Williams an athlete type of prowpect to watch.



2026 RB Donzelle Ingram-Love (5-foot-11, 195 pounds)- One of a handful of pretty solid running back types for the Titans. Showed to have pretty good speed, burst and vision.



2026 RB Caiden Gates (5-foot-11, 185 pounds)- See above. A name I'll go back and watch season ending video this winter.



2026 RB Alex Hernandez (5-foot-11, 180 pounds)- See above above. Also plays defensive back and is a solid two way starter.



Machesney Park Harlem Huskies



2027 WR Jackson Cook (6-foot-0, 157 pounds)- I was impressed with Cook and that was before his 102 yard interception return for touchdown. Cook honestly looks bigger than his listed height and weight, is a quick and athletic play maker who also has some twitch and explosiveness. Cook was equally strong at defensive back as he was at wide receiver and I can see more schools taking a much closer look at him this winter. Has D1 level potential.



2027 OL Jesse Grider (6-foot-4, 250 pounds)- Good sized kid here who I will need to watch more tape of this winter. FYI Harlem had maybe some of the biggest JV linemen I've seen all season so expect the Huskies to bring a long a really big OL group over the next few seasons and that also includes Jesse Grinder.