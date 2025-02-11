Feb 2025: Revised Class of 2026/2027/2028 Top Prospect TE

EdgyTim
Have an issue with either a spelling or height/weight or any other change? Email me edgytim@edgytim.com. Have a player I need to watch and know more about? Fill out the latest EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey 2.0. Thanks. and look for in depth breakdowns, position rankings and evaluations to follow shortly
Tight Ends
Class of 2026
TE Mack Sutter Dunlap 6-foot-5, 220 pounds 2026
TE/OT JC Anderson Mt. Zion 6-foot-7, 240 pounds 2026
TE Santino “Bam” Whitehead Willowbrook 6-foot-3, 200 pounds 2026
TE Gavin Mueller South Elgin 6-foot-6. 240 pounds 2026
TE Hunter Stepanich York 6-foot-7, 230 pounds 2026
TE Brady Hasquin Edwardsville 6-foot-7, 230 pounds 2026
TE Jackson Miranda Minooka 6-foot-4, 235 pounds 2026
TE Finn Bretag Naperville North 6-foot-3, 220 pounds 2026
TE/WR Richie Darr Bishop McNamara 6-foot-5, 180 pounds 2026
TE Kirby Christensen Wheaton South 6-foot-2, 215 pounds 2026
TE Zach Becker Stevenson 6-foot-4, 205 pounds 2026
TE Will Vala Downers Grove South 6-foot-4, 220 pounds 2026
Class of 2027
TE Brody Johnson Glenbard West 6-foot-4, 215 pounds 2027
TE/DE Tommy Riordan Hinsdale Central 6-foot-4, 210 pounds 2027
TE Brock Williams Libertyville 6-foot-5, 210 pounds 2027
Next Up: Running Backs
