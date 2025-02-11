ADVERTISEMENT

Feb 2025: Revised Class of 2026/2027/2028 Top Prospect TE

Status
Not open for further replies.
EdgyTim

EdgyTim

Well-Known Member
Staff
May 29, 2001
33,388
8,954
113
Channahon Illinois
Have an issue with either a spelling or height/weight or any other change? Email me edgytim@edgytim.com. Have a player I need to watch and know more about? Fill out the latest EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey 2.0. Thanks. and look for in depth breakdowns, position rankings and evaluations to follow shortly
Tight Ends

Class of 2026

TE Mack Sutter Dunlap 6-foot-5, 220 pounds 2026
TE/OT JC Anderson Mt. Zion 6-foot-7, 240 pounds 2026
TE Santino “Bam” Whitehead Willowbrook 6-foot-3, 200 pounds 2026
TE Gavin Mueller South Elgin 6-foot-6. 240 pounds 2026
TE Hunter Stepanich York 6-foot-7, 230 pounds 2026
TE Brady Hasquin Edwardsville 6-foot-7, 230 pounds 2026
TE Jackson Miranda Minooka 6-foot-4, 235 pounds 2026
TE Finn Bretag Naperville North 6-foot-3, 220 pounds 2026
TE/WR Richie Darr Bishop McNamara 6-foot-5, 180 pounds 2026
TE Kirby Christensen Wheaton South 6-foot-2, 215 pounds 2026
TE Zach Becker Stevenson 6-foot-4, 205 pounds 2026
TE Will Vala Downers Grove South 6-foot-4, 220 pounds 2026

Class of 2027

TE Brody Johnson Glenbard West 6-foot-4, 215 pounds 2027
TE/DE Tommy Riordan Hinsdale Central 6-foot-4, 210 pounds 2027
TE Brock Williams Libertyville 6-foot-5, 210 pounds 2027

Next Up: Running Backs
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Similar threads

EdgyTim
  • Locked
  • Sticky

Feb 2025: Revised Class of 2026/2027/2028 Top Prospect WR

Replies
0
Views
2K
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
  • Locked
  • Sticky

Feb 2025: Revised Class of 2026/2027/2028 Top Prospect RB

Replies
0
Views
302
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
  • Locked
  • Sticky

Feb 2025: Revised Class of 2026/2027/2028 Top Prospect listing QB

Replies
0
Views
2K
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
EdgyTim

New: Top Performers 2025 Underclassmen Showcase DL

Replies
0
Views
1K
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
EdgyTim

New: 2025 Undercloassmen Showcase Session 3 WR/DB

Replies
0
Views
1K
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back