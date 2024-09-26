Week 4 The Underclassmen Report

Each week I will prepare the Underclassmen Report which is a look at which underclassmen names I saw in person and makde a positive impression at each game I cover this season. This week I take a deeper look into some of the better underclassmen names for Rochester/Glenwood and GB West/Lyons Townhip



Rochester Rockets



2026 TE/DE Tanner Beal (6-foot-5, 190 pounds) Wound up coming in and playing most of this loss to Glenwood at quarterback. Beal has very good height and length and has a frame that will allow him to add more good weight and sze. Runs pretty well and I'll definitely look harder at Tanner's remaining season video hopefully getting reps at TE/S.



2026 RB Kaiden Stout (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) Just another good sized kid here with some potential and upside. Will definitely dig into his fim later this season and this winter.



2027 WR/TE Eli Cox (6-foot-5, 190 pounds) - Maybe the best recruit name here for the Rockets. Cox also has a good sized frame and very good length. Shows to have good on the field instincts and balll skills and hopefully will be able to add more good tape this remaining season. No question Eli is a name to watch in recruiting circles here.



2027 OL/DL Dylan Durocher (6-foot-1, 230 pounds) Overall just a good player and an inside grinder for the Rockets. Could develop into a nice NG/OC type at the next level. Showed to have a good motor and effort and basically just goes hard on every play.



2026 RB/DB Khorbin Gregory (5-foot-8, 145 pounds) Nice running back and defensive back for the Rockets. Needs to add some considerable weight and strength this winter but his overall game. speed and athletic ability is worth keeping tabs on this coming off season.



2026 DB Brooks Gavin (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) Another good sized kid here who made some nice plays especially in pass protection. Yet another name here that I will do a deeper dive on this fall/winter.





Glenwood Titans





2027 OL Parker Loveless (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) Good sized kid here who nom question looks the part and passes the eyeball test. Still looks a bit raw and Loveless has work to do in the fundamentals area including improving his pass rush technique....but that's pretty common place for basically every high school defensive linemen.



2026 QB Colten Knoedler (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) Very impressed with not just Colten's game here in beating Rochester, but also impressed with his physical changes and development from a season ago. Knoedler has added considerable weight and muscle, his arm talent is at a high level and Knoedler just played with a ton of poise and confidence. Knoedler still has room to grow, develop and get better but his development continues to rise in my opinion and he has a chance to draw increased recruiting attention this season and beyond.



2026 DT AJ Ferguson (6-foot-0, 234 pounds) Just a good player here who was just a pain to block down in and down out. Ferguson was able to beat opposing offensive linemen pretty consistenly with a nice mix of speed and power moves.



Glenbard West Hilltoppers



2027 QB Omar Valdez (6-foot-2, 170 pounds)- Still has a ton of work to do but Omar Valdez also has the look and physical tools to continue to grow and improve. I'm planning to look at Valdez remaining video thru this season and also in winter workouts.



2026 RB JaMarcus Kelly (5-foot-11, 184 pounds) Nice running back here who I was not really aware of until this game. Kelly has good size and strength, runs hard and also showed some burst and wiggle.I still need to see more here via video the remainder of the season and I'm excited to see Kelly's development this off season.



2027 TE Brady Johnson (6-foot-3, 212 pounds) Another eyeball passing name to watch here. Didn't get much of a chance to show his pass catching ability in this loss but has the look and feel of an athlete who could play a few different positions in my opinion.



2026 LB Maximus Hetlet (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) Maximus Hetlet has maybe a Top 5 coolest name in IHSA football, and Hetlet is a name to watch. Hetlet plays the linebacker position at a high level, is a coaches son who plays like a coaches son and has a high football IQ. Hetlet is a bit undersized right now for the higher D1 schools but has a chance to play at the next level in my opinion. Has a great motor and is a great tackler and finisher.



2026 LB Jack Davis (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) Part of a pretty strong linebacker group for the Hilltoppers this season. Davis is a name to watch this winter has the frame and build to allow him to add much more good weight and power.



2026 DL Jonah Singh (6-foot-1, 208 pounds) Another name that caught my attentiuon on Saturday and a name to watch this off season and I get the feeling he will be a much bigger and stronger kid a year from now.



Lyons Township Lions



2026 DL Ayman Soltan (6-foot-0, 300 pounds) Inside mauler for the Lions defense who also showed to have good strength and power.



2026 TE Brady Rusk (6-foot-0, 210 pounds) Could develop in to a go to guy for the Lions the remainder of this season and next. One of a handful of underclassmen starters this season for Lyons Township.