Feb 2025: Revised Class of 2026/2027/2028 Top Prospect RB

Have an issue with either a spelling or height/weight or any other change? Email me edgytim@edgytim.com. Have a player I need to watch and know more about? Fill out the latest EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey 2.0. Thanks. and look for in depth breakdowns, position rankings and evaluations to follow shortly
Running Backs
Class of 2026
RB Phillip Goodrich Jr. Carmel Catholic 5-foot-11, 185 pounds 2026
FB Logan Abrams Cary Grove 6-foot-3, 220 pounds 2026
RB/WR Edward McClain Nazareth Academy 5-foot-6 150 pounds 2026
RB Nikolas Kokosioulos Maine South 5-foot-7, 145 pounds 2026
RB Jaylin Green Brother Rice 5-foot-8, 185 pounds 2026
RB Diesel McFadden Chicago Taft 6-foot-0, 200 pounds 2026
RB/DB Jaiduan Cranford Metamora 5-foot-9, 185 pounds 2026
RB Owen Yorke Wheaton South 5-foot-10, 155 pounds 2026
RB Craig Peacock Jr. JCA 5-foot-11, 160 pounds 2026
RB Reggie Gray Jr. Morgan Park 5-foot-9, 190 pounds 2026
RB Brody Gish LW East 5-foot-9, 180 pounds 2026
RB Maxwell Warner Whitney Young 5-foot-10, 185 pounds 2026
RB Aaron Stewart Warren Township 5-foot-7, 175 pounds (Illinois)
RB Jahan Abubakar LW West 6-foot-1, 185 pounds 2026
Class of 2027
RB/ATH Connor Wanzung St Ignatius 6-foot-0, 165 pounds 2027
RB Amir Tillman East St Louis 5-foot-10, 170 pounds 2027
RB Jayden Ellington Althoff 5-foot-11, 165 pounds 2027
RB TJ Lewis Bolingbrook 5-foot-9, 195 pounds 2027
RB LaDarius Foster Oak Lawn Richards
RB James Bell Simeon 5-foot-9, 195 pounds 2027
RB Jeremiah Stonewall Marian Catholic 6-foot-0, 185 pounds 2027
Next Up: Offensive Linemen
