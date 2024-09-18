Week 3: The Underclassmen Report

EdgyTim
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 33,050
-
- 8,435
-
- 113
Each week I will prepare the Underclassmen Report which is a look at which underclassmen names I saw in person and makde a positive impression at each game I cover this season. This week I take a deeper look into some of the better underclassmen names for both Chicago Mount Carmel and Nazareth Academy.
Nazareth Academy Road Runners
2026 RB/LB Lesroy Tittle (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) I've been impressed with Tittle since his sophomore season for the Road Runners and he once again made another strong. positiver impression. Titlte in my eyss will be a linebacker at the high college level. Tittle has very impressive size and physical tools, shows to have good speed and impressive instincts. Tittle is a strong finisher who can and will rom from sideline to sideline to make plays. Tittlw also shows his versatility playing running back for the Road Runners, and Tittlw rund with both good speed and power. This season? Tittle seems to be a bit sleeker and has no question improved his overall speed and quickness from a season ago. Tittle best trait of all? He's a non stop grinder and a hard working leader who no question has developed into a much better player and leader on and off the field. Love this kid's game, his approach and his potential as well. Higher level D1 name here in my opinion.
2026 WR Trenton Walker (6-foot-3, 186 pounds) Maybe one of the more eye opening performers I saw live on Friday night for the Road Runners. Walker looks taller, stronger and just more athletic overall this fall. Walker has impressive size and length, possesses a big catch radius and just seems to grab anything within his area code. Walker's length no question gives him a huge reach advantage on 50/50 balls and he's just a very difficult player to matchup for any high school level defensive back this season. Walker is a more than willing blocker, has improved his overall route running and I get the feeling his good, early season video will draw a ton of Power 4 looks this summer and fall. Walker still has some work to do including improving his overall speed and burst for the highest level of college football...yet his game and upside is truly impressive this season. Higher level D1 name who could develop into a potential Power 4 name.
2026 OL Nathan Sefcik (6-foot-4, 260 pounds)- Decent sized offensive linemen here who will draw more looks and attention later this season. Looking forward to seeing more on video this fall from Nate.
2027 OL/DL Christian Malachuk (6-foot-0, 260 pounds- The younger brother of QB Logan, Christian is just a very solid down in and down out two way linemen for the Road Runners. Malachuk was solid on both sdies of the football. From a recruiting standpoint I can see colleges look at him as nore of an interior defensdive linemen at say the D2/D3 level.
2026 OL/DL Tomek Wszelaki (6-foot-0, 265 pounds)- See above. Another very solid two waty starting linemen who could play say OC or on the interior defensive line in college. Just a very solid and fundamentally sound linemen here.
2026 DE Christopher Kasky (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) Has the look, the size and frame to get bigger and stronger down the line and Christopher passes the all important eyeball test. No question I'll take a hard look at his video the remainder of the season.
Chicago Mount Carmel Caravan
2027 WR Quentin Burrell (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) Highly impressive name here who will no question develop into a potential Power 4 name for the Caravan over the next few seasons. Burrell has very impressive physical tools and easily passes the eyeball test in person as well. Burrell just plays with an exceptionally high level of poise and confidence for a 2027 kid. Burrell also has strong hands, knows how to use those hands to consistently catch the football and his combination of strength and on the field awareness is high level. Burrell also possess impressive speed, can cut on a dime and is just a very fluid athlete with some twitch and explosiveness. It's going to be fun to watch Burrell's development over the next few years and in many ways reminds me of Geneva's Talyn Taylor at this same stage of high high school career. Burrell will be a Top Midwest/National name in the Class of 2027.
2026 OL Declan Gill (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) Good szied kid who is a very strong center for the Caravan this season. Gill has good feet and quickness, also shows good overall balance and strength and is a capable puller and also finished his blocks well. Will look harder at his later season video for sure.
2026 OL Lamont Miller (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) Multi-year starter for the Caravan this season. Plays like a seasoned pro and has gotten into great shape this season. Miller just looks a bit leaner, quicker and just more mobile compared to a season ago. . Miller has really good strength and hands and is just advanced in his overall technique and fundamentals. I can see Miller developing into a potential FBS/high FCS level lineme and his leadership is another big plus in his favor here.
2026 DE Joey Quinn (6-foot-6, 245 pounds) Big time name to watch here for the Caravan this season. Quinn has been on my radar screen for almost a year now and his continued physical development along with gaining more varsity reps and work . Quinn has impressive size and frame, will continue to add morer good weight and strength, Also possesses good quickness and his overall technique and pass rush tool box has improved greatly over the past year. I have no doubt the higher level college coaches will start looking at this kids more ande more this fall. Quinn I feel is a higher D1 level kid who's getting ready to break out in a huge way.
2026 DE Braeden Jones (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) Jones has continued to rise up recruiting radar screens and as become a top name in the Midwest and soon to be in the nation. Jones also has all the attributes you look for in a high end rush end including a great first step, a high elvel of strength and quickness along with a bag full of pass rush moves and techniqu., Jones is a blue collar/lunch bucket mentality to the field every day and his work ethic is unmatched. Jones is a terrific student in the class room along with being a great kid and personality off the field as well. The sky is truly the limit here for Braeden Jones. Major Power 4 recruit here.
2028 NG Caleb Tucker (6-foot-4, 330 pounds) Ok so think about this for a second. MC has a 6-foot-4, 320 pound nose who moves like a kid say 270 pounds and is already just blowing up opposing offensive lines down in and down out. Wow. I came away highly impressed with Caleb Tucker in this win over Nazareth Academy. Tucker as mentioned is just an enormous kid in the middle who will demand a double team on every down this season. Tucker also has better than you'd think speed and quickness and again his strength is also high level. This kid will end up developing into a Power 4 mose and will be in high demand in the Class of 2028 in my opinion/.
2027 DL Jeremy Harris (6-foot-0, 295 pounds) Part of the Caravan defensive line rotation who got some varsity reps here and played well when I was able to see him work. Passes the eyebal, test and is yet another impressdive underclassmen name to watch.
2026 DL Landin Cartern (6-foot-2, 300 pounds) See coments above. Part of an impressive Caravan defendive line rotation who made som e nic plays here and who will also draw increased recruiting looks and attnetion this fall and winter.
2027 LB Roman Igwebuike (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) Another impressive kid in person who also passes the eyeball test. Igwebuike has the look and the feel of a high level linebacker who's game will jsut get better and better from here on out. Igwebuike has has room to add a bit more weight and good strength over the next year plus and he's another name who I will be looking to see more tape from this season.
2027 DB Tavarez Harrington (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) Yet another high level 2027 name starting for the Caravan this fall. Harrington is a taller, lanky and very quick and athletic defender this season. Harrington has the tools and ability to play any of the defensive back positions including corner. In many ways Harrington is a good sixed and speedy cover nman who is pretty advanced in his cover skills as well as his willingness to be a plus defender in stopping the run. Harrington is a sure tackler and he also has the ability to play some receiver as well. His overall athletic skills and ability is truly at a very high level here. Has legitimate Power 4 potential in my opinion.
Nazareth Academy Road Runners
2026 RB/LB Lesroy Tittle (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) I've been impressed with Tittle since his sophomore season for the Road Runners and he once again made another strong. positiver impression. Titlte in my eyss will be a linebacker at the high college level. Tittle has very impressive size and physical tools, shows to have good speed and impressive instincts. Tittle is a strong finisher who can and will rom from sideline to sideline to make plays. Tittlw also shows his versatility playing running back for the Road Runners, and Tittlw rund with both good speed and power. This season? Tittle seems to be a bit sleeker and has no question improved his overall speed and quickness from a season ago. Tittle best trait of all? He's a non stop grinder and a hard working leader who no question has developed into a much better player and leader on and off the field. Love this kid's game, his approach and his potential as well. Higher level D1 name here in my opinion.
2026 WR Trenton Walker (6-foot-3, 186 pounds) Maybe one of the more eye opening performers I saw live on Friday night for the Road Runners. Walker looks taller, stronger and just more athletic overall this fall. Walker has impressive size and length, possesses a big catch radius and just seems to grab anything within his area code. Walker's length no question gives him a huge reach advantage on 50/50 balls and he's just a very difficult player to matchup for any high school level defensive back this season. Walker is a more than willing blocker, has improved his overall route running and I get the feeling his good, early season video will draw a ton of Power 4 looks this summer and fall. Walker still has some work to do including improving his overall speed and burst for the highest level of college football...yet his game and upside is truly impressive this season. Higher level D1 name who could develop into a potential Power 4 name.
2026 OL Nathan Sefcik (6-foot-4, 260 pounds)- Decent sized offensive linemen here who will draw more looks and attention later this season. Looking forward to seeing more on video this fall from Nate.
2027 OL/DL Christian Malachuk (6-foot-0, 260 pounds- The younger brother of QB Logan, Christian is just a very solid down in and down out two way linemen for the Road Runners. Malachuk was solid on both sdies of the football. From a recruiting standpoint I can see colleges look at him as nore of an interior defensdive linemen at say the D2/D3 level.
2026 OL/DL Tomek Wszelaki (6-foot-0, 265 pounds)- See above. Another very solid two waty starting linemen who could play say OC or on the interior defensive line in college. Just a very solid and fundamentally sound linemen here.
2026 DE Christopher Kasky (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) Has the look, the size and frame to get bigger and stronger down the line and Christopher passes the all important eyeball test. No question I'll take a hard look at his video the remainder of the season.
Chicago Mount Carmel Caravan
2027 WR Quentin Burrell (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) Highly impressive name here who will no question develop into a potential Power 4 name for the Caravan over the next few seasons. Burrell has very impressive physical tools and easily passes the eyeball test in person as well. Burrell just plays with an exceptionally high level of poise and confidence for a 2027 kid. Burrell also has strong hands, knows how to use those hands to consistently catch the football and his combination of strength and on the field awareness is high level. Burrell also possess impressive speed, can cut on a dime and is just a very fluid athlete with some twitch and explosiveness. It's going to be fun to watch Burrell's development over the next few years and in many ways reminds me of Geneva's Talyn Taylor at this same stage of high high school career. Burrell will be a Top Midwest/National name in the Class of 2027.
2026 OL Declan Gill (6-foot-3, 270 pounds) Good szied kid who is a very strong center for the Caravan this season. Gill has good feet and quickness, also shows good overall balance and strength and is a capable puller and also finished his blocks well. Will look harder at his later season video for sure.
2026 OL Lamont Miller (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) Multi-year starter for the Caravan this season. Plays like a seasoned pro and has gotten into great shape this season. Miller just looks a bit leaner, quicker and just more mobile compared to a season ago. . Miller has really good strength and hands and is just advanced in his overall technique and fundamentals. I can see Miller developing into a potential FBS/high FCS level lineme and his leadership is another big plus in his favor here.
2026 DE Joey Quinn (6-foot-6, 245 pounds) Big time name to watch here for the Caravan this season. Quinn has been on my radar screen for almost a year now and his continued physical development along with gaining more varsity reps and work . Quinn has impressive size and frame, will continue to add morer good weight and strength, Also possesses good quickness and his overall technique and pass rush tool box has improved greatly over the past year. I have no doubt the higher level college coaches will start looking at this kids more ande more this fall. Quinn I feel is a higher D1 level kid who's getting ready to break out in a huge way.
2026 DE Braeden Jones (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) Jones has continued to rise up recruiting radar screens and as become a top name in the Midwest and soon to be in the nation. Jones also has all the attributes you look for in a high end rush end including a great first step, a high elvel of strength and quickness along with a bag full of pass rush moves and techniqu., Jones is a blue collar/lunch bucket mentality to the field every day and his work ethic is unmatched. Jones is a terrific student in the class room along with being a great kid and personality off the field as well. The sky is truly the limit here for Braeden Jones. Major Power 4 recruit here.
2028 NG Caleb Tucker (6-foot-4, 330 pounds) Ok so think about this for a second. MC has a 6-foot-4, 320 pound nose who moves like a kid say 270 pounds and is already just blowing up opposing offensive lines down in and down out. Wow. I came away highly impressed with Caleb Tucker in this win over Nazareth Academy. Tucker as mentioned is just an enormous kid in the middle who will demand a double team on every down this season. Tucker also has better than you'd think speed and quickness and again his strength is also high level. This kid will end up developing into a Power 4 mose and will be in high demand in the Class of 2028 in my opinion/.
2027 DL Jeremy Harris (6-foot-0, 295 pounds) Part of the Caravan defensive line rotation who got some varsity reps here and played well when I was able to see him work. Passes the eyebal, test and is yet another impressdive underclassmen name to watch.
2026 DL Landin Cartern (6-foot-2, 300 pounds) See coments above. Part of an impressive Caravan defendive line rotation who made som e nic plays here and who will also draw increased recruiting looks and attnetion this fall and winter.
2027 LB Roman Igwebuike (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) Another impressive kid in person who also passes the eyeball test. Igwebuike has the look and the feel of a high level linebacker who's game will jsut get better and better from here on out. Igwebuike has has room to add a bit more weight and good strength over the next year plus and he's another name who I will be looking to see more tape from this season.
2027 DB Tavarez Harrington (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) Yet another high level 2027 name starting for the Caravan this fall. Harrington is a taller, lanky and very quick and athletic defender this season. Harrington has the tools and ability to play any of the defensive back positions including corner. In many ways Harrington is a good sixed and speedy cover nman who is pretty advanced in his cover skills as well as his willingness to be a plus defender in stopping the run. Harrington is a sure tackler and he also has the ability to play some receiver as well. His overall athletic skills and ability is truly at a very high level here. Has legitimate Power 4 potential in my opinion.