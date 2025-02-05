Feb 2025: Revised Class of 2026/2027/2028 Top Prospect listing QB

EdgyTim
Have an issue with either a spelling or height/weight or any other change? Email me edgytim@edgytim.com. Have a player I need to watch and know more about? Fill out the latest EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey 2.0. Thanks. and look for in depth breakdowns, position rankings and evaluations to follow shortly
Quarterbacks
Class of 2026
QB Jonas Williams Lincoln Way East 6-foot-3, 205 pounds 2026 (Oregon)
QB Keller Stocks Mt. Zion 6-foot-3, 190 pounds 2026
QB Owen Lansu Downers Grove North 6-foot-2, 180 pounds 2026 (Minn)
QB/ATH Matthew Plumb St Charles North 6-foot-4, 210 pounds 2026
QB Ellis Johnson Bradley 5-foot-11 185 pounds 2026
QB Riley Contreas Hinsdale Central 5-foot-11, 170 pounds 2026
QB Johnny O’Brien Fremd 6-foot-2, 175 pounds 2026 (Northwestern)
QB JT Padron St Charles East 6-foot-4, 200 pounds 2026
QB Justin Miller Wheaton South 6-foot-1, 220 pounds 2026
QB Steven Armburster St Rita 6-foot-0, 180 pounds 2026
QB Jackson Beetham Yorkville 6-foot-0, 165 pounds 2026
QB Colin Ford Waubonsie Valley 6-foot-3, 200 pounds 2026
QB Mason Atkins West Aurora 6-foot-3, 190 pounds 2026
QB Leo Slepski Providence Catholic 6-foot-2, 175 pounds 2026
QB Keller Stocks Mt. Zion 6-foot-2, 195 pounds 2026
QB CJ Gray Brother Rice 6-foot-0, 185 pounds 2026
QB Luke Dickey Niles Notre Dame 5-foot-10, 155 pounds 2026
QB Matthew Gipson Grant 6-foot-0, 170 pounds 2026
QB Callahan Roper Marion 6-foot-0, 190 pounds 2026
QB John Bargen Dunlap 6-foot-4, 185 pounds 2026
QB Jalen Carter Wheaton St. Francis 6-foot-1, 185 pounds 2026
QB Steven Armbruster St Rita 6-foot-0, 180 pounds 2026
QB Kale Filler Orion 6-foot-0, 170 pounds 2026
QB Colten Knoedler Glenwood 6-foot-1, 190 pounds 2026
QB Aiden Crawley Stevenson 5-foot-10, 170 pounds 2026
QB Zane Caves Minooka 6-foot-5, 185 pounds 2026
QB Derrin Couch Crete-Monee 6-foot-0, 180 pounds 2026
Class of 2027
QB Jameson Purcell Maine South 6-foot-1, 160 pounds 2027
QB Trae Taylor Carmel 6-foot-2, 180 pounds 2027
QB Matthew Brady Bloomington Central Catholic 6-foot-4, 197 pounds 2027
QB Brody Hasquin Triad 6-foot-3, 190 pounds 2027
QB Reese Shanklin East St. Louis 6-foot-0, 175 pounds 2027
QB Israel Abrams Montini Catholic 6-foot-4, 180 pounds 2027
QB Jayden Ellington Althoff 5-foot-11, 165 pounds 2027
QB Nate Lang ICCP 6-foot-0, 180 pounds 2027
QB Jake Nawrot Hersey 6-foot-4, 190 pounds 2027
QB Michael Vander Luitgarden Batavia 6-foot-1, 190 pounds 2027
QB AJ Rayford Providence Catholic 6-foot-1, 160 pounds 2027
QB JP Leonard Rochester 6-foot-0, 165 pounds 2027
QB Cullen Schwigen Rockridge 6-foot-3, 185 pounds 2027
QB Lucas Tepas Barrington 6-foot-3, 195 pounds 2027
Class of 2028
QB Matthew Lee Loyola Academy 6-foot-4. 190 pounds 2028
QB Noah Garcia Washington 6-foot-2, 180 pounds 2028
QB Jadon Wilson East St. Louis 6-foot-3, 185 pounds 2028
Next Up: Running Backs
