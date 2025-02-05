ADVERTISEMENT

Feb 2025: Revised Class of 2026/2027/2028 Top Prospect listing QB

Status
Not open for further replies.
EdgyTim

EdgyTim

Well-Known Member
Staff
May 29, 2001
33,379
8,949
113
Channahon Illinois
Have an issue with either a spelling or height/weight or any other change? Email me edgytim@edgytim.com. Have a player I need to watch and know more about? Fill out the latest EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey 2.0. Thanks. and look for in depth breakdowns, position rankings and evaluations to follow shortly

Quarterbacks

Class of 2026

QB Jonas Williams Lincoln Way East 6-foot-3, 205 pounds 2026 (Oregon)
QB Keller Stocks Mt. Zion 6-foot-3, 190 pounds 2026
QB Owen Lansu Downers Grove North 6-foot-2, 180 pounds 2026 (Minn)
QB/ATH Matthew Plumb St Charles North 6-foot-4, 210 pounds 2026
QB Ellis Johnson Bradley 5-foot-11 185 pounds 2026
QB Riley Contreas Hinsdale Central 5-foot-11, 170 pounds 2026
QB Johnny O’Brien Fremd 6-foot-2, 175 pounds 2026 (Northwestern)
QB JT Padron St Charles East 6-foot-4, 200 pounds 2026
QB Justin Miller Wheaton South 6-foot-1, 220 pounds 2026
QB Steven Armburster St Rita 6-foot-0, 180 pounds 2026
QB Jackson Beetham Yorkville 6-foot-0, 165 pounds 2026
QB Colin Ford Waubonsie Valley 6-foot-3, 200 pounds 2026
QB Mason Atkins West Aurora 6-foot-3, 190 pounds 2026
QB Leo Slepski Providence Catholic 6-foot-2, 175 pounds 2026
QB Keller Stocks Mt. Zion 6-foot-2, 195 pounds 2026
QB CJ Gray Brother Rice 6-foot-0, 185 pounds 2026
QB Luke Dickey Niles Notre Dame 5-foot-10, 155 pounds 2026
QB Matthew Gipson Grant 6-foot-0, 170 pounds 2026
QB Callahan Roper Marion 6-foot-0, 190 pounds 2026
QB John Bargen Dunlap 6-foot-4, 185 pounds 2026
QB Jalen Carter Wheaton St. Francis 6-foot-1, 185 pounds 2026
QB Steven Armbruster St Rita 6-foot-0, 180 pounds 2026
QB Kale Filler Orion 6-foot-0, 170 pounds 2026
QB Colten Knoedler Glenwood 6-foot-1, 190 pounds 2026
QB Aiden Crawley Stevenson 5-foot-10, 170 pounds 2026
QB Zane Caves Minooka 6-foot-5, 185 pounds 2026
QB Derrin Couch Crete-Monee 6-foot-0, 180 pounds 2026

Class of 2027

QB Jameson Purcell Maine South 6-foot-1, 160 pounds 2027
QB Trae Taylor Carmel 6-foot-2, 180 pounds 2027
QB Matthew Brady Bloomington Central Catholic 6-foot-4, 197 pounds 2027
QB Brody Hasquin Triad 6-foot-3, 190 pounds 2027
QB Reese Shanklin East St. Louis 6-foot-0, 175 pounds 2027
QB Israel Abrams Montini Catholic 6-foot-4, 180 pounds 2027
QB Jayden Ellington Althoff 5-foot-11, 165 pounds 2027
QB Nate Lang ICCP 6-foot-0, 180 pounds 2027
QB Jake Nawrot Hersey 6-foot-4, 190 pounds 2027
QB Michael Vander Luitgarden Batavia 6-foot-1, 190 pounds 2027
QB AJ Rayford Providence Catholic 6-foot-1, 160 pounds 2027
QB JP Leonard Rochester 6-foot-0, 165 pounds 2027
QB Cullen Schwigen Rockridge 6-foot-3, 185 pounds 2027
QB Lucas Tepas Barrington 6-foot-3, 195 pounds 2027

Class of 2028

QB Matthew Lee Loyola Academy 6-foot-4. 190 pounds 2028
QB Noah Garcia Washington 6-foot-2, 180 pounds 2028
QB Jadon Wilson East St. Louis 6-foot-3, 185 pounds 2028

Next Up: Running Backs
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Similar threads

EdgyTim

New: Top Performers 2025 Underclassmen Showcase DL

Replies
0
Views
1K
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
EdgyTim

New: 2025 Underclassmen Showcase Session 2/3 QB

Replies
2
Views
1K
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
EdgyTim

New: 2025 Undercloassmen Showcase Session 3 WR/DB

Replies
0
Views
913
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
EdgyTim

New: 2025 Underclassmen Showcase Session 2 LB/RB/TE/ATH

Replies
4
Views
2K
The EDGY Nation
McCaravan
McCaravan
EdgyTim
  • Locked

August 2024: Revised EDGYTIM Class of 2026/2027 Recruit Watch List Offense

Replies
0
Views
6K
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back