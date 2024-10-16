New: The Week 7 Underclassmen Report

Each week I will prepare the Underclassmen Report which is a look at which underclassmen names I saw in person and made a positive impression at each game I cover live in person this season. This week I take a deeper look into some of the better underclassmen names for DePaul Prep/Carmel/Glenbard West revisit and York.

The Week 6 Underclassmen Report

The Week 1 Underclassmen Report

DePaul Prep Rams

2026 WR Matthew Osterman (6-foot-0, 170 pounds)- Impressive receiver who showed to have very good hands, runs good, disciplined routes and just made tough catches look easy in this win. Colleges will want to see more from Matthew including seeing how well he runs on the stop watch but his in game play was very strong here. Also looks to have the frame to add much more good weight and strength over the next year plus.



2027 OL Carlos Rios (6-foot-5, 290 pounds)- Great sized kid here who already looks to have a college ready frame. Moves pretty well here for a 300 pounder and Rios is a fluid athlete who will get better and better over the next few years. Easily passes the all important eyeball test. Needs to work more on bend/flexibility along with getting a bit quicker feet/hands along with using his hands more consistently. Has the overall physical tools and upside to develop into a potential higher D1 level name in the 2027 class who still has a lot of wok to do.



2026 DL Carter Jurecko (6-foot-3, 250 pounds)- Interesting looking kid on the hoof who I will need to watch more video of this off season. Went up against some big Carmel OL and more than held his own along with winning his share of one on ones in this win.



2026 DB Luke Flom (5-foot-10, 190 pounds)- Nice overall player here for the Rams. Agsain this is another name who I will go back and watch closer this winter on video.



Carmel Corsairs (note: I was not able to locate a Carmel varsity roster...once I do I will add more names to this report)



2027 QB Trae Taylor 6-foot-2, 170 pounds)- One of the big reasons why I wanted to see this game was to get my first in person live game evaluation of Taylor. Taylor has added early Power 4 offers from a ton of schools and is he truly as good as advertised? One thing I talk about a lot is I make sure to see top tier kids in person and sometimes I agree with the pack and sometimes I don't....and either way you'll get my honest opinion.



So...Trae Taylor? No question Trae Taylor has a ton of upside and it's pretty easy to see why he's landed so many early Power 4 offers. Taylor has gotten bigger, taller and stronger since I saw him last. I can see him getting to say 6-foot-3 plus and easily get to say 190 plus pounds. Taylor throws an impressive ball with very good arm strength and his pocket patience along with his ability to make reads and multiple check offs is already at a high level. Taylor also just handles himself with poise and a maturity seldom seen in a sophomore in high school. He's a personable kid on and off the field and a likable personality. Taylor still has work to do including becoming a more accurate passer along with the expected additional fundamental work and physical workouts etc. The biggest upside for Taylor in my mind is thast he's already an elite level kid who still has a ton of growth and developing ahead of him. Taylor will become a much different player over the next few years and he has a real chance to become one of the top signal callers in this state of not the nation in the Class of 2027.



Revisit Glenbard West Hilltoppers

2027 QB Omar Valdez (6-foot-2, 170 pounds)