New: The Week 7 Underclassmen Report

Each week I will prepare the Underclassmen Report which is a look at which underclassmen names I saw in person and made a positive impression at each game I cover live in person this season. This week I take a deeper look into some of the better underclassmen names for DePaul Prep/Carmel/Glenbard West revisit and York.
The Week 6 Underclassmen Report
The Week 5 Underclassmen Report
The Week 4 Underclassmen Report
The Week 3 Underclassmen Report
The Week 2 Underclassmen Report
The Week 1 Underclassmen Report
DePaul Prep Rams
2026 WR Matthew Osterman (6-foot-0, 170 pounds)- Impressive receiver who showed to have very good hands, runs good, disciplined routes and just made tough catches look easy in this win. Colleges will want to see more from Matthew including seeing how well he runs on the stop watch but his in game play was very strong here. Also looks to have the frame to add much more good weight and strength over the next year plus.
2027 OL Carlos Rios (6-foot-5, 290 pounds)- Great sized kid here who already looks to have a college ready frame. Moves pretty well here for a 300 pounder and Rios is a fluid athlete who will get better and better over the next few years. Easily passes the all important eyeball test. Needs to work more on bend/flexibility along with getting a bit quicker feet/hands along with using his hands more consistently. Has the overall physical tools and upside to develop into a potential higher D1 level name in the 2027 class who still has a lot of wok to do.
2026 DL Carter Jurecko (6-foot-3, 250 pounds)- Interesting looking kid on the hoof who I will need to watch more video of this off season. Went up against some big Carmel OL and more than held his own along with winning his share of one on ones in this win.
2026 DB Luke Flom (5-foot-10, 190 pounds)- Nice overall player here for the Rams. Agsain this is another name who I will go back and watch closer this winter on video.
Carmel Corsairs (note: I was not able to locate a Carmel varsity roster...once I do I will add more names to this report)
2027 QB Trae Taylor 6-foot-2, 170 pounds)- One of the big reasons why I wanted to see this game was to get my first in person live game evaluation of Taylor. Taylor has added early Power 4 offers from a ton of schools and is he truly as good as advertised? One thing I talk about a lot is I make sure to see top tier kids in person and sometimes I agree with the pack and sometimes I don't....and either way you'll get my honest opinion.
So...Trae Taylor? No question Trae Taylor has a ton of upside and it's pretty easy to see why he's landed so many early Power 4 offers. Taylor has gotten bigger, taller and stronger since I saw him last. I can see him getting to say 6-foot-3 plus and easily get to say 190 plus pounds. Taylor throws an impressive ball with very good arm strength and his pocket patience along with his ability to make reads and multiple check offs is already at a high level. Taylor also just handles himself with poise and a maturity seldom seen in a sophomore in high school. He's a personable kid on and off the field and a likable personality. Taylor still has work to do including becoming a more accurate passer along with the expected additional fundamental work and physical workouts etc. The biggest upside for Taylor in my mind is thast he's already an elite level kid who still has a ton of growth and developing ahead of him. Taylor will become a much different player over the next few years and he has a real chance to become one of the top signal callers in this state of not the nation in the Class of 2027.
Revisit Glenbard West Hilltoppers
2027 QB Omar Valdez (6-foot-2, 170 pounds)- Still has a ton of work to do but Omar Valdez also has the look and physical tools to continue to grow and improve. I'm planning to look at Valdez remaining video thru this season and also in winter workouts.
2026 RB JaMarcus Kelly (5-foot-11, 184 pounds) Nice running back here who I was not really aware of until this game. Kelly has good size and strength, runs hard and also showed some burst and wiggle.I still need to see more here via video the remainder of the season and I'm excited to see Kelly's development this off season.
2027 TE Brady Johnson (6-foot-3, 212 pounds) Another eyeball passing name to watch here. Didn't get much of a chance to show his pass catching ability in this loss but has the look and feel of an athlete who could play a few different positions in my opinion.
2026 LB Maximus Hetlet (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) Maximus Hetlet has maybe a Top 5 coolest name in IHSA football, and Hetlet is a name to watch. Hetlet plays the linebacker position at a high level, is a coaches son who plays like a coaches son and has a high football IQ. Hetlet is a bit undersized right now for the higher D1 schools but has a chance to play at the next level in my opinion. Has a great motor and is a great tackler and finisher.
2026 LB Jack Davis (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) Part of a pretty strong linebacker group for the Hilltoppers this season. Davis is a name to watch this winter has the frame and build to allow him to add much more good weight and power.
2026 DL Jonah Singh (6-foot-1, 208 pounds) Another name that caught my attentiuon on Saturday and a name to watch this off season and I get the feeling he will be a much bigger and stronger kid a year from now.
York Dukes
2026 RB Henry Duda (6-foot-1, 200 pounds)- Nice overall player here. Has a nice combination of speed and burst wjhile also running with a good amount of power. Seems to me like Duda is also capable of playing more than one position at the college level.
2026 WR Simon Kodosky (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) Another very solid high school player and receiver here. I'll definitely dig deeper this off season into his video from the 2024 season.
2026 TE/DE Hunter Stepanich (6-foot-7, 220 pounds).- Big, tall and athletic kids here who has some real high ceiling upside in my opinion. Played both tight end and defensive end for the Dukes and I see his next level skills and tools leaning more towards tight end. Stepanich has good speed and also showes ton have good strength as well. He has a frame that will allow him to pretty easily add much more good weight and strength. Also has great body cointrol, knows how to use his length and reach to his advantage in one on ones and again just has a ton of growth and development ahead of him...and that's a very good thing.
2026 WR Simon Kodosky (6-foot-2, 175 pounds)- Another very solid athlete and player for the Dukes here. Has good hands, runs good routes and is anoither name who will get bigger and stronger over the next year plus.
2026 OL Camden Sivewright (6-foot-6, 260 pounds)- Another really intriguing name here who looks to have great size and physical tools. I wasn't able to really get a strong fel for Camden live so I'll go back a look harder at his video from this season. York just seems to have these big strong kids on the roister year in and year out and add Camden to that growing list.
2026 OL Costa Kampas (6-foot-5, 275 pounds)- See above. Again the line play was a big plus for the Dukes in this win over Glenbard west and I will also go look at Costa's video ASAP. Costa showed to have really good feet and balance, is a mobile bigger kid and again I'm excited to get a better look and feel off his tape.
2026 DB Riggins Kohl (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) A name I wrote in my games notes as a name to watch.....
2026 DB Eddy Sica (5-foot-11, 165 pounds). A name I wrote in my games notes as a name to watch.....
