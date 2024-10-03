Week 5: The Underclassmen Report

Each week I will prepare the Underclassmen Report which is a look at which underclassmen names I saw in person and makde a positive impression at each game I cover this season. This week I take a deeper look into some of the better underclassmen names for Prairie Ridge/Cary Grove and the Conant at Barrington game.





Prairie Ridge Wolves



2026 QB/ATH Luke Vanderwiel (5-foot-8, 170 pounds)- Vanderwiel had quite a showing in this loss to Cary Grove. Vanderwiel shows really good speed and quickness, has the ability to start and stop on a dime and can also run with very good power and is able to run with tremendous lean and good leverage. No question the bigger D1 level schools will see Vanderwiel as too short/small but I feel his overall tools and on the field production will get him several additional looks this winter then into the spring. Vanderwiel can and will also play defensive back and I can see schools taking a look at him as say a slot or as a corner at the higher college level.



2026 QB Owen Satterlee 6-foot-0, 170 pounds) Satteelee was able to get some reps and work in this loss to Cary Grove and he has good overall athletic ability and upside. Needs to add more good weight and strength but has the look and feel of a kid who will be much different looking in a year or two.



2027 FB Jake Wagler (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) Wagler is one of a handful of eyeball passing underclassmen here for Prairie Ridge. Wagler can and will play FB or TE this season and has the look and physical tools to draw additional looks this winter and spring from colleges.



2026 TE Zach Mason (6-foot-5, 230 pounds)- Yet another good sixed underclassmen who I can see projecting to play at a few different positions at the college level. Don't look for Mason to get a ton of pass receptions this season in the Wolves triple option, but he also has the frame and potential to play say DE/DT/TE at the next level in my opinion. I definitely will take a harder look at his 2024 season video fter seeing him in person.



2026 TE/WR Elijah Loeding (6-foot-3. 185 pounds) Again another kid who has eyeball passing looks and physical tools. I'll need to see more on Loeding on video this off season b ut again he was impressive enough to catch my attention in this game.



2026 DB Logan Thennes (6-foot-2, 170 pounds)- Has room to get bigger and stronger this winter and spring. I was impressed with Thennes tackling ability in the open field and his awareness.



Cary Grove Trojans



2026 FB/LB Logan Abrams (6-foot-3, 224 pounds) Easily one of the more impressive names I've seen live this season. Abrams, who is playing both FB and OLB/DE this season for the Trojans is a big, strong and a highly physical player on either side of the football. Abrams has the look of a high level college recruit and the biggest question for him in the recruiting process is what position college see him playing. Abrams is a battering ram as a fullback in the Trojans offense and his strength and power, combined with possessing much more speed than you'd expect was really impressive in this win. Abrams I feel can play either as an inside linebacker or as a defensive end or tackle all depending upon his physical development over the next year or so. This kid has an Iowa recruit look and feel to me and a kid that Iowa for years has landed and developed then turn into a potential college All American.



2026 RB Landon Barnett (6-foot-0, 177 pounds)- Nice overall player and athlete here. Runs well, showed good speed and quickness and can develop into a nice player who will play on Saturday's down the line.



2026 RB Holden Boone (5-foot-11, 175 pounds)- Boone is another name to keep an eye on here. Boone has good speed and quickness, ran hard with every carry and is just as versatile athlete who has the athletic tools and ability to see action at several spots on the field.



2026 OL/DL Ty Drayton (6-foot-1, 237 pounds)- Plays full time on both sides of the football and I really liked his work here on the defensive line. Drayton was able to use his power, strength and quickness to cause havoc inside and was able to use his hands well toi separate himself from the opposing blocker on a consisitent basis.



2026 S Brady Elbert (6-foot-2, 209 pounds) Another name I'll definitely go back and watch this winter on video. Showed to have good overall size and speed and was another impressive open field tackler.





Conant Cougars (I got heights/weights from Hudl)



2027 QB Tyler Marchese (6-foot-2, 167 pounds) Good sized kid who will also add much more good weight and size down the line. Really didn';t get much of a chance to showcase his throwing and was under duresss for most of the game but this is a young guy to keep an eye on.



2027 DL Jaiden Thorney (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) Really good sized kid here with some upside down the line. Unfortunately I wasn't able to find any Hudl video for him just yet but I will definitely circle back later this fall and get a better look here.





Barrington Broncos



2027 WR Austin Coles (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) Big, athletic receiver who has the physical tools/frame that could see him wind up and develop into say a very good tight end at the higher college level. Was one of the main targets in the Broncos play action passing game and Coles has really good hands. runs pretty well and length and is a big time matchup issue for smaller high school defensive backs. Coles is no question a name that will hit my early watch list ASAP and a name who will draw much more college attention this winter and spring. I can see him landing at the higher D1 level.



2027 OL Owen Fors (6-foot-4, 295 pounds) Fors is already holding multiple Power 4 offers and I just really like a ton about his game here. Fors plays with a non stop motor. also looks to plays with a bit of a chip and has impressive hand usage, punch and is always seeking out second and third level blocks on every play. Fors to me looks like a higher D1 level OC/OG and he possesses very good quickness and mobility to pull effectively at the next level. Fors in many ways is already college ready physically but I can see him adding a bit more muscle over the next year plus. Fors I feel is a Top 25 name in the State of Illinois Class of 2026.



2026 LB Brooks Howard (6-foot-2, 20o pounds)- Need to see more here but the limited reps I was able to see showed me a very quick and athletic linebacker.



2026 RB Jackson Taylor (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) - Was one of a hndful of very good running backs at Barrington. Has a few seniors ahead of him but was able to find playing time and reps as bith a running back and also as a slot/receiver.



2026 SB Evan Nguyen (5-foot-10, 200 pounds)- Another solid looking player here who I will go back and watch more video this fall and winter.