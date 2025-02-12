Feb 2025: Revised Class of 2026/2027/2028 Top Prospect OL

EdgyTim
Have an issue with either a spelling or height/weight or any other change? Email me edgytim@edgytim.com. Have a player I need to watch and know more about? Fill out the latest EDGYTIM Top Prospect survey 2.0. Thanks. and look for in depth breakdowns, position rankings and evaluations to follow shortly
Offensive Linemen
Class of 2026
OL Jaquaris Green Peoria 6-foot-4, 399 pounds 2026
OL Rico Schneider Marist 6-foot-7, 320 pounds 2026 (Purdue)
OL Ty Weiersheuser St Francis 6-foot-6, 290 pounds 2026
OL Hawken Anderson Glenbrook South 6-foot-3, 270 pounds 2026
OL Gene Riordan Hinsdale Central 6-foot-4, 270 pounds 2026
OL QwaMaine Spivery Brother Rice 6-foot-2, 310 pounds 2026
OL/DL Levi Mallette Chicago Hope 6-foot-1, 255 pounds 2026
OL Myles Batesky Libertyville 6-foot-4, 260 pounds 2026
OL Jacob Palucki Andrew 6-foot-5, 250 pounds 2026
OL Francis Karp New Trier 6-foot-3, 270 pounds 2026
OL Casey Thomann Olney 6-foot-7, 285 pounds 2026
OL Kellen Gamble Homewood Flossmoor 6-foot-5, 250 pounds 2026
OL Brody Basala Moline 6-foot-4, 280 pounds 2026
OL Conor Malenock St Patrick 6-foot-5, 300 pounds 2026
OL Claude Mpouma Chicago Mount Carmel 6-foot-7, 300 pounds 2026
OL Bryce Tencza Providence Catholic 6-foot-3, 230 pounds 2026
OL Owen Fors Barrington 6-foot-4, 275 pounds 2026
OL Zach Hultgren Burlington Central 6-foot-5, 280 pounds 2026
OL Zach Poole Lincoln 6-foot-5, 285 pounds 2026
OL Brennan Lackey Yorkville 6-foot-4, 286 pounds 2026
OL Jalin Strowder Carmel 6-foot-4, 330 pounds 2026
OL Lamont Miller Mount Carmel 6-foot-5, 290 pounds 2026
OL Tony Balanganayi Palatine 6-foot-4, 260 pounds 2026
OL Ryan Myers Batavia 6-foot-5, 290 pounds 2026
OL Evan Downer Palatine 6-foot-4, 280 pounds 2026
OL Declan Gill Mount Carmel 6-foot-4, 280 pounds 2026
OL Colton Barlow Dunlap 6-foot-3, 280 pounds 2-026
OL Cian Mahoney SHG 6-foot-5, 250 pounds 2026
OL Zion Elliott Mount Carmel 6-foot-2, 275 pounds 2026
OL Matthew Connors LW East 6-foot-5, 255 pounds 2026
OL Costa Kampas Fremd 6-foot-5, 275 pounds 2026
OL Tommy Fraumann Loyola 6-foot-7, 250 pounds 2026
OL Jack Nolan Hersey 6-foot-4, 240 pounds 2026
Class of 2027
OL Cameron Wagner St Joseph Ogden 6-foot-6, 280 pounds 2027
OL Brogan Kjellesvik Morris 6-foot-4, 255 pounds 2027
OL AJ Coleman Sterling 6-foot-6, 270 pounds 2027
OL Josiah Wallace Mount Carmel 6-foot-6, 270 pounds 2027
OL Ethan Posey Lockport 6-foot-5, 290 pounds 2027
OL Frank McMillen St Francis 6-foot-1, 255 pounds 2027
OL Trey Foster Carmel Catholic 6-foot-3, 240 pounds 2027
OL Jackson Woods Fenwick 6-foot-4, 260 pounds 2027
OL Carlos Rios DePaul Prep 6-foot-5, 290 pounds 2027
OL Mason Hallaman LW East 6-foot-5, 250 pounds 2027
OL Angeles Coleman Sterling 6-foot-5, 260 pounds 2027
OL Brody Hibner Morris 6-foot-5, 265 pounds 2027
OL Cael Halley Olympia 6-foot-4. 340 pounds 2027
OL/DL Luke Injaychock Nazareth Academy 6-foot-6, 265 pounds 2027
OL Cade Koehler Sandburg 6-foot-5, 280 pounds 2027
