Thursday: North Central College Top Performers

Note.....as hard as I try I can't watch and evaluated 350 kids at once with a staff of one. I utilize the check in process to eyeball kids, then follow up that eyeball with watching those kids in drill work/warmups and one on ones. I try my best to see them all but I can and will miss seeing kids at these events.

Red Jersey (Class of 2024)

2R QB Logan Smith St Joseph Ogden- Good sized kid here who isn't ideal sized for bigger level schools but this is a player who has really good speed and athleticism.



7R RB Randy Young College of DuPage- Terrific speed and burst along with the ability of stopping on a dime.



8R QB Eddie Jenkins Hope Academy- Athletic, quick twitchy athlete who could end up drawing recruiting looks for a few different positions. Tested and ran really well here.



20R DB Jake Bova Waunakee Wisc- OOS kid with great speed and also has good length and size.



24R WR Jaden Edwards Plainfield Central- Big receiver (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) who has impressive reach and hands in one on ones.



47R OL Danny Zarco Lyons Township- Danny Zarco was a multi-night camper and I think I've seen him in non padded one on ones maybe 250 times now lol. Zarco in my eyes is pretty much a proven commodity. Zarco plays with a high motor, attacks the defender and has good technique and overall fundamentals. At this stage I think Zarco should focus on padded camps from here on out this summer and show the coaches he can also be as effective in pads. I also still feel he has the ability/tools and mindset to also potentially play some defensive line as well at the next level.



54R LB Asher Jenkins Bellevue West Wisc. OOS linebacker with rally good physical tools and a kid who ran one of the fastest 40 times at this event. Has a ton of upside and potential.



60R OL Connor Shelby Mt. Carmel Ill.-Downstate linemen was pretty solid in one on ones and has the frame to add more good weight and size down the line.



62R OL Eliot Van Der Male Minooka- Another local kid for me who has put in a lot of work this off season and it showed here. Has impressive size (6-foot-5, 317 pounds) and I can see him drawing more looks and interest with some good early season video.



65R OT Carter Kadow Middleton Wisc- Hands down the best overall linemen I saw in the three days of the NCC camp. Has ideal OT length frame bend and his technique and plan of attack is impressive. Added a ton of offers after this camp.



75R OL Dagan Miller College of DuPage A player Iiked coming out of Montini Catholic in high school has gotten bigger stronger and faster since I saw him.



77R OL Palve Jovanovic Hersey- OC/OG body type who was pretty solid in one on ones and positional work.



80R WR George Dimopoulos Crystal Lake Central- I've seen George a few times live and he has really good size (6-foot-2, 177 pounds). physical tools and he also always runs well at these events.



83R WR Matt Kuczaj Wheaton North- Very steeady and a very consistent receiver with very good hands. I was also impressed with his route running and Kuczaj also ran and tested well here.



83R WR Griffin Buehler Crystal Lake Central- ran back to back highly impressive 40 yard dash and his overall speed and quickness was pretty evident in drill work. Could become a really speedy and dangerous slot back at the next level.



85R WR Max Loveall Richmond Burton- Another kid who I liked on video this spring and who I like in person as well. Loveall plays in a pretty heavy run offense but his overall size (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) and hands are impressive along with his speed. Tested very well here.



95R DL Sathiaraj Selvaraj Glenbrook North- Was a battler in one on ones and a kid who just came back for more and more reps. Also showed a good motor here.