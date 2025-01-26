New: 2025 Undercloassmen Showcase Session 3 WR/DB

The annual EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase was held on Monday January 20th at The Max Center in McCook. We've been holding this annual camp on MLK Holiday for 12 years now I believe (?) and this was another successful camp on several levels. As always.....I try my best to watch as much of the action as I can and make my own evals and observations.....however....I'm also the host and circus ring master (along with my camp business partner Elias Karras from The Good Game) and I'm also getting pulled in a million directions at times. I rely on my position coaches and a few other trusted observers for help in breaking down kids for the Best of the Best portion, Again I'm just being as transparent as I can here to be fair and if kids get overlooked and/or missed it's never anything intentional etc.



Wide Receiver Session 3



701 Darin Ashriu Plainfield North 2027 Impressive all around athlete who has a chhce to develop into a higher level player for the college level in my opinion. Ashiru has impressive quickness and speed, and his overall ball skills and awareness is also strong. Arishu also will continue to add much more good weight and strength over the next year plus.



704 MarQuan Brewster Fremd 2026- Brewster has good size (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) runs well, has good speed and quickness and has also some twitch. Brewster as a receiver showed really good hands on his 2024 season video and was one of the main targets for the Vikings and QB Johnny O'Brien. I didn't get to see Brewster a ton in one on ones but the positional coaches pointed him out as one of the better overall players here.



707 Austin Coles Barrington 2027- Easily one of the top overall receivers at this event. Coles, who started his high school career at Loyola then transferred to Barrington after his freshman year is no question a high level name to watch here. Coles has very good length and height (6-foot-5, 190 pounds) and while many project Coles as a tight end....I feel that physically and as well his his overall skill set I feel Coles will be a receiver in college. Coles have great hands and runs good, disciplined routes and he just uses his frame and length to his advantage quite well. I also liked Coles overall speed and he just seems to want to get the football on every pass attempt his way. Impressive name on this rise here.



719 Lincoln Ijams Oswego East 2026- Lincoln is another veteran of the camp circuit and his game continues to get better and better. Ijams has good size (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) and ia a fearless route runner who can and will go over the middle in heavy traffic whenever it's needed. Ijams also has good speed and just seems to have high level ball skills and awareness.



722 Blake Lehnen Glenwood 2026- I was able to see Blake live in 2024 and he's a prototypical slot receiver who has really good hands, has enough speed and wiggle to escape coverage and he just seems to catch everything near him. Listed at 5-foot-9, 165 pounds Lehnen will again be a top target for the Titans again in 2025



725 Chase Markowicz Lincoln Way West 2026 Impressive all around football player who never left the field foer the Warriors in 2024. Chase has nice size (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) and length, can and will catch anything in his area cide and has the ability to break initial tackle and is a big yards after catch guy. Markowicz also has added a bit more size and muscle since ;ast season and just looked good here in both positional work and in one on ones. Can and will return kicks and punts and can also play corner or safety as needed.



728 Dario Milivojevic St. Francis 2026- Dario is also coming off a good 2024 season for the Spartans. Milivojevic has a strong mix of speed, quickness and some explosiveness who also is a fearless receiver who is pretty dangerous in the open field. Dario is a grinder who just never seems to stop and his overall work ethic and energy level is unmatched. Milivojevic is already holding a handful of D1 offers and who could become a very good slot receiver in the right offense.



732 Craig Peacock Joliet Catholic 2026- Speedy athlete here who has been showing some flashes over the past year plus for the Hillmen. Has played RB/WB/WR and also returns kicks and has good speed burst and wiggle. Needs to add a bit more size and strength this winter but overall a lot to like here.



741 Colton Spychalski Yorkville 2026 Another familiar name on the camp circuit and Colton is just a very solid receiver who has very good hands, runs good routes and just seems to make hard catch after hard catch.



Defensive Backs Session 3



908 Eddie McClain Nazareth Academy 2026 Fast Eddie has been a swiss army knife for the Rod Runners over the past two seasons and has played RB/WR/DB. McClain is just a speedy/twitchy player who is just a very difficult slot type back to cover on offense and on defense has impressive closing speed and can make up ground quickly.



911 Connor Hites St Ignatius 2027 Another younger kid here who I thought looked good on Monday. Hites has good size and length, runs well and on tape is very good in run support along with making good reads at free safety. Again another name I will be watching closely this spring and summer in a Class of 2027 that is starting to go from "pretty good" to "very good".



916 Jayden Marshall Crete-Monee 2026- Easily one of the better overall athletes here on Monday. Marshall is another player who can and will play DB/WR and his overall athleticism, ball awareness and ability to be equally strong in pass coverage along with also showing to be a strong in run support. Marshall also physically still has some room to grow and his frame will allow him to add more good weight and size. Marshall has corner cover ability but also a frame and length that will allow him to also play S as well.



924 Cameron Wilkerson Homewood Flossmoor 2027 Younger kid here who has some size and ability. Looks like he can play say OLB/S but was also pretty fast and active in man on man coverage. Has mainly JV video for now but here is yet another name from HF to keep an eye on here.