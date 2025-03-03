My Evaluation: 2026 Hinsdale Central OL Gene Riordan

EdgyTim
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 33,405
-
- 8,966
-
- 113
Name: Gene Riordan
Position: OT
High School: Hinsdale Central
Graduation Year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 280 pounds
Recruiting Status: Uncommitted. Gene Riordan is holding multiple Power 4 offers this winter from the likes of Illinois, Auburn, Boston College, Iowa, Northwestern, Oklahoma and strong interest from Notre Dame, Michigan and Wisconsin. Riordan has made multiple unofficial visits so far to Illinois, Iowa and Northwestern and plans to visit those three schools this spring along with Oklahoma and Minnesota.
HUDL:
My impressions of Gene Riordan: Gene Riordan caught my attention last summer at various team camp events along with some team linemen challenges and also some one day camps. Riordan really stood out this past summer with showing impressive athletic ability in a bigger kid along with a very good motor, a kid who was able to learn and make quick adjustments and who also had a ton of physical development ahead of him. Riordan, who is also a very strong student in the class room was named as an all conference player in 2024 along with being an all area player as well for the Red Devils. Riordan has also seen his recruiting stock soar this past winter and has landed several offers over the December and January open recruiting period.
Evaluation of Gene Riordan: Gene Riordan has highly impressive video and one of the biggest draws to him is his overall physical upside and down the line development. Riordan measures in at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds and has the frame and length to add much more good weight and strength down the line in the next few seasons. Riordan looks to be pretty comfortable in his stance and is also a very fluid runner with good overall speed, bend and first few steps. Riordan also can pull and get out is a hurry and his overall feet and quickness no question will allow him also draw serious looks as a guard at the high Power 4 level. Riordan is also well schooled, is just technically sound linemen in either the run game or in pass pro and his ability to keep his legs under him and uses his power from his legs along with also having advance hand usage is yet another plus. Riordan also offers some versatility for whatever school lands him and I feel his overall value is greatly improved because of his overall skill level and his ability to adjust and play effectively at any spot on the offensive lines.
Room for improvement? Gene Riordan no question still has work to do in the weight room adding more good strength and weight. Riordan again has the frame and the length to get to say 300 pounds pretty easily and he can also carry that weight as well. Also like every other high school linemen. Riordan will need to prepare and get ready to square off against grown ass men at the Power 4 level. I'm also looking to see Riordan really take his game to a higher level in 2025 and become a truly dominant linemen at the high school level. Riordan last season showed some flashes of better things to come and he should be ready to truly have a dominant All State caliber season in 2025.
Projected level: Rivals has Gene Riordan ranked as a mid 3 star ranked recruit in the Class of 2026 along with being the #14th top recruit in the State of Illinois Class of 2026 recruit rankings.
EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: I really get the feeling that Gene Riordan is a bit under valued at this stage when it comes to his Rivals ranking and has a real chance to raise his overall stock considerably in 2025. Riordan's overall game and skill set is high and his versatility along with his physical tools and skills will allow him to become a much improved recruit. I feel Riordan has a chance to become a high 3 star/low 4 star ranked player in the Class of 2026. I'm very excited to see his development next season and beyond,
Position: OT
High School: Hinsdale Central
Graduation Year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 280 pounds
Recruiting Status: Uncommitted. Gene Riordan is holding multiple Power 4 offers this winter from the likes of Illinois, Auburn, Boston College, Iowa, Northwestern, Oklahoma and strong interest from Notre Dame, Michigan and Wisconsin. Riordan has made multiple unofficial visits so far to Illinois, Iowa and Northwestern and plans to visit those three schools this spring along with Oklahoma and Minnesota.
HUDL:
My impressions of Gene Riordan: Gene Riordan caught my attention last summer at various team camp events along with some team linemen challenges and also some one day camps. Riordan really stood out this past summer with showing impressive athletic ability in a bigger kid along with a very good motor, a kid who was able to learn and make quick adjustments and who also had a ton of physical development ahead of him. Riordan, who is also a very strong student in the class room was named as an all conference player in 2024 along with being an all area player as well for the Red Devils. Riordan has also seen his recruiting stock soar this past winter and has landed several offers over the December and January open recruiting period.
Evaluation of Gene Riordan: Gene Riordan has highly impressive video and one of the biggest draws to him is his overall physical upside and down the line development. Riordan measures in at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds and has the frame and length to add much more good weight and strength down the line in the next few seasons. Riordan looks to be pretty comfortable in his stance and is also a very fluid runner with good overall speed, bend and first few steps. Riordan also can pull and get out is a hurry and his overall feet and quickness no question will allow him also draw serious looks as a guard at the high Power 4 level. Riordan is also well schooled, is just technically sound linemen in either the run game or in pass pro and his ability to keep his legs under him and uses his power from his legs along with also having advance hand usage is yet another plus. Riordan also offers some versatility for whatever school lands him and I feel his overall value is greatly improved because of his overall skill level and his ability to adjust and play effectively at any spot on the offensive lines.
Room for improvement? Gene Riordan no question still has work to do in the weight room adding more good strength and weight. Riordan again has the frame and the length to get to say 300 pounds pretty easily and he can also carry that weight as well. Also like every other high school linemen. Riordan will need to prepare and get ready to square off against grown ass men at the Power 4 level. I'm also looking to see Riordan really take his game to a higher level in 2025 and become a truly dominant linemen at the high school level. Riordan last season showed some flashes of better things to come and he should be ready to truly have a dominant All State caliber season in 2025.
Projected level: Rivals has Gene Riordan ranked as a mid 3 star ranked recruit in the Class of 2026 along with being the #14th top recruit in the State of Illinois Class of 2026 recruit rankings.
EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: I really get the feeling that Gene Riordan is a bit under valued at this stage when it comes to his Rivals ranking and has a real chance to raise his overall stock considerably in 2025. Riordan's overall game and skill set is high and his versatility along with his physical tools and skills will allow him to become a much improved recruit. I feel Riordan has a chance to become a high 3 star/low 4 star ranked player in the Class of 2026. I'm very excited to see his development next season and beyond,