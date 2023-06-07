So Who Stood Out: Tuesday North Central College Camp

EdgyTim
Here is the deal.....I have a ton of breakdowns notes and evals to go thru this week and I'm planning to be out and covering camps all week long. My main goal is to get at least some video out the next AM from each camp then I will come back and break things down including the who stood out names. In many cases I will go back, re-add and re-edit some content so just a heads up. Also of note.....as hard as I try I can't watch and evaluated 350 kids at once with a staff of one. I utilize the check in process to eyeball kids, then follow up that eyeball with watching those kids in drill work/warmups and one on ones. I try my best to see them all but I can and will miss seeing kids at these events.
The Tuesday session of the NCC camp had good overall numbers (320-350 kids total) and this session was a sellout (NCC limits numbers). The overall talent level was not great....and in many positions not strong at all. This ia a trend I've noticed over the past few years and unfortunately it keeps growing in a negative direction. Why? I'll get into more specifics soon but for me it's a combination of young/underclassmen kids getting earlier and earlier offers who no longer feel the need for a mega camp along with colleges who just don't have any real offers to extend for the 2024 class (portal issues/additional COVID year kids etc) and we are seeing less and less overall quality at these bigger camps. Again NCC runs a terrific camp and this remains one of the better camps to attend.....and I can't stress this enough....2027/2026 kids should be at these events if anything to just go and compete and get a taste of these camps and what they will face down the line.
