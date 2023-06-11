



The Wednesday session or the second of three nights of the NCC camp had strong overall numbers (350 plus kids) and this session was also a sellout (NCC limits numbers). The overall talent level was good and was also the best of the three sessions of the 2023 NCC camps in my opinion and this session also had the most college coaches in attendance hands down...and also included several decision makers (head coaches) which is always important when attending any one day camps. NCC on Day 2 was easily the best session from a bang for the buck standpoint.



Wednesday: North Central College Top Performers Black and White Jerseys (2026/2027)



So Who Stood Out?



Red Jerseys (Class of 2024)



3R WR Torey French Carmel Catholic- Carmel has some impressive athletes and French is tight at the top of that list. French is a terrific call around athlete, ran and tested very well here and I heard more than a few college coaches talk about how he improved his stock by camping here. Has a chance to be a very strong slot back type at the D1 level.



6R LB Benjamin Fiegel Batavia- Batavia always seems to have impressive kids especially at LB. Fiegel has good size and is an impressive kid on the hoof. He's more of an in between the tackles ILB and overall he will draw more recruiting looks and interest this summer and fall.



7R WR Julius Ellens Glenbard West- Another very impressive and consistently strong player and athlete here. Ellens has sprinter speed and ran and tested well here. In all honest I was expecting more of the FCS schools here to offer Ellens, but hopefully that will come soon. Ellens also has very good overall ball skills and football IQ.



7R RB Randy Taylor College of DuPage- Impressive kid on the good who also ran very well here. Here is the deal.....I have a ton of breakdowns notes and evals to go thru this week and I'm planning to be out and covering camps all week long. My main goal is to get at least some video out the next AM from each camp then I will come back and break things down including the who stood out names. In many cases I will go back, re-add and re-edit some content so just a heads up. Also of note.....as hard as I try I can't watch and evaluated 350 kids at once with a staff of one. I utilize the check in process to eyeball kids, then follow up that eyeball with watching those kids in drill work/warmups and one on ones. I try my best to see them all but I can and will miss seeing kids at these events.The Wednesday session or the second of three nights of the NCC camp had strong overall numbers (350 plus kids) and this session was also a sellout (NCC limits numbers). The overall talent level was good and was also the best of the three sessions of the 2023 NCC camps in my opinion and this session also had the most college coaches in attendance hands down...and also included several decision makers (head coaches) which is always important when attending any one day camps. NCC on Day 2 was easily the best session from a bang for the buck standpoint.3R WR Torey French Carmel Catholic- Carmel has some impressive athletes and French is tight at the top of that list. French is a terrific call around athlete, ran and tested very well here and I heard more than a few college coaches talk about how he improved his stock by camping here. Has a chance to be a very strong slot back type at the D1 level.6R LB Benjamin Fiegel Batavia- Batavia always seems to have impressive kids especially at LB. Fiegel has good size and is an impressive kid on the hoof. He's more of an in between the tackles ILB and overall he will draw more recruiting looks and interest this summer and fall.7R WR Julius Ellens Glenbard West- Another very impressive and consistently strong player and athlete here. Ellens has sprinter speed and ran and tested well here. In all honest I was expecting more of the FCS schools here to offer Ellens, but hopefully that will come soon. Ellens also has very good overall ball skills and football IQ.7R RB Randy Taylor College of DuPage- Impressive kid on the good who also ran very well here.

9R LB Kieth Williams St. Thomas More- Had a big time eye opening performance at this camp. Williams has reallyb good sixe and physical makeup, ran an impressive 40 yard dash here and was just very athletic and made plays in one on ones.



10R QB Troyer Carlson Kaneland- Strong overall passer who has been impressive throwing the football every time I've seen him live.



12R WR Luke Mailander York- I liked Luke a lot off of his junior season tape then also seeing him live in 2022. Yet seeing him in person really was impressive including Mailander firing off some eye opening times at this event. Mailander's testing time have also been consistently good so far on the camp circuit and several FCS schools have started to take notice.



12R QB Arthur Palicki Willowbrook- I've covered and evaluated Palicki a ton, so in short what impressed me here with Palicki is that he ran and tested very well...and his overall speed is much, much improved this summer.



13R QB Ryan Mohler Neuqua Valley- The last kid I saw from NV who played QB with this size (6-foot-3, 192 pounds) and speed/athletic ability? Mark Gronowski....now I'm not saying Mohler will be another big time sleeper type who blows up in college.... but Mohler has a chance this fall to no question raise his overall stock now and also this fall. Ran and tested much better than I expected.



15R QB Nathan Kunickis Lemont- Good overall signal caller who is another name who will have a chance to have a big 2023 season for Lemont.



18R DB Corin Greenwell St Francis- Corin Greenwell is a good sized kid (6-foot-2, 187 pounds) who was impressive in drills and positional work and who also tested and ran pretty well here. He's could play as a big corner or at safety and his coverage skills looked good here.



19R QB Jack Leons College of Dupage- COD has some real athletes and dudes and this was one of a handful of names who stood out.



20R Jaden McGill College of DuPage- Was a huge fan of McGill's coming out of OPRF and Jaden still has good overall speed and athleticism.



22R WR Ferat Ferati College of DuPage Ran really well in the testing phase.



25R WR Miles Cremascoli New Trier-I've seen Miles a few times now and he's the definition of a tweener...Cremascoli has good size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) but I feel he will end up playing tight end at the high college level. Cremascoli didn't test here but did the previous night and ran and tested well on Tuesday.



27R S Harlon May Carmel Catholic- Another positional tweener who's also just a really good football player. May can and will play safety and some linebacker for the Cosairs and he possesses a very high football IQ and is also a fundamentally sound football player.



30R RB Noah Battle Downers Grove North- Had a good day here overall, ran and tested well and



35R LB Brett Dieters Wheaton Academy- Nice overall athlete who tested really well here. I definitely will go back and watch more on this kid.



39R DB JP Schmidt ICCP- Also posted some really impressive testing numbers including running an impressive back to back 40 yard dash times. Schmidt also is a good sized athlete who will also open up some eyes this coming fall.



41R DB Charles Miles Mount Carmel- Miles is already holding multiple FBS offers this summer and he was able to show his impressive length, speed and athletic ability while also getting good work and reps in this camp. Miles is a big corner at the FBS level who also the ability to play safety./



52R LB Peace Bumba St Thomas More - Another name I've been high on for some time now....Bumba is a talented all around athlete who is also a tweener positionally...he's effective in coverage and is just a higher level athlete who I feel can play at the FCS level in college.



53R DL Dexter Niekamp Norman Community- Niekamp is a really strong overall player and athlete who was also one of the names who I thought really made a name for himself in positional work and one on ones. Niekamp ran and tested pretty well and



57R DT Isaac Saffold Kenwood Academy- A mean as they come defensive tackle who just has a really impressive mix of pass rush moves, quickness and strength and is another name who really had a standout showing at this camp. Safford might not have ideal Power 5 size (5-foot-11. 275 pounds) but his ability to just disrupt things play after play is high college level like.



60R DE Ivan Moore Kenwood Academy- This was the first time I was able to see Ivan up close and he was easily oen of the best overall performers at this camp. Moore has impressive size (6-foot-4, 216 pounds) and speed, showed impressive strength and was just a very hard defensive end to block in one on ones all day. Moore also has room to grow and his upside at the high D1 level was pretty evident here.



62R OL Logan Brasfield Yorkville - Was easily one of the camp's top overall performers from Tuesday and Wednesday.



65R DL Samir Semenal Glenbard North- Big and strong defensive tackle type who has a great wingspan and length....and who also did pretty well in one on ones.



79R DL Aidan Malone Aurora Christian



90R DL Bennett Williams Princeton- Big, strong kid who I feel could end up playing on either side of the football at the higher college level. Williams was able to show good strength and power along with enough pass rush tools to be a hard kid to contain in one on ones.

94R OL Andrew Flaherty St Louis Priory School_OOS linemen who was one of the better names at this camp.



99R OL MJ Hansen Burlington Central- Good inside linemen who was also able to show some real positives in positional work and in one on ones.