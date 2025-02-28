My Evaluation: 2027 Libertyville TE Brock Williams

Name: Brock Williams



Position: TE



High School: Libertyville



Graduation Year: 2027



Height: 6-foot-5



Weight: 210 pounds



Recruiting Status: Uncommitted. Williams is already holding multiple offers from multiple Power 4 program in the nation.



HUDL:







My impressions of Brock Williams: I was able to see Libertyville 2027 WR/TE Brock Williams live in game last season in a back and forth win over Warren Township ;late in the regular season. Williams was part of a stacked Wildcats offensive skills group in 2024 which also included senior QB Quinn Shambow (Oklahoma State baseball) and then junior WR Blaise LaVista who has since transferred to Lincoln Way East for the 2025 season. Williams was an instant eyeball passing athlete who has an impressive combination of height, size and length and Williams possesses a frame that will no question allow him to add much more good weight and strength over the next few seasons. Williams, who is a very strong student in the class room is a smart and well spoken kid on and off the field and a multi-sport athlete as well. Willians has really seen his recruiting stock take off this winter, especially in a very busy month of January which has seen him add multiple Power 4 offers. Look for Williams to also have plenty of opportunities to benefit from NIL at the Power 4 level playing a high in demand position along with having the overall physical tools and impressive upside from an overall developmental standpoint.



Evaluation of Brock Williams Brock Williams is also is one of the nation's top ranked tight ends in the Class of 2027 and his overall recruiting stock has just skyrocketed since the fall. Williams in many ways could easily play receiver and has the overall speed, hands and length to easily slide out wide at receiver, go more into the slot as more of a West Coast tight end and/or can also play as an additional linemen in the run game at the Power 4 level. Williams has very good speed and quickness, runs disciplined routes and his hand strength, ability to win jump balls in heavy traffic is at a very high level for the high school level. Williams again will be a much different looking player in a year or two.....he's already added a solid 10-15 pounds of muscle since last season along with his continued training will just allow him to take his game to a much higher level. What I feel separates Williams from many others at the tight end position and what makes him an elite level name you ask? Williams already impressive size, length and speed/twitch are all something you just don't see very often at the tight end position...then combine his receiver skills and bal skills and overall on the field awareness...and that skill set is no question very unique.



Room for improvement? Brock Williams will no question need to adjust to the college game including getting matched up against grown men down in and down out. He will also need to improve his overall technique and overall receiver fundamentals and be able to beat both faster and stronger defenders at both linebacker and defensive back. Williams will also need to work on his overall blocking and become much more physical both in run blocking along with just being able to match his level of physicality overall at the Power 4 level.



Projected level: Rivals has Brock Williams ranked as a high 4 star ranked recruit in the Class of 2027 along with being the #27 ranked recruit in the nation in the Class of 2027 per Rivals. Williams is also the nation's #2 ranked tight end nationally according to Rivals rankings.



EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: After seeing Brock Williams last fall I had pretty much zero question that he would become both high ranked in state along with in the Midwest as well as Nationally. Williams has all the tools to develop over the next 3-4 years into a monster and will be yet another in a long line of some very strong tight ends out of the State of Illinois. Again Williams overall size, physical tools and especially his potential growth and upside/development is simply ridiculous to be honest. William will have a very good shot at eventually being a5 star name here in my opinion.