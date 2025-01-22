New: Top Performers 2025 Underclassmen Showcase DL

Defensive Linemen



202 Cornell Bass Lockport 2027- Loxckport again brought a ton of impressive underclassmen kids including Cornell Bass. Bass has really good length and reach, shows some quickness and twitch and his overall speed and first few steos caught my attention here. Still has work to do including adding more good weight and strength...but the raw athletic tools are there.



203 John Breton Hinsdale Central 2027- Has good size (listed at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds) and overall is a pretty fluid athlete who moved well in positional work. Took to coaching well and made some quick adjustments on the fly. Looks like a kid who can add much more good weight and size over the next year plus and is a name to watch.



207 Jalen Crawford Thornwood 2027 A bit undersized as a defensive end but his speed/quickness and ability to just beat opposing offensive linemen on the edge was pretty evident here. Listed as 5-foot-10, 225 pounds I can see Crawford playing as a rush end or as a linebacker down the line. Loved his motor and energy.



210 David Folorunsho St. Patrick 2027 Impressive kid here who passes the all important eyeball test. Listed at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, David was pretty disruptive in this camp and showed some real flashes of good things to come sooner rather than later. Folorunsho has good strength, power and also enough speed to chase down opposing backs. Again this is in many ways a still raw player and athlete... but also is someone who's stock could rise pretty quickly as well.



211 Miles Gaito St Ignatius 2026- Nice overall player here who has good size and length (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) who also had a good overall camp showing here. Coaches really liked Gaito's overall motor and non stop effort. Has good overall technique and was able to bring a bag full of pass rush moved when needed, Again I just saw a lot I liked about Miles Gaito here.



215 Ralph Haralson DePaul Prep 2027 DePaul Prep also sent quite a few kids to this event and this is another name to watch as well. Haralson is a big strong inside guy (6-foot-2, 290 pounds) with very good strength and leverage. This is yet another impressive 2027 name to watch over the next year plus who could develop into a potential high level player in college.



221 Kameron McGee Brother Rice 2028- Maybe was the best overall DL performer here. McGee is just a freshman who is already impressive on the hoof and who is already physically advanced and one of those rare freak like athletes. McGee is listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds and moves extremely well, has some quick twitch and is very capable of playing pretty much anywhere on the DL or as a OLB at a very high level. His feet, explosiveness and combination of strength and quickness and power will just get better and better from here on out. Huge.....huge upside here.



222 Kevin Michaelsen St. Patrick 2026- Another kid who caught my attention here. Michaelsen has really good size and length (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) who moves well, has a nice mix of speed and quickness and was able to be effective in one on ones. I will definitly go back and watch more of his 2024 video and overall this could be a nice name to watch here this spring and summer. Is versatile and could play either outside or inside.



224 Brian O'Sullivan Brother Rice 2026- Brother Rice is going to be Defensive Linemen High in 2025 and includes Brian O'Sullivan. O'Sullivan passes the eyeball test and is listed at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds and has good strength and power and was impressive in one on ones. Again just a lot to like here and this is another name to watch this winter and spring.



230 Joshua Shaw Mount Carmel 2027- Worrked out here as a DL and overall did fine...but I can also see Shaw playing on the offensive line at the next level. Shaw has impressive size (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) and strength and was able to more than hold his own in one on ones. Shaw also played on the offensive line for the Caravan in 2024 and showed flashes of good things on the OL as well.



236 Eli Valencia St. Patrick 2026 - Another big kid who overall just had a good day at this showcase camp. Valencia is listed at 6-foot-2, 280 pounds and he's definitely shed some weight from a season ago. Valencia, who played both ways last season did well in positional and drill work and hios overall strength, power and feet/footwork are a strength. Again I can see Eli get looks on either side of the football this spring anf summer and his overall motor and versatility should be a real positive in his recruiting process.