My Evaluation: 2026 DT King Liggins Chicago Brother Rice

Name:

King Liggins

Position: DT



High School: Chicago Brother Rice



Graduation Year: 2026



Height: 6-foot-4



Weight: 270 pounds



Recruiting Status: Uncommitted. Liggins is already holding multiplier Power 4 offers this winter and has official visits set to Wisconsin, Virginia, Purdue, Indiana and Kansas State. I get the feeling Wisconsin is the leader here for Liggins.



HUDL:







My impressions of King Liggins: I have been able to see King Liggins live a handful of times in game action along at various showcase events. Liggins in 2024 was one odf the team leaders for the Crusaders and part of an impressive young DL on a team and a program that also had a ton of talented underclassmen. Liggins in 2024 was named as an all conference and all area performer for the Crusaders. Liggins will also be a 3 year varsity starter for Brother Rice in 2025 and will again be a team leader this off season. Liggins has been able to add quite a bit of good weight and strength since the off season and he possesses a ton of upside and potential to develop into a high level Power 4 names to watch.



Evaluation of King Liggins: King Liggins has quite a bit of upside along with possessing very impressive physical tools and he's developed into a big time name to watch in the Class of 2026. Liggins. going back to earlier in his high school career has always had very good feet, quickness and explosiveness. Liggins at times can just flat out beat opposing linemen with both his sheer speed and first few steps. Liggins has also developed a much better and deeper bag of pass rush moves and technique and look for his overall game to continue to rise in my opinion. Liggins has a ton of power and strength and he also has well above hand usage and technique and is equally effective in pass rush alkong with stopping the run. Liggins also has a non stop motor, can and will go sideline to sideline to make a tackle and he also runs really well for a bigger kid. Liggins at this stage of his high school career is very capable to taking on double teams and more often than not ;last season was double teamed more often than not.



Room for improvement? King Liggins will still need to keep working hard in the weight room and add more muscle and strength while also maintaining his overall speed and quickness along with his him impressive first few steps and overall explosiveness. Liggins, like every other high school recruit will also need to adjust and prepare for the Power 4 level where the overall speed of the game long with the physicality will no question challenge Liggins early on in his college career.



Projected level: Rivals has King Liggins ranked as a mid 3 star ranked recruit in the Class of 2026 along with being the #43rd top defensive tackle recruit in the nation.



EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: King Liggins is another name I feel should het a harder look at sooner rather than later. Liggins has very good and consistent tape, has made some serious strides in his game including adding some additional strength and power. Liggins I feel will continue to get better, bigger and stronger and his overall game and down the line development could have him becoming a steady regular at the Power 4 level in my opinion. I would rank King Liggins right now as a high 3 star while getting another look at him say mid season in 2025.