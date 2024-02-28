Making A Case: Unranked 2025 Running Backs

Rivals is in the middle of updating it's Class of 2025 State of Illinois rankings this week. I wanted to start a running thread/get my thoughts out there on which currently unranked names in the 2025 class I feel deserve another closer look at earning a star ranking.



Today let's kick things off with the 2025 unranked Running Backs

Making a Case: State of Illinois Class of 2025 Unranked Running Backs

Myles Mitchell Oak Lawn Richards- Myles "Money" Mitchell is part of a pretty decent running back position for the Class of 2025 and a player I feel deserves to be ranked and who has the skills. physical tools and overall game to become a very solid D1 level running back. Mitchell on video shows the ability to just separate from defenders with his overall speed and downfield gears. Mitchell can and will also run with power and speed and looks to also be an every down back who has good hands and ball skills. Mitchell could be a bit more explosive and add a bit more speed, but his overall game and ability has been noticed by several FBS level schools this winter. My Ranking: Low to Mid 3 star

Others Worthy of Your Consideration: (In no particular order)

Larevious Woods East St Louis- "Fresh" Woods really came on last season for the Flyers and is a great mix of speed and power



Tyler Lofton Marian Catholic Tyler Lofton Has high level physical tools who has also been highly productive for the Spartans since his freshman season.



Jahmani Muhammad Harlem Speedy runner who showed some real wiggle and burst in 2023. Is a bit undersized for higher level D1 schools but his speed and upside is impressive.

Jeraius Rice Quincy Shows to have impressive burst and separation speed......runs very fluid and is an every down back as well. Needs to run with better overall bend and improve/keep his pad level lower but his overall athletic ability is hard to ignore.



Zion Gist Lincoln Way East Impressive do it all back who runs hard and who also shows to have very good field vision.

