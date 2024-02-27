ADVERTISEMENT

Making a Case: 2025 Quarterbacks

Rivals is in the middle of updating it's Class of 2025 State of Illinois rankings this week. I wanted to start a running thread/get my thoughts out there on which currently unranked names in the 2025 class I feel deserve another closer look at earning a star ranking.

Today let's kick things off with the 2025 unranked Quarterbacks

Making a Case: State of Illinois Class of 2025 Unranked Quarterbacks

Jack Elliott Mount Carmel- This one in my opinion is an easy fix. Elliott is currently holding multiple FBS level scholarship offers along with several Ivy League offers and interest. Elliott is already physically college ready and his passing ability along with having the size, strength and running ability to also become a real threat as an RPO quarterback is next level in my opinion. I see Elliott as a mid 3 star ranked quarterback and Elliott has a chance at earning some potential Power 4 looks and a possible offer later this spring and summer. Love Elliott's overall make up, mentality and toughness. My Ranking: Mid 3 star

Jacob Bell Naperville North- Has more higher physical tools (frame/size/athletic ability) than just about any other Class of 2025 QB's in my opinion. Bell has a terrific arm, can make all the required throws and his ability to use his legs is also a big selling point with schools this winter. Look for Bell to draw a ton of college coaches visitors this spring and the only area I felt Bell needed to improve upon from his 2023 season was his overall accuracy. My Ranking: Low 3 star

Ryan Fitzgerald Loyola Academy- Fitzgerald is coming off a very impressive 2023 season in leading the Ramblers to an undefeated 2023 season and a Class 8A state title. Fitzgerald has impressive size and strength, throws a good ball and was able to just get better every single week in 2023. Fitzgerald makes all the required throws last season, seemed to just become better and better in close games and has a high Football IQ along with bloodlines. My Ranking: Low 3 star

Others Worthy of Your Consideration:

Cooper Kmet St Viator
Marcus Thaxton Morgan Park
Nick Piepert Barrington
Bradyn Little Quincy
Logan Malachuk Nazareth Academy
Jack Reilly St. Francis
Jackson Alcorn Burlington Central

Next Up: 2025 Wide Receivers
 
