My Evaluation: Andrew 2026 OL Jake Palucki

Name: Jake Palucki



Position: OL



High School: Andrew



Graduation Year: 2026



Height: 6-foot-5



Weight: 270 pounds



Recruiting Status: Committed to Toledo. Palucki committed to Toledo after drawing offers and attention from several Group of 5 schools and was also on several Big 10/Power 4 school recruiting lists. Palucki chose Toledo over serious interest from Memphis, Miami of Ohio and Coastal Carolina, and was also in contact with the likes of Purdue. Minnesota and others.



HUDL:







My impressions of Jake Palucki:



I was able to see Jake Palucki at a few camps/showcase events over the last few seasons, yet I have not seen him in live game action yet. Palucki has really good eyeball passing size and looks to have a frame and length which will allow him to gain more good weight and size at the college level. I've spoken to Palucki a handful of times and he's an intelligent, well spoken young man who hails from a very solid Tinley Park Andrew Thunderbolts program.



Evaluation of Jake Palucki



Palucki is a good sized, physically advanced interior offensive linemen who I feel just does several things welll and also still has quite a bit of development ahead of him over the next few seasons. Palucki has very good size/strength and is also a very strong and physical at the point of attack who is also a well above average finisher, especially in the run game. Palucki moves pretty well for a bigger kid, has a very solid first few steps and has very strong lower body strength and base. Palucki has very active hands and also uses his hands consistently well against opposing defensive linemen. Palucki also looks to have a frame and build that will allow him to add a bit more good weight and strength at the D1 level.



Room for improvement? Palucki again will need to improve his overall speed, quickness and bend to be able to adjust and compete against older/more experienced defensive linemen. Palucki played in a pretty run heavy Andrew offense over the past few seasons, so his ability to take his overall pass pro technique and fundamentals to a higher level will be a big emphasis for him from here on out. Again these are all things every high school level offensicve linemen will need to focus and improve upon, so in general I see very little major issues/flaws with Palucki's game here. Palucki will also need to focus on improving his overall bend/pad level and more importantly maintaining that lower bend and pad level on a more consistent basis.



Projected level: Rivals has yet to rank Jake Palucki in it's Class of 2026 rankings. Look for Rivals to update his rankings shortly.



EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: Again not sure why Jake Palucki has yet to receive a star ranking from Rivals (recent personnel issues/changes no question had played a role here) but he is no question a worthy rankings cndidate. I like Jake Paluci to be ranked as a mid level 3 star interior offensive linemen in the State of Illinois Class of 2026. Palucki's overall physical ability, upside and room for more growth and development is clearly evident in my opinion. Look for Palucki to also get a closer look at his 2025 senior season early video and Palucki I feel could draw some potential late lower to mid level Big 10 attention this summer and early fall.