My Evaluation: Montini Catholic 2026 DB CJ Harkins

Name:

CJ Harkins

Position: DB



High School: Montini Catholic



Graduation Year: 2026



Height: 6-foot-0



Weight: 180 pounds



Recruiting Status: Committed to NIU. Harkins just this week committed to NIU and the Huskies had been Harkins only D1 offer so far this spring. Harkins, who also played receiver for Montini was drawing looks and attention from the likes of Northwestern, Western Michigan along with multiple FCS level schools this spring. NIU had been recruiting Harkins as a defensive back recruit for them for quite some time now and credit the NIU staff for getting on Harkins early and making him a priority for them.





HUDL:

My impressions of CJ Harkins:



I've been able to see CJ Harkins a handful of time over the past few seasons including seeing him live in game this past fall against Byron in a huge playoff game and win for Montini. Harkins no question passes the eyeball test in person and has the overall physical tools and upside physically to add more good weight and strength at the college level.



Evaluation of CJ Harkins



I've been able to see CJ Harkins a handful of time over the past few seasons including seeing him live in game this past fall against Byron in a huge playoff game and win for Montini. Harkins overall is a speedy and athletic player who also has some twitch. Harkins has the ability to play multiple positions in college but his overall ability to play equally well in pass coverage along with his willingness to be equally effective in run support no question makes him a prime candidate to play defensive back. Harkins has good size and length, can play as either a big corner or really anywhere in the secondary equally as well. Look for Harkins to add a bit more good weight and strength at the college level while also maintaining and improving his overall speed and explosiveness. Harkins also has the ability to play on special teams and has returned kicks and punts.





Room for improvement? Like all high school level recruits, Harkins will need to keep working on adding more good weight and strength> Harkins will also need to make the adjustment from playing against high school kids to covering and defending grown men.



Projected level: Rivals has yet to rank CJ Harkins in it's Class of 2026 rankings. Look for Rivals to update his rankings shortly.



EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: Harkins is yet another "find" for NIU and a name who has somewhat fallen under the radar a bit but who has the overall potential and tools to dfevelop into a strong player at the Group of 5 level. Harkins I feel is a low to mid three starrecruit and who has a chance to boost his overall ranking this fall with some strong senior season in 2025.