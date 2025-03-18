My Evaluation: 2026 Naperville North DT Gabriel Hill

Name:

Gabriel Hill



Position: DT



High School: Naperville North



Graduation Year: 2026



Height: 6-foot-2



Weight: 295 pounds



Recruiting Status: Uncommitted. Gabriel Hill is currently holding multiple Power 4 level scholarship offers this early spring. Hill has set an official visit to Indiana in late April and is also looking at spring visits to Iowa, Cincinnati and Rutgers and is expected to make a college choice in May. My early guess to land Hill would be either Indiana or Iowa with the Hoosiers the current top choice in my opinion.



HUDL:









My impressions of Gabriel Hill: Gabriel Hill is another kid who it seems I've been watching for years now. Hill has been a varsity starter and mainstay for the Huskies and head coach Sean Drendel since his sophomore season. Hill as a junior in 2025 was named as an all conference, all area and also an IHSFCA All State performer. Hill is a pretty quiet and laid back kid and personality off the field but who also knows when to flip the switch...then he becomes a totally different personality on the field. Hill is a terrific personality who is also a hard nosed worker and who is always working to improve. Hill also plays with a high running motor and has become adept at taking on double and triple teams on a down in and down out basis....and hill just always seems to play with a bit of a chip yet he also keeps his emotions in check as well. Hill is also a very solid student in the class room.



Evaluation of Gabriel Hill Gabriel Hill has a ton to offer and also doesn't have much down side to be honest. Hill has exceptional speed and quickness, especially for a kid who checks in now at nearly 300 pounds. Hill has excellent bend and leverage, has very good feet, speed and first few steps quickness and his ability to beat opposing blockers with his combination of speed, quickness and brute strength and technique remains impressive. Hill jhs alao continues to improve his hand fighting ability and his development with his hands has been very impressive, especially over the last year plus. Hill is also a very high football IQ, he can and will sniff out plays and his ability to read and react is strong. Hill also like most elite/high level defensive linemen just plays meaner than most kids and just seems to find another level when a big stop or play is needed. Hill no question smells blood in the water, is a locked down tackler and heavy hitter and also is a terrific finisher.



Room for improvement? Hill is listed at 6-foot-2, 295 pounds and in many regards is a pretty much what you see is what you'll get. I don't see Hill having a ton of physical development remaining and really this might be the only real flaw in his resume....and again his overall play, on the field production and sheer want to and ass kicking mentality at all times in my book overcomes any height/length issues.



Projected level: Rivals has Gabriel Hill as an mid 3 star ranked recruit in the Class of 2026. Hill is also ranked as the #9 Top Prospect in Illinois in the Class of 2026.



EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: In my opinion the 3 star Rivals ranking of Gabriel Hill is an older and a very early ranking and a ranking in serious need of a refresh in my opinion. I feel that Hill has continues to grow and improve his game considerably, his ability to make plays and disrupt any opposing offense has been well documented over the past handful of seasons. I like Hill as a high 3 to low 4 star ranked player and a Top 5-10 name in the Class of 2026 in the State of Illinois. His play making ability is high level and I feel Hill will have a real chance at becoming a longer term starter/contributor at the Power 4 level.