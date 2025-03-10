My Evaluation: 2026 Morgan Park WR Nasir Rankin

EdgyTim
Name: Nasir Rankin
Position: WR
High School: Chicago Morgan Park
Graduation Year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Recruiting Status: Uncommitted. Rankin is holding Power 4 offers from the likes of Illinois, Michigan, Duke, Ole Miss, Oregon, USC and multiple Big Ten offers. Rankin has said that Oregon is his dream school but he has made multiple visits to Illinois and I feel the Fighting Illini for now seem to be the team to beat for Rankin at least for now.
HUDL:
My impressions of Nasir Rankin: Nasir Rankin has been on several recruiting radar screens since he was a freshman playing varsity at Whitney Young playing both football and basketball. Rankin, whoi transferred from Whitney Young to Morgan Park after his sophomore year of high school is a high level student and athlete who was easily the top impact player for the Mustangs in 2024. I was able to see Rankin play live twice in 2024 and his speed, quick twitch ability and field vision really stood out to me in person for Rankin. Rankin has quickly moved up the recruiting rankings after his impressive 2024 season for the Mustangs. Rankin was an all comnference and all state player in 2024 and was also named to the US Navy All American Game in early 2025. Rankin is also still playing basketball at Morgan Park and had a very stronf 2024/2025 season and Rankin is drawing major level offers for both football and basketball.
Evaluation of Nasir Rankin Nasir Rankin is an exceptional quick, speedy and high twitch athlete who just seems to make big plays every time he touches the football in 2024. Rankin, who also plays basketball at Morgan Park has those basketball skills and quickness on the football field and he is just a very difficult kid to cover by any defensive back at the high school level. Rankin again has high level speed and explosiveness, uses his hands really well and just seems to catch anything and everything in hius area code. Rankin also has a bag full of routes and his ability to break off his route, find open field and once he makes the catch his ability to break open a big play on literally every touch is highly impressive. Rankin from a development standpoint still has room to grow and get better and his overall ceiling is extremely high in my opinion.
Room for improvement? Nasir Rankin is still too thin for my liking and he will need to continue to add more good weight and strength via the weight room and the training table. Rankin still is a work in progress especially when it comes to route running, blocking and just improving his overall knowledge level and skill set as a receiver. Rankin will no question need to adjust and learn going against grown men at the Power 4 level and adjusting to the sheer strength and speed at the Power 4 level is going to take some time.
Projected level: Rivals has Nasir Rankin ranked as a mid 4 star ranked recruit in the Class of 2026 along with being the #15 top receiver recruit in the nation.
EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: Nasir Rankin I feel is a bit under ranked for now in my opinion. Rankin has elite level physical tools and speed and in many ways he's just starting to scratch the surface of just how good he can be down the line. Rankin will keep getting bigger and stronger over the next few years and his upsdie is just too hard to ignore. I would rank Nasir Rankin as a high 4 star recruit and a Top 100-150 nationally ranked recruit.
