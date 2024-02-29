Making A Case: 2025 Unranked Wide Receivers

Rivals is in the middle of updating it's Class of 2025 State of Illinois rankings this week. I wanted to start a running thread/get my thoughts out there on which currently unranked names in the 2025 class I feel deserve another closer look at earning a star ranking.



Today let's kick things off with the 2025 unranked Wide Receivers

Making a Case: State of Illinois Class of 2025 Unranked Wide Receivers



DeShaun Williams Naperville Central 6-foot-2, 205 pounds-

Williams for some reasom is listed in the Rivals database as a running back...so that will get changed to receiver. Williams is a big body athlete who has the ability of taking the top off the defense along with going across the middle and making the hard catch look easy at times. Williams also has an extra large catch radius and is very difficult to defend in jump ball situations. Williams physically already looks college ready and I fully exepct more offers and increased recruiting attention this winter and spring. My Ranking: Low to Mid 3 Star

Ian Willis St Francis 5-foot-10, 170 pounds

Willis is yet another impressive athlete/receiver from the Home of the Spartans. Willis, who has been adding quite a few recent FBS scholarship offers lately shows a ton on video this winter. . Willis has ideal slot receiver tools and abilities and has impressive hands, twitch along with also possessing great body control and a start/stop ability. Willis shows zero fear over the middle and just becomes a very difficult receiver to defend once he find the soft spot in a zone. Willis is also able to hit multiple gears downfield and is very touch to catch downfield. Love Willis overall quickness and ball skills as well. My Ranking: Low to Mid 3 Star

Dyllan Malone Yorkville 6-foot-3, 175 pounds-

Another big body kid with some real upside and potential. Malone is another player who's starting to heat up this winter in recruiting circles. Malone has great height and length and is a matchup issue with all defensive backs especially in jump ball situations. He also shows good hands and ball skills and awareness. Malone looks to have good speed overall and I'm expecting more and more colleges to take a serious look at Malone the remainder of the winter and also this spring. I'm guessing once Malone gets timed by college coaches this spring his offer list and recruiting could skyrocket. Really like his size/catch radius and awareness along with having a frame that wiull naturally add more good weight and strength. Akllso this is my initial ranking for Malone and I definitely plan on seeing him this winter/spring in person. My Ranking: Low 3 Star

Austin Rowswell Lincoln Way West 6-foot-1, 180 pounds-

Unfortunately for Rowswell he was very limited in 2023 due to a nagging injury he was just never able to get past. However, once Rowswell is healthy he is easily one of the fastest athletes in the State of Illinois andf a standout track athlete. Rowswell no question will need to show college coaches his skills and ability this spring in workouts as well as on the track, then will also need to camp this summer. Yet when this kid is healthy and ready to go.....he has serious breakaway speed and ability. My Ranking: High 2 Star to Low 3 Star

Others Worthy of Your Consideration

Marquan Gary Normal Community 6-foot-1, 180 pounds Has excellent ball skills, hands and big play ability.



Travis Stamm Lyons Township 6-foot-2, 170 pounds- Stamm is simply an Impressive all around two way football player who has the ability to play at minimum the FCS/D2 level if not higher in college. Plays with a great mix of confidence and a chip as well.



Ty Hammers Quincy 6-foot-1, 185 pounds Impressive all around athlete who has put up big numbers for the Blue Devils the past few seasons.



Charlie Cruse Downers Grove North 6-foot-1, 185 pounds- Another advanced football player from DGN who just does pretty much everything well. Cruse has great hands, ball skills and awareness. Cruse also just catches everything and is also capable of playing several sports on both sides of the football if needed.



Isaiah Brown Batavia 6-foot-1, 170 pounds Just another very strong football player from Batavia. Brown has shown to have very good hands, speed and quickness and is a kid who also runs good routes along with having the ability to take the top off the defense.

Next Up: Unranked 2025 Offensive Linemen