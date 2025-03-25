My Evaluation: Top 2026 Names In Need of Stars

This is a work in progress I will remove this when the story is completed,



WR Blaise LaVista Lincoln Way East (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) Lavista, who prepped at Libertyville last season then transferred to LWE in the winter was sdimply one of the best all around receivers I saw live in person in 2025. Lavista has an extra large frame and his extended wing span makes him a very difficult cover for any high warenss school level defensive back. Lavista also has better than you think speed and burst, showed exceptional ball skills and on the field awareness while also having very strong hands. I can see LaVista adding more offers this spring from additional Group of 5 schools while more and more Power 4 schools will want to take a closer look. LaVista has been also strong in off season 7on7 for Boom Midwest (catching passes from LWE QB Jonas Williams). LaVista is holding offers so far from the likes of Akron, CMU, Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Marshall. Toledo and WMU. I feel LaVista has the s,ill set and tools to play at the low to mid Big 10 level.

DE Aiden Solecki Downers Grove North (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) Solecki was another player who really caught my attention live in 2024 for the Trojans. Solecki was a jack of all trades in 2024 for DGN as a player who could line up anywhere on the defensive line and make plays down in and down out. Solecki has impressive size/frame and the ability to add much more good weight and strength at the high college level in my opinion. Solecki has a really nice combination of quick feet and very good footwork and is able to beat opposing blockers equally as well with his strength and speed when required. Solecki is holding roughly a dozen offers so far from various Group of 5 and FCS schools...and the Power 4 schools are aware of him this spring including Purdue and Michigan State. Again I jsut see a lot to like here from Aiden Solecki and I see him as a mid 3 star,







OL Ryan Myers Batavia Myers (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) has been a steady firce in the Bulldogs line of the last two seasons especially last fall. I was able to see Myers play a few times over the last year plus and his game a long with his overall improvement both technically as well as physically has been impressive to follow. Myers has legit size and length at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds and his overall hand usage, punch and strength are no question his main strengths in his game. Myers no question has work to do this off season including improving his overall footwork, quickness, bend and leverage and I'm very interestedf to see Myers this summer and see where he's at physically. One thing has been pretty certain over the years and that is Batavia kids do work in the off season and in more cases than not...those weaknesses end up becoming a strength. Myers has offers so far from Miami of Ohio. Old Dominion along with San Diego State, Toledo and Western Michigan. I see Myers as a low to mid 3 star.

DE Ian Campbell Joliet Catholic (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) Campbell is a two sport standout for the Hilltoppers (football/baseball) who is coming off a very strong 2424 season for the Hilltoppers. Campbell has a ton to offer most impressively eyeball passing size and physical tools. Campbell who played defendiv e end for the Hillmen in 2024 showed to have a very good nose for the football, was a plus defender in run support along with having enough speed of the edge to become a consistent pain in the a$$ for opposing offensive tackles. I've felt for some time now that Campbell's best position physically at the next level will be as an interior defensive linemen. Campbell will have the frame to allow him to add much more good weight and strength while also maintaining and even improving his overal, speed and quickness. I like Campbell here as a low to mid 3 star recruit.

S Tommy Thies Fenwick (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) Committed to Miami of Ohio. One of the best down in and down out safeties I saw live in 2024 and a kid who played large on a defense that had some additional big time players as well. Thies is an athletic playmaker who just does a lot of things well here. Thies is an impressive open field tackler who just roams from sideline to sideline and is a heavy hitter making plays. Thies is also equally as strong in pass coverage has a good overall nose for the football and also has an advanced level of knowledge of taking proper angles along with having very good overall feel and instincts in pass coverage. I also love Thies overall spped/pursuit and his closing ability in run support here. Thies also plays with a high football IQ and is simply a very strong football player and athlete here. I projct Tommy Thies, while admittedly not having ideal size/frame I feel is still a very strong player and recruit. I see Thies as a mid 3 star name in the Class of 2026.





Other names to consider?



Sandburg 2026 S/OLB Vincent Smith (NIU)



West Aurora QB Mason Atkins



Crete-Monee DB Jayden Marshall



Loyola OL Tommy Fraumann