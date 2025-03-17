My Evaluation: Fenwick 2026 S Tommy Thies

Name:

Tommy Thies

Position: S



High School: Fenwick



Graduation Year: 2026



Height: 6-foot-0



Weight: 190 pounds



Recruiting Status: Committed to Miami of Ohio. Thies had offers this spring from multiple MAC schools along with offers from other various Group of 5 programs along with other FCS programs as well. Thies also drew interest and attention from a handful of Power 4 programs including Illinois, Northwestern and also Iowa and Iowa State.



HUDL:









My impressions of Tommy Thies: I have been able to see Tommy Thies a handful of times over the last few seasons and once live in action in 2024 versus Brother Rice. Thies is an impressive kid who also is a strong student in the class room and a high academic student as well as a high level athlete. Thies is simply a very good football player who's game skills and tools could have been a fit at several levels of college football. In many ways while Thies might not have overwhelming eyeball passing on the hoof appeal....his game and especially his on the field demeanor and mentality was top notch along with his overall work ethic. Thies was named as an all conference and defensive MVP in 204 for the Friars.



Evaluation of Tommy Thies In many ways seeing Tommy Thies wind up committed to the Miami of Ohio Redhawks just makes a ton of sense and I feel is a terrific fit for Thies as well as for the Redhawks. Thies is an athletic playmaker who just does a lot of things well here. Thies is an impressive open field tackler who just roams from sideline to sideline and is a heavy hitter making plays. Thies is also equally as strong in pass coverage has a good overall nose for the football and also has an advanced level of knowledge of taking proper angles along with having very good overall feel and instincts in pass coverage. I also love Thies overall spped/pursuit and his closing ability in run support here. Thies also plays with a high football IQ and is simply a very strong football player and athlete here.



Room for improvement? Again I just see a lot to love here in Tommy Thies. Thies as mentioned isn't exactly an overwhelming, eye ball passing 4-5 star kid on the hoof. Thies will need to continue to work on his overall, speed, quickness and also improve his overall fundamentals and technique for the high Division 1 level in college. Again the adjustment from high school to the high college level is a big, big jump in several regards for all high school players...and look for Thies to also need time to make that adjustment.



Projected level: Rivals has Tommy Thies as an unranked recruit in the Class of 2026.



EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: Again not too sure why Thies has yet to be ranked by Rivals. I like a lot of what Thies has to offer here both on the field and on film and I would rank him now as a mid to high 3 star recruit in the Class of 2026. Thies I feel made a really good selection in Miami of Ohio, a school that plays at a high level, offers a strong education and I can see Thies having longer term success for the Redhawks.