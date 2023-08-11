One Big Question: Nazareth Academy Road Runners

EdgyTim
Welcome to the latest feature simply called My One Big Question. I use the EDGYTIM/Marquee Sports 2022 Final Chicagoland Top 30 poll as my guide ansd break down all 30 teams and provide you My One Big Question for all 30 teams.....I will also come up with the same One Big Question for several state wide programs as well.
Today it's the 2022 Final Chicagoland Top 30 ranked and Class 5A 2022 state champion Nazareth Academy
My One Big Question for Nazareth? How will the Road Runner fare playing in the newly realigned CCL/ESCC Orange conference?
Nazareth Academy and veteran head coach Tim Racki is coming off another state title run from 2022, in a regular season that saw Naz at one point holding a 2-4 record before getting on a serious roll all the way to another trophy haul.
Nazareth Academy will move from the CCL/ESCC Green in 2022 to the newly realigned CCL/ESCC Green, losing ST Rita, Benet and Notre Dame from the conference schedule and adding in JCA, Marist and Fenwick as new conference opponents this fall. While the Road Runner once again will have nothing easy here (posted a 1-2 record in 2022 in the Green) I feel this version of Nazareth Academy will be just fine in it's new conference in 2023.
So how will Nazareth Academy fare playing in the new CCL/ESCC Orange conference in 2023?
My Answer? Just fine thanks for asking. This Road Runners squad in 2023 has the makings of another state title contending team in my humble opinion. The Road Runners welcome back 8 starters on offense and 7 starters back on defense. Naz has major star power in the likes of three year varsity starting QB Logan Malachuk and three year varsity starting DE/OLB Gabe Kaminski. The Naz offense has several top receivers and backs in the fold along with three starting offensive linemen returning off the 2022 state title team. The Naz defense has other play makers including sophomore LB Lesroy Tittle along with sophomore DB Eddie McClain and strangely enough this is a very experienced yet still young Nazareth Academy lineup in 2023.
Certainly nothing is guaranteed in high school football and any number of issues can pop up (injuries etc.) but the move to the new CCL/ESCC Orange conference should be fine for this experienced team that quite honestly played in as tough of a group of four schools in 2022 and they will in 2023. Look for Nazareth Academy to again be a favorite to win a state title in 2023.
Next Up? Providence Catholic
