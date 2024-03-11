Making A Case: 2025 Unranked Defensive Backs

Rivals is in the middle of updating it's Class of 2025 State of Illinois rankings this week. I wanted to start a running thread/get my thoughts out there on which currently unranked names in the 2025 class I feel deserve another closer look at earning a star ranking.



Today let's kick things off with the 2025 unranked Defensive Backs



Making a Case: State of Illinois Class of 2025 Unranked Defensive Backs



S/OLB Loyola Academy Donovan Robinson 6-foot-3. 200 pounds Highly impressive kid on the hoof who is already adding multiple Power 4 and FBS offers this winter. Robinson has the overall size/frame and length to develop into say an OLB and even say a Rush DE at the high college level. Robinson runs well for his size, will add more good weight and strength down the line and he has the overall pedigree and potential to become a big time player at the highest level. My Ranking: High 3 Star/Low 4 Star



S/OLB Jack Paris Fenwick 6-foot-3, 215 pounds Paris is listed here as a safety (the position he played for the Friars in 2023) but I feel he's another kid who will end up playing say ILB/OLB at the higher college level. Paris has already added offers from the FBS and a few Power 4 schools and his impressive height/length will no question continue to draw more serious looks this spring. Paris looks to have good overall instincts, finishes well and his upside and potential is no question exciting to watch and develop this spring and summer. My Ranking: Low to Mid 3 Star



CB /S Erimus Wright Hillcrest 6-foot-0, 186 pounds Good sized player here who played on both side of the football in 2023 for the Hawks. Wright also has impressive length and reach, can play corner/safety and also linebacker and his higher level athletic tools plus his physical upside and down the line development and potential is really high here. My Ranking: Mid Three Star



S Myles Green Chicago DeLaSalle 6-foot-1, 178 pounds Slick player and athlete who was an impact player in all three phases for the Meteors over the past few seasons. Green is just an impressive overall athlete and player who has the ability to play corner/safety along with receiver and pretty much anywhere on the field. Green has impressive ball skills, is a willing a sure tackler and his game again is just high level. My Ranking: Mid Three Star



S Tavarez Edwards Bolingbrook 6-foot-2, 190 pounds Great sized athlete here who I feel still has ton to offer now and down the road at the higher college level. Edwards played safety for the Raiders in 2023 and his combination of ball skills, twitchy play making ability and room to add a bit more size and strength will just continue to boost his overall stock at the higher level. Has the frme nd the look if a player who can wind up playing at a few different spots at the high college level. My Ranking: Low to Mid Three Star





Others Worthy of Your Consideration (in no particular order)



S Gavin Hagen Providence Catholic 6-foot-1, 180 pounds Really like what I've seen from Hagen on video and his ball hawking ability along with being a plus tacklers ion run support along with just playing very fast and physical just impresses. I still need to see Hagen in person but once I do look for his ranking to rise here.



S Luke Zook Yorkville 6-foot-1, 185 pounds Another steady player who has just been strong over the past few seasons for the Foxes. Good size, plays phyical and is just a good all around player and athlete here.



S Wyatt Mueller Quincy ND 6-foot-2, 196 pounds Impressive kid in workouts who seems to be making more and more strides in his overall game. Looks to have S/OLB size and tools and I'm hoping to see him in person this spring/summer.



S OLB Grant Gensler Rochelle 6-foot-0, 180 pounds



DB Coen Godenschwalwer Downers Grove South 5-foot-11, 170 pounds



DB Carter York Sycamore 6-foot-0, 185 pounds



DB Jackson Torkelson Prairie Ridge 6-foot-2, 185 pounds



DB Ahmad Buchanan Oak Lawn Richards 5-foot-11, 170 pounds



DB Jackson Mansker LW West 6-foot-1, 185 pounds