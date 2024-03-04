Making A Case: 2025 Unranked Tight Ends

Rivals is in the middle of updating it's Class of 2025 State of Illinois rankings this week. I wanted to start a running thread/get my thoughts out there on which currently unranked names in the 2025 class I feel deserve another closer look at earning a star ranking.



Today let's kick things off with the 2025 unranked Tight Ends



Making a Case: State of Illinois Class of 2025 Unranked Tight Ends



Brendan Loftus Loyola Academy 6-foot-7, 215 pounds - Loftus has seen his recruiting stock really take off this winter and Loftus has since added multiple FBS level offers. Loftus has ideal height/length and reach and is a difficult player to defend especially in jump ball situations. Loftus frame and overall hands and awareness is strong and Loftus is able to find soft spots in the defense consistently well. Loftus overall speed and quickness needs to improve and in my opinion that's the one area keping him from becoming a major Power 4 level name in this class. The tight end position is always in demand these days and if Loftus casn improve his overall speed and quickness you can see his stock continue to rise this winter and spring.

My Ranking: Mid 3 Star



Tyer Zvonar Lincoln Way East 6-foot-4, 215 pounds Trey Zvonar is the son of LWE HC Rob Zvonar and Trey is now holding well over 20 scholarship offers this winter. Zvonar is a more traditional hand in the dirt tight end who's a very capable blocker as well as a receiver. Zvonar has been a two year varsity starter for the Griffins which is very rare in a power program like East. Zvonar has great strength, shows very good hands and also runs good routes. Zvonar has a very high football IQ and his overall game keeps improving every time I see him play.

My Ranking: Low to Mid 3 Star



Ryan Mascari Neuqua Valley 6-foot-4, 240 pounds- Mascari has a great size/frame and he continues to add more weight and strength this winter. Mascari has the look and the frame to stay as a TE or I can also see him continue to grow and get stronger and he could wind up playing on the offensive line at the higher level. Mascari, who will be a three year varsity starter for the Wildcats in 2024 shows very good ball skills and hands along with having a good understanding of just getting open. Mascari will no question draw more looks and attention this spring and early summer in various camps.

My Ranking: High Two Star/Low 3 Star





Others Worthy of Your Consideration





TE Brady Goken Wheaton South 6-foot-4, 215 pounds 2025- Good sixed kid who also shows strong ball skills and hands.



TE Jack Berger Deerfield 6-foot-4, 220 pounds 2025- Deerfield is never in short supply of oversized receivers and tight ends. Big kid who's also capable playing outside as well as a more traditional tight end position. I like Berger's blocking ability and he will need to improve his overall speed but if he can improve on the stop watch I can see several college coaches taking another look here.





TE Jack Greiber Carmel Catholic 6-foot-6, 220 pounds 2025 Another big and strong kid here who at times was a devastating edge blocker and a big boost to the Corsairs run game in 2023. Greiber also looks to have good hands and ball skills and with a bit more speed and quickness I can see several D1 lwvel schools taking a harder look at this kid this spring.





TE Trey Peters Mahomet Seymour 6-foot-5, 210 pounds 2025- Played mainly receiver in 2023 for the Bulldogs. Peters has good size and length and was a real threat in the passing game and especially the deep ball where he is a hard matchup to cover. Peters doesn't have receiver speed or twitch but his frame and potential to become a tight end will have several schools looking hard at him this spring and summer.



TE Danyil Taylor Chicago Mount Carmel 6-foot-2, 230 pounds- Really intriguing athlete who played tight end and also some defensive line in 2023 for the Caravan. Taylor has pretty good speed and quickness, is a very capable blocker along with having good overall ball skills and hands. The biggest question I have is Danyil Taylor maxed out from a growth/physicality standpoint or will he continue to grow? Lots to like here on both sides of the football in my opinion.



Next Up: Offensive LInemen