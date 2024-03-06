Making A Case: 2025 Unranked Defensive Linemen

Rivals is in the middle of updating it's Class of 2025 State of Illinois rankings this week. I wanted to start a running thread/get my thoughts out there on which currently unranked names in the 2025 class I feel deserve another closer look at earning a star ranking.



Today let's kick things off with the 2025 unranked Defensive Linemen



Making a Case: State of Illinois Class of 2025 Unranked Defensive Linemen



DE Chuck Lanier Sacred Heart Griffin 6-foot-6. 240 pounds (NIU commit)- Commited to NIU a while ago. Big, tall and athletic big kid who I can see playing either at DE and looks to have the frame and length to also play say OT at the higher college level. On defense Lanier has a good nose for the football , can just maul opposing ball carriers in run defense while also having impressive length and reach in disturbing the opponents passing game. Lanier is still raw in some aspects and can continue to add more good strength and quickness....Yet NIU always recruits athletic stools and ability first and Lanier no question has that potential for the Huskies. My Ranking: Low Three Star



DT/DE Connor Sullivan Loyola Academy 6-foot-4, 245 pounds Can play either outside or inside and be equally effective. Sullivan has good size and strength, gets after the ball carrier hard on every play and goes full motor on every down. Sullivan makes good reads, has enough quickness to beat opposing linemen to the corner yet also has enough strength to beat double teams inside on a consistent basis. Sullivan has added several FBS offers and look for his stock to continue to climb. My Ranking: Low Three Star



DE Achillies Anderson Chicago Marsit 6-foot-4, 230 pounds- Another impressive defensive end who will conti nue to add more good weight and strength while also having very good overall speed and quickness. Anderson, who has played only one season of organized football was able to learn his position pretty quickly and really came on last in 2023, Anderson has the frame to get bigger and stronger and no question could see his overall stock skyrocket this spring and summer. My Ranking: Low to Mid Three Star



DE Bryce Griffin Yorkville 6-foot-4, 210 pounds- Could easily play either DE or at OLB at the higher level in college. Griffin was able to make some noise in 2023 and has really impressive off the edge speed and quickness. Griffin was also an impact defender against the run and his overall quick twitch and sheer athletic skills really set him apart from the crowd in 2023. Will be interesting to see how much additional recruiting looks Griffin gets this spring and he could also see his recruiting stock take off this spring andf summer. My Ranking: Low to Mid Three Star



DE Jake Stanish Naperville Central 6-foot-4, 230 pounds- Interesting player and athlete here who has a great get off and quickness, and is a terrific finisher who plays very fast and physical. Stanish is already holding a handful of MAC offers and I can see more and more schools take a closer look at him this spring. I ghet the feeling bigger schools will want to eyeball Stanish in person this spring and if he can pass the eyeball test look for many more schools to get involved this spring. My Ranking: Low Three Star



DT/DE Tyler Fortis Maine South 6-foot-3, 270 pounds Easily one of the most active and hardest working kids in the DL class in 2025. Fortis camps everywhere and is always one of the better overall performers. Fortis has very good speed and quickness, has an oversized bag of moves and just always seems to cause havoc. Fortis is a tweener positionally and it seems like schools are still trying to figure out where he wiull play positionally at the next level....also will he get bigger, add more size/weight etc. Spring and early summer will be huge for Fortis and I can see him playing at say the FBS/high FCS level. Lots to like here. My Ranking: High Two Star/Low Three Star



DT Gavin Tinch Prairie Ridge 6-foot-4, 305 pounds Big, strong and active two way linemen for Prairie Ridge who has been a varsity starter and impact player since his freshman season. Tinch in my opinion is being a bit overlooked these days. Tinch as mentioned has impressive sixe and strength, shows to have very good hands and power and is a down in and down out grinder who will make a ton of tackles. Tinch could use a bit more twitch, bend and quickness but I truly think schools are missing out here. I can see Tinch playing well at say the MAC/FBS level. My Ranking: Low 3 Star



DT Jarve Bey Homewood Flossmoor 6-foot-3, 290 pounds- Strong kid impressive lower body power and a player who is just always in the mix play in and play out. Bey has added quite a bit of strength and his overall instincts are a key along with his ability to just fight off multiple blocker and find the ball carrier. Bey also is a plus pass rusher at the defensive tackle position and his game continues to improve each time I see him live. My Ranking: High Two Star/Low 3 Star





Others Worthy of Your Consideration (in no particular order)





DE/DT Barron Sholl Rockford Boylan 6-foot-4, 245 pounds - Is a tweener right now positionally but also has good physical tools and has a chance to raise his stock this spring.



DE Saif Kokoszak Glenbard South 6-foot-3. 230 pounds- Veteran two way starter for the Raiders who's a non stop hard nosed kid and worker. Will need to keep adding more good size and strength this winter but he's improved his game each year. I can see several FCS/D2 schools getting involved here.



DE Jack Burzynski Barrington 6-foot-4, 215 pounds- Twitchy, speedy athlete who is another tweener positionally for now but who also has a reallly high ceiling. Can play either OLB/DE and if Jack can add some good weight and additional strength this off season he can definitely raise his overall stock considerably. Plays fast at all times and causes some real havoc.



DT/DE Tommy Ghislandi Loyola Academy 6-foot-5, 225 pounds Another big strong athlete from Loyola here. Tommy is another name who has the ability to play either inside or outside, is physically ready now for the college level. Plays with a high motor and is just a difficult defensive linemen to take on one on one. Love Tommy's overall versatility on the line here.



DT Nate Snep Lake Zurich 6-foot-3, 240 pounds Could be one of the bigger sleeper names here. Has some length, also has some impressive strength and is a strong, strong player and finisher. I haven't seen him live yet but his tape is legit and if he can pass ther all important eyeball test this spring his stock will climb.



DE Charlie Stec Brother Rice 6-foot-3, 220 pounds- Speedy player and athlete here who's just a pain in the ass to block. Is always around the football and always seems to make play after play. Is a bit of a tweener positionally in my opinion for now but his junior video is legit.



DE Declan Walsh Benet Academy 6-foot-3, 230 pounds Good size and very active athlete here for the Redwings. Had good bloodlines (older brother is Minnesota TE Pierce Walsh) and looks very capable of either playing inside or outside.



DT Mason High Monticello 6-foot-3, 230 pounds Strong DT type who was a force during the 2023 season for small enrollment power Monticello. Interested to see how his recruiting stock goes this spring and I can see Mason become a pretty nice potential steal for say the FCS level.



DT Tony Galloway Romeoville 6-foot-2, 255 pounds Big strong kid, raw player who has a ways to go but also has a lot to offer physically as well. Could draw looks on both sides of the football in my opinion.



Next: LInebackers