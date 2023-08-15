One Big Question: IC Catholic Prep

EdgyTim
Welcome to the latest feature simply called My One Big Question. I use the EDGYTIM/Marquee Sports 2022 Final Chicagoland Top 30 poll as my guide ansd break down all 30 teams and provide you My One Big Question for all 30 teams.....I will also come up with the same One Big Question for several state wide programs as well.
Today it's the 2022 Final Chicagoland Top 30 ranked and Class 3A 2022 state champion IC Catholic Prep Knights.
My One Big Question for IC Catholic Prep? Can IC Prep survive the loaded regular season schedule and still win a state title in 2023?
The 2022 season was a memorable one for IC Catholic Prep as the Knights posted 13-1 overall record and won the 2022 Class 3A state title in convincing fashion. IC Catholic Prep posted an 8-1 record with it's only loss coming to Joliet Catholic (23-22) in a game quite honestly the Knights would love to have back and a game they had several opportunities to win. Regardless, the Knights have remained one of the top small enrollment programs in the state over the last several seasons under head coach Bill Krefft.
The 2023 season bringa a new conference home for IC Catholic Prep. moving from the Metro Suburban conference to the powerful CCL/ESCC conference this fall along with fellow Metro Suburban outcast St Francis. The move no question will bring much harder games this fall for the Knights. Need proof?
2022 IC Catholic Prep schedule
Vs Montini
@JCA
Vs Elmwood Park
@ Ridgewood
@ Aurora Central Catholic
vs Wheaton Academy
@ Riverside Brookfield
@ Bishop McNamara
vs St Francis
2023 IC Catholic Prep schedule
vs Gary Bowman Prep (Gary Indiana)
vs Chicago Orr
@ Benet
vs Nazareth Academy
vs Marist
@ St Francis
vs Loyola
@ DeLaSalle
vs Fenwick
So can IC Catholic Prep survive a ramped up 2023 schedule and still win a state title? My Answer? Yes.....but it's no question an area of concern as the season wears on.
IC Catholic Prep over the past handful of seasons have proven in my mind without a doubr that in a one off game, then can hang and compete with everyone in the State of Illinois on any given night. The Knights are as well coached and well prepared as any program in Illinois, they have a very good roster and the talent level is also very high and will again be high in 2023. IC Catholic Prep's has a handful of D1 names in senior WR/DB KJ Parker along with senior TE Eric Karner while senior QB Dennis Mandala is a winner and a leader for the Knights.
My biggest area of concern no question are the overall numbers within the ICCP football program and overall numbers to take on a meat grinder of a schedule this season. Injuries happen and the Knights have been somewhat fortunate to avoid the major injury bug and that will no question need to happen this fall as well. If the Knights can first of all find at least 5 wins on the schedule (which they should) to get into the post-season, then stay somewhat healthy can you imagine say a 5-4 IC Catholic Prep team as a lowly seed in say Class 4A? Make this powerhouse program play on the road in Round 1 against any number of 9-0/8-1 Class 4A weaklings?
Next Up? Neuqua Valley
