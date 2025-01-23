New: 2025 Underclassmen Showcase Session 2 LB/RB/TE/ATH

The annual EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase was held on Monday January 20th at The Max Center in McCook. We've been holding this annual camp on MLK Holiday for 12 years now I believe (?) and this was another successful camp on several levels. As always.....I try my best to watch as much of the action as I can and make my own evals and observations.....however....I'm also the host and circus ring master (along with my camp business partner Elias Karras from The Good Game) and I'm also getting pulled in a million directions at times. I rely on my position coaches and a few other trusted observers for help in breaking down kids for the Best of the Best portion, Again I'm just being as transparent as I can here to be fair and if kids get overlooked and/or missed it's never anything intentional etc.



Linebackers



300 Axel Boecker Wheaton Warrenville South 2026- Boecker is just a nice all around player and athlete and his ability to drop into coverage and track the football was very solid. Boecker also runs well, can change direction and looked good and comfortable in positional work.



303 Jake Cantal Maine South 2026 Very fluid athlete who just moves well. jas a good overall cover skills and just looked the part in this camp. Cantal's film is also very solid and he always seems to be around the football.



305 Logan Fields Evanston 2026- Has good size, looks the part and passes the all important eyeball test in person. Checks in at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds and looks to be versatile and capable of playing inside or outside. Good feet and quickness and is very comfortable in his back peddle.



309 Nick Hachigian Maine South 2026 Can play inside or outside when needed, is capable of shedding blocks and is a very heavy hitter and finisher. Has good size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) and ran well here as well and looked to be able to hang well in pass coverage.



312 Brady Kozlowski Minooka 2026 Kozlowski has been on my radar for the last year plus. Brady has impressive instincts and speed and is very capable of dropping in to pass coverage and/or stay at home and play the run equally well. Kozlowski is another heavy hitter and strong finisher and with a bit more good weight and strength will be on more radar scveems this spring and summer.



315 Henry Newton Loyola 2026 Loyola just always has big, tall and physical kids playing linebacker and add another one here in Henry Newton. Newton checks in at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds and has good length and reach. Newton moves well in space, showed to have good speed and change of direction in positional drill work and was more than capable in pass coverage. I also really liked Newton's junior season film and is another name to watch this spring.



329 Nathaniel Verrett Johnson Prep 2026 Impressive player and athlete on the hoof who had a very good day at this camp. Verrett who is listed at 6-foot-2, 218 pounds runs really well, drops into pass coverage well and cam hang with pretty much any backs or receivers. Verrett has the upside and physical tools to continue to add more good weight and strength over the next year plus.



332 Noah Wendt Lincoln Way West 2026- Wendt is a impressive looking athlete who has some length and twitch. Wendt measures in at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds and will no doubt need to add more good weight and size. Yet I liked how Wendt was just very active and was battling all comers in one on ones.



333 Amare Williams Wheaton South 2026 - Williams caught my attention this winter with pretty solid 2024 season video. Williams has very good speed, has added more good weight and size and just looked very solid here. Williams measures in at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds and has the frame and build to continue to add a bit more good weight and strength over the next year plus. A name to watch here for sure.



334 Jeremiah Youtzy Lena Winslow 2027 Impressive player here who just had a ton of energy and made plays in one on ones. Looks very quick, athletic and fluid in various positional drills. A name I will definitely go back and look into more this winter.



Running Back



401 Peter Eziagulu Auburn 2026 Big, strong runner who I had no idea about until he showed up at this camp. Eziagulu easily passes the all important eyeball test and is speed, power and ability to cut on a dime and change direction was impressive. More to follow on this kid soon.



404 Brody Gish Lincoln Way East 2026 Very solid football player who had a good camp on Monday. Gish played behind Michigan State RB Zion Gist in 2024 but he was able to get quite a few reps and action last season for the Griffins. Gish has a nice mix of speed, power and is a hard nosed runner who also just goes hard on every rep. Gish showed flashes of bigger things to come in 2025 and hisa non stop work ethic is impressive. Lots to like here as well.





416 Owen Yorke Wheaton South 2026 Another kid coming off a strong 2024 season for the Tigers. Yorke also has a nice mix of speed and power along with some wiggle and burst. Yorke has the ability to get up to full speed in just a few steps, has impressive start and stop ability and his overall vision is a plus here. Looked a bit bigger/stronger than I remebered/expected and that's a good thing.



Tight Ends



501 Finn Bretag Naperville North 2026 Finn has been on my radar for well over a year and what I was able to see he had a nice camp on Monday. Bretag has good height and length, runs well and has good hands as well. Bretag was very solid in positional drill work and his hands and ability to make the harder catches look easy was pretty evident in one on ones. Lots to like here especially if he can add a bit more good weight and strength.



502 Kirby Christensen Wheaton South 2026 Another Jack of All Trades type of player here. Christensen last season played receiver, tight end and was also a very effective defensive end for thew Tigers. Christensen has good overall tools and showed to have good hands and plays with a high level of physicality. I'm still a bit mixed between Christensen best position and I have a feeling schools will look at him this winter and spring on both sides of the football. Very good player here.



506 Brady Hasquin Edwardsville 2026- Big, tall and lanky kid who was able to use his sizxe and length pretty effectively in one on ones. His sie/frame will no question allow him to add more good weight and strength over the next year plus. Moved pretty well in positional drill work and in a position that seems to be in higher demand by the season....this is a name to watch.



508 Brady Johnson Glenbard West 2027 Another very solid all around receiver ansd player here. Brady has good speed and hands, runs well and just made some nice catches and plays in one on ones. Still looks like he will add more good weight and strength over the next year plus.



510 Jordan McKinley Loyola 2028- Did anyone have a better weekend than this kid? McKinley has been on my radar now for well over a year and he definitely had a breakout this weekend. McKinley, who took part in the Boom camp as well as my showcase is already college ready physically and his ability to just go get the football is highly impressive. Jordan McKinley is one of those rare freaks for his age....and this is a kid who already has the makings of a Power 4 national level recruit.....as a freshman in high school.



Athlete



801 Dominic Fantin Crown Point 2026- Indiana? Wait do we allow kids from Indiana? Anyways Dominic is a very good player and a name to watch for sure. Plays on bothn sides of the football but I really liked his 2024 season video at safety. Fantin is a very good overall athlete with speed and good overall instincts.



802 Reggie Gray Jr. Morgan Park 2026 - Sure looks to me like the next strong running back for the Mustangs here. Gray Jr, is a very high level athlete who ran well here and was just a very fluid athlete and player. Gray played RB and DB in 2024 and was a plus player at both spots. Again I see a lot of upside and potential here for Reggie Gray Jr. and this is a name who could see his stock rise sooner rather than later.





806 Cash Nelson Evanston 2026 Nice overall player who has some twitch and some quickness. I liked his video from the 2024 season at OLB and he has a very good nose for the football and is a capable cover guy as well.



808 Cameron Reddick Lake Central 2026- Another versatile and higher level athlete here. Played QB at Lake Central in Indiana and was a pretty good dual threat signal caller...yet I can also see Reddick having the tools and ability to play say WR/DB as well.



809 Tanner Glock St. Francis 2026 Big time receiver in 2024 for the Spartans who is also a versatile player and athlete who can and will play some defense as well. Glock has good speed and strength along with higher level ball skills and awareness. Glock also plays with a chip matched with a non stop motor and expect bigger thins from him in 2025.



810 Walter Jones St Rita 2026- Walter is another name to watch who I've been aware of since his freshman season at St Rita. Jones Jr. has wiggle and impressive speed and burst and is a real dangerous player in the slot. Jones Jr, also has impressiver hands nd ball skills and did I mention his explosiveness here? Really, really fun player to watch.



812 Alijah Valeri St. Francis 2028 The younger brother of Seth Valeri has some game and some athletic ability also also brings some attitude (a good thing) and swagger to the field as well. Despite being a younger kid Valeri went head to head against some of the top names here and battled all day long.