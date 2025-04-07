My Evaluation: Top Uncommitted Quarterbacks Class of 2026

EdgyTim
Just a quick overview and breakdown of several top uncommitted Class of 2026 Quarterbacks in the State of Illinois. Again this evaluation is always ongoing and if you feel I'm missing someone make sure to email me edgytim@edgytim.com with any questions/corrections to spellings etc.
Committed Class of 2026 Quarterbacks
QB Jonas Williams Lincoln Way East 6-foot-3, 205 pounds 2026 (USC)- Flipped from Oregon to USC...like going from Park Place to Boardwalk.
QB Owen Lansu Downers Grove North 6-foot-2, 180 pounds 2026 (Minn)- Very solid it seems to the Gophers has been committed for some time now
QB Johnny O’Brien Fremd 6-foot-2, 175 pounds 2026 (Northwestern)- Another talented kid who I do not expect to see any flippage from in this class.
Uncommitted Class of 2026 Quarterbacks
1. QB Mason Atkins West Aurora 6-foot-3, 190 pounds 2026- Has Group of 5 offers. Talented thrower with good size and tools and seems to be drawing separation here with the rest of this group this spring.
2. QB JT Padron St Charles East 6-foot-4, 200 pounds 2026- Will need a good spring/summer of throwing and then good summer showings, but physically has a ton of upside in my opinion. Limited reps in 2024 (injury issue) have colleges wanting to see more.
3. QB Colin Ford Waubonsie Valley 6-foot-3, 200 pounds 2026- Another name who has seen limited reps in game situation. Has size/arm and tools and will need to throw a ton in person this spring and summer.
4. QB Keller Stocks Mt. Zion 6-foot-2, 195 pounds 2026- Bigger kid physically who has a ton of production in 2024
5. QB Colten Knoedler Glenwood 6-foot-1, 190 pounds 2026- Part of a very strong remaining signal caller group listed at 6-foot-0/6-foot-1 who has a ton to offer and who will play next season on Saturdays. Has logged a ton of live reps and game action and showed well live in 2024.
Others To Watch
QB Derrin Couch Crete-Monee 6-foot-0, 180 pounds 2026- Put up huge numbers in 2024 and Crouch isn a strong passer and has a high level of athleticism.
QB Matthew Gipson Grant 6-foot-0, 170 pounds 2026- Multiple year starter for the Bulldogs who is also heavily battle tested and has good touch and accuracy.
QB CJ Gray Brother Rice 6-foot-0, 185 pounds 2026- Has real twitch and a big time dual threat here with an impressive arm and touch. Just seems to be some additional reps away from becoming a big time name and impact player. Has athletic tools to play a few different spots in my opinion. Might have potentially some of the highest upside in this uncommitted group.
QB Steven Armbruster St Rita 6-foot-0, 180 pounds 2026- Steady Eddie here. Throws a consistently good ball with touch and accuracy and is also a strong game manager and a highly experienced high school player.
QB Riley Contreas Hinsdale Central 5-foot-11, 200 pounds 2026- Big time playmaker and another athlete who can and will draw attention and interest at a few different postiions this spring and summer.
QB Justin Miller Wheaton South 6-foot-1, 220 pounds 2026- Needs live game reps and has shown pretty well at various camps and showcase events.
QB John Bargen Dunlap 6-foot-4, 185 pounds 2026- Big strong athlete who has stepped up for the Eagles over the last year plus. Was highly productive in 2024 and excited to see his development.
