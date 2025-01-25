New: 2025 Underclassmen Showcase Session 2/3 QB

Quarterbacks Session 2 and 3



600 Steven Armbruster St Rita 2026- Had an impressive 2024 for the Mustangs and his overall game, arm talent and ability to run away from trouble remains at a high level. Armbruster has a very solid and accurate arm and his overall game just gets better every year.



630 Charlie Bliss Mary Seat of Wisdom 2029 - Ok so this is a grade school kid and also the son of my QB coach at this camp in legend Charlie Bliss...yet don't overlook the younger Mr. Bliss here. Younger Charlie has been working with his Dad now for some time.... and all I'll say is that younger Charlie can sling it.



608 Aidan Crawley Stevenson 2026 Another very solid all around signal caller who also had a strong 2024 season. Crawley has a very good and accurate arm and I really like his deep ball here as well. Crawley is a very good athlete, is mobile and can create well on the fly. Aidan is also a high level student and I can see say Ivy/Pioneer schools take a harder look at him this winter and spring.



612 Noah Garcia Washington 2028- A name that has started to emerge a bit this fall and winter. Garcia is a big strong kid listed at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds who showed to have some dual threat ability last season, Garcia has a strong arm and looked to have decent touch. Played JV ball as a freshman and also got a playoff call up. Has work to do as far as overall arm strength, touch speed/quickness and timing...but that's pretty common for QBs in this setting and age group. A definite name to watch here in 2025 and beyond.



616 JP Leonard Rochester 2027 Yes another Leonard is coming and JP is the grandson of Ken and the nephew of Derek. JP did just fine here and pretty much was what I expected. Solid quarterback, good and accurate arm and a good overall knowledge of routes etc. Still has growing to do along with getting a bit stronger...but his overall ability to make good reads and deliver the football caught my eye here.



614 Brody Hasquin Triad 2027- Runs maybe one of the state's most wide open spread offenses and does it really well. Didn't get to see as much of Brody as I wanted here but Hasquin has decent size, moved well in positional and warmups and threw a pretty accurate ball in this camp. Hasquin as mentioned will have some fun film to break down over the next two years and he's definitely on my radar screen for sure.



617 Justin Miller Wheaton South 2026- Had a nice day at the camp and what I was able to see Justin throws a good ball, was pretty accurate. The positional coaches liked his effort and ability to adjust to coaching on the spot. Miller spent his 2024 season playing on the sophomore level and was pretty solid all season long including in and outside of the pocket and also using his legs when needed.



619 Cullen Schwigen Rockridge 2027 Love seeing small school kids at my camps because it's a great way to see them up close and see them compete against kids they will never face. I'm really intrigued with Cullen especially after seeing him in person here. Good size and strength here along with an accurate arm as well. Has a chance this spring and summer to make a strong impressions in various camps and his ability to make good accurate throws on the move was pretty evident here. College coaches will want to see his deep ball more in camps but I liked what I saw here.



620 Luke Tepas Barrington 2027- Sure looks like the next up for the Broncos at QB1. Luke took part in both the Boom event as well as this camp and looked solid at both. Tepas (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) has good size/frame and throws a very strong pass and also looks to have a very easy and fluid release. Tepas was a backup in 2024 to Nick Peipert (St Thomas) and as always Barrington never seems to be short on QB talent. Looking forward to seeing what Tepas can do this spring and summer.



623 Jadon Wilson East St Louis 2028- Good sized young man (6-foot-3, 170 pounds) here who as a freshman just seems to carry himself with a ton of confidence. Wilson has good size and frame and will continue to add more weight and muscle over the next few years. Wilson was able to throw some really good passes here and seems to get more and more comfortable as the camp moved a long. Again it seems like we are seeing more and more YOUNG QB's stepping up now more than ever before and Wilson looks to be ready to make a challenge for the Flyers starting job this summer.



630 Kale Filler Orion 2026- Another small school kid who had a good day here and who had a permanent smile on his face for most of the day. Filler, who is listed at 6-foot-0, 170 pounds was able to show his overall touch... and his deep ball in particular stood out in one on ones. Filler also looked pretty comfortable and fit in well with several other top signal callers here. Hoping that Filler can take this event experience and build off it for the spring and summer in college camps.



631 Colin Ford Waubonsie Valley 2026 Looks the part and I've been watching Colin in camps for like 2 plus years now. Physically Ford has all the tools (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) and is a big, strong and athletic kid who can also run when needed. His overall game is pretty polished and if he can avoid the injury bug and stay healthy this coming season....this is a name that could become a nice sleeper type to watch. Again this kid has a ton to offer and now just needs a break or two.



639 Colton Knoedler Glenwood 2026 Steady Eddie. Colton is a very productive signal caller and a key for the Titans over the past two seasons. Knoedler has a ton to offer here including being a very accurate passer, reads opposing defenses well, can and will check down to multiple targets and can and will use his legs to get him out of trouble. Measuring in at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Knoedler is another name that will no question draw a ton of eyeballs this spring and summer.



640 Nate Lang ICCP 2027 Didn't really know Nate whatsoever until this camp. Didn't get to watch a ton but sure looked pretty solid in various one on ones and drill work. Definitely will look more into Nate soon.



641 Matthew Lee Loyola Academy 2028 Here is another big time name who's about to see his recruiting stock soar. Matthew Lee has been on my radar screen for at least two years now. Lee has size (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) is athletic, has a terrific arm that is both very strong and accurate. Loyola has allowed Lee to work his way towards the varsity...and once he makes it he won't be leaving anytime soon. When people try to tell me Loyola "might be down next season" I just laugh and point towards a kid like Matthew Lee. Down huh....Ok. Lee could have an major impact as soon as this fall for Loyola.



645 Jake Nawrot Hersey 2027- Yet another big kid (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) who has the tools and potential to develop into a big timer. Another QB who has been working his way up and looks to be ready to take the reins this fall. Nawrot showed to have a really good and accurate arm here and while it took a bit to get used to the timing and the camp setting...Jake settled in well and impressed.



646 Brady Palmer St Francis 2026- Plays like a seasoned veteran and is also coming off a strong 2024 season. Brady offers quite a bit including a nice combination of arm talent, overall physical tools and escapability when required. Palmer has a nice release and is able to place the football pretty much anywhere it's needed. His pocket awareness, poise and football IQ was impressive when I saw him live in 2024.



651 Reece Shanklin East St Louis 2027- Another name to watch here sooner rather than later. Shanklin was the Flyers backup QB who also saw playing time as a freshman in the state title game when Pops Battler left duer to an injury. Reece is a big bigger and stronger these days but still is a major threat with run and pass. Shanklin is no question a true dual threat QB abd his athletic skills. speed and wiggle will no question give him a heads up in what could be a great QB battle this spring and summer at East Side. I also love Reece's quiet confidence and swagger.



652 Leo Slepski Providence Catholic 2026 Productive player over the last two seasons for the Celtics who's highly experienced in these camp settings. Leo just does a lot of things well including making throws n the run as well as having a good feel inside the pocket and the feet to get him out of pressure/trouble. If Providence shows up in 2025 like I think they can...look for Leo to have a big, big season.



658 Matthew Brady Bloomington Central Catholic 2027-, Yet another name that sure looks the part to me and who has nothing but upside when it comes to his overall ability and recruiting stock. Matthew has gotten a bit stronger and just looks older, more experienced and confident. Brady has the size (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) and the overall look and ability you find in an elite level quarterback. Brady here was able to make all the required throws and is just a worker who lets his game talk for him. Major Elite level dude here.