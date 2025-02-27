My Evaluation: 2027 Maine South QB Jameson Purcell

Name: Jameson Purcell



Position: QB



High School: Maine South



Graduation Year: 2027



Height: 6-foot-3



Weight: 195 pounds



Recruiting Status: Uncommitted is currently holding several Power 4 offers



HUDL:









My impressions of Jameson Purcell: I've been able to watch the development of Jameson Purcell for some time now.....having him take part in my various camps as a grade school kid throwing with the older high schools kids. Purcell has been a name on the rise waiting to break out over the last few seasons and his time is finally here. Purcell has spent time and paid dues on the lower levels for the Hawks and Hall of Fame HC Dave Inserra as a freshman and was also the Hawks backup varsity quarterback to start the 2024 season. Purcell took over the Hawks starting quarterback position in mid season and basically never looked back. Purcell who is also a very strong student in the class room is a confident kid and player who just carries himself well on and off the field, rolls with a bit of a swagger while also not crossing the line between having self confidence and cocky. I've seen Purcell live numerous times both in live game action along with camp setting and I feel very comfortable in evaluating him here. Purcell also is another young man I truly enjoy talking to who has very good overall communication skills...a lost art if you will when it comes to this current generation in my opinion.





Evaluation of Jameson Purcell: Jameson Purcell is yet another Top level name in what has been a truly stacked State of Illinois Quarterback classes in 2026 and 2027. Purcell again has a ton of upside starting with his overall arm talent, fundamentals and his ability to make consistently strong throws pretty much anywhere all over the field. Purcell's touch especially his medium and deep ball is uncanny. Purcell I feel is a bit more of a pocket quarterback...but as able to show that he can and will run effectively with the football and has the ability to develop into a dual threat down the line (I expect his overall confidence level to soar in 2025 and I would not be surprised to see his running game take off). One of the real strengths in Purcells overall game is his ability to scan the field, check off on multiple targets amd make a quick and accurate decision. Purcell's patience in the pocket is also pretty rare for a high school quarterback and I'm also impressed how his eyes are always downfield while also having that sixth sense in feeling pressure and finding a way to escape that pressure.



Room for improvement? Purcell like pretty much every quarterback here will need to continue to develop hi gamer including working on his overall mechanics and fundamentals. Purcell as mentioned above can improve his running portion of his game and become a bit more of a threat on the run.....but again like a handful of other top tier signal callers here I don't see a ton of negatives here at all.



Projected level: Rivals has Jameson Purcell ranked as a high 4 star ranked recruit in the Class of 2027 along with being the #90 ranked recruit in the nation in the Class of 2027 per Rivals. Illinois will look to have a handful of nationally sought after quarterbacks in Purcell and Trae Taylor in the 2027 class (more on Trae Taylor coming soon) and again enjoy this overall quarterback renaissance we are seeing in these last two recruiting clsses in Illinois.



EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: No question in my mind that Jameson Purcell has the3 ovwerall tools, ability and makeup to develop into an elite level college quarterback over the next few seasons. Purcell was just simply fun to watch develop last season and he will continue to take his game up several m ore levels. I would also rank Jameson Purcell as a high 4 star recruit who I also feel has a legitimate chance at becoming s Top 10 quarterback nationally in the Class of 2027.