My Take: North Central College Tuesday Who Stood Out 2025

I'm a bit behind getting up to date on my recent camp travels....and as soon as I can nail down a camp roster from the Rise and Fire Camp on Sunday I will have that recap posted as soon as possible.



The North Central College camp remains one of my favorite camps of all....it's well run by by the great staff and players at NCC and the only real negative was a lightning delay which basically forced all one on one and positional on the field work to be done indoors (again very hard to get a decent judgement oin a gym floor) so my take is more from an eyeball passing/testing obervations.



As I will always mention whenever I cover camps.....it's a monumental task to watch, evaluate and connect with 300 plus kids at once....but I try my best here. I can and will miss seeing evaluating your son andf I will miss seeing some great prospects. It happens.

Who Stood Out: North Central College Tuesday Class of 2026/2027

So Who Stood Out?



Red Jerseys (2025)



11 QB Nick Peipert Barrington- I've seen Nick a handful of tines this spring/summer and her's one of a handful of 2025 QB's who I feel has D1 level talent and potential. Peipert just does a lot of things well and is a steady, consistently strong thrower and a solid overall athlete.



14 TE Grant Smith Maroa Forsyth- Good sized kid here (6-foot-5, 212 pounds) who passesa the all important eyeball test. Looked to move pretty well in testing and could also draw looks at say TE/DE?



15 TE Jonathon Helm Glenwood - One of the many Helm kids from Glenwood who is an impressive athlete and has size (6-foot-5, 196 pounds) and some strong physical tools. I saw Jonathon a year ago in 7on7 and his ball skills have continued to improve each time I've seen him.



17 WR Charlie Cruse Downers Grove North- Bigger, stronger kid who has added more good weight and size from a year ago (6-foot-0, 209 pounds). Has a chance to draw FCS additional looks and possible offers this summer.



19 WR Stevan Garvic Libertyville- I really wanted to see Stevan in one on ones but once this event was moved inside well...that sort of squashed that idea. Has great size and length (6-foot-4, 180 pounds) and depending upon how well he runas in camps this summer could rise up the recruiting radar.



22 WR Quinn Morris Plainfield East- Easily the best I've seen Quinn Morris perform was at this camp. Morris was quick, showed impressive first few steps and has some really wiggle and explosion. Looks to have greatly improved his overall speed, has added more good size and strength this past off season. The more I see here the more I believe he has a chance to develop ointo a high level name.



37 LB Will Peterson Geneva- Good size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) here and passes the eyeball test no question. Moved pretty well in the testing phase and while I saw Will play in 2023 I need to go back and watch more video on him. Has FCS level potential in my opinion.



41 WR Luke Olson Niles Notre Dame- Great looking prospect here (6-foot-3, 206 pounds) who missed his 2023 season due to an injury. Looked fully healthy at this camp and was simply impressive and showed a great mix of speed, quickness and is already physically college ready. Look for more schools to get serious on Luke Olson this summer.



51 DE Charlie Stec Brother Rice- Measured in at 6-foot-2, 226 pounds and Charlie is always a high motor kid who just plays well and is a consistently strong performer. Really wanted to see him in one on ones but the rain/lightning delay had other plans.



53 LB William Tobin Lyons Township- Bigger than I remembered (6-foot-2, 212 pounds) and is another name I really wanted to watch in positional work and one on ones. No question William looks the part this summer.



57 OL Brayden Mazanowski NormL Community- Added a few offers after this camp and his overall eyeball passing size (6-foot-3, 262 pounds) and his overall mobility and strength in the testing phase caught the attention of several FCS schools in particula.r



60 DE Xavier Blanquel Batavia I haven't heard a ton about Batavia this summer and that should scare everyone because when the Bulldog Nation is quiet....it means they are working very hard to get ready and hungry for the season. Blanquelm is an impressive kid on the hoof who college coaches will want to see in pads this summer.



64 DE JP Danaher St Rita Great looking player here on the hoof (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) who has exceptional quickness, bend and explosiveness for such a big, strong and physical kid. JP was really impressive in agility work, has plenty of strength and this is a name who can take off big time this summer.



62 WR Emmett Romeus Fenwick- Another very solid overall player and athlete here. Plays hard, goes all out in every rep and "wants it" as much as any kid in this class



68 WR Brennan Saxe Fremd Brennan Saxe (6-foot-3, 176 pounds) is a tall and lanky kid here who has good overall speed and athleticism who will again be a top target for the Vikings inn 2024.



74 DE Jalen White Homewood Flossmoor- Sort of a tweener positionally who has a large wingspan and the frame and is capable of adding more good weight and strength. Lots to like here and this is another name I really wanted to see in non rain delayed one on ones.



85 WR Cooper Lehman Mount Carmel- Always comes ready to play and has a lot to offer including impressive speed and hands. Lehman also has impressed me at earlier camps as someone who just catches everything thrown in his area code.



92 LB Jack Burzynski Barrington- Maybe one of the biggest sleeper names in this class and in some ways relates a bit to former Barrington DE Lucas Van Ness. Like Van Ness, Burzynski is a kid with great size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) and length who will continue to develop over the next few seasons. Burzynski will get bigger, stronger and better and again has high D1 potential and ability in my opinion.



92 DL Tyler Fortis Maine South One of the hardest working kids in this class in Illinois. Fortis has done everything coaches have wanted to see from him this summer. Fortis has added strength, cut weight and has also developed and matured both on and off the field. Fortis is an explosive pass rusher and also a strong run stuffer who also wants to play at the highest level possible. Fortis has always been a tweener positionally but I see him as a valuable kid you can play anywhere on the defensive line.



93 DE Parker Ray Prospect- Big frame kid (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) who also showed impressive quickness and strength. Has some room to grow and add more size at the college level and this is a name to watch.



99 DE Taylor Aariz Kenwood Academy- Measured in at 6-foot-2, 228 pounds and I definitely wanted to see Taylor in one on ones. Good sized kid who will continue to draw D1 level attention and offers.