My Take: North Central College Camp Tuesday Who Stood Out 2026/2027

My Take: Who Stood Out North Central College Tuesday Class of 2025

I'm a bit behind getting up to date on my recent camp travels....and as soon as I can nail down a camp roster from the Rise and Fire Camp on Sunday I will have that recap posted as soon as possible.



The North Central College camp remains one of my favorite camps of all....it's well run by by the great staff and players at NCC and the only real negative was a lightning delay which basically forced all one on one and positional on the field work to be done indoors (again very hard to get a decent judgement oin a gym floor) so my take is more from an eyeball passing/testing obervations.



As I will always mention whenever I cover camps.....it's a monumental task to watch, evaluate and connect with 300 plus kids at once....but I try my best here. I can and will miss seeing evaluating your son andf I will miss seeing some great prospects. It happens.





Black Jerseys (2026)



3 QB Brady Palmer St Francis Another of the many top underclassmen quarterback names to watch here. Palmer is starting to draw increased looks and now offers this summer to no ones surprise. Palmer has ideal size and physical tools, is a fluid athlete and looks mechanically sound with a very easy release and throwing motion. Palmer again just has a ton of upside and could very well have a huge breakout in his recruiting stock this summer and fall... IF he wins the starting QB job at St Francis which looks to be amajor battle this summer.



4 QB Colin Ford Waubonsie Valley- One of the more intriguing names to watch this fall. Ford is a big kid (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) who looks physically college ready in many ways right now. Ford also throws a strong and accurate ball and I can see his stock also take off with good early junior season video.



14 WR Asa Johnson Aurora Christian- Big and tall kid here (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) who looks the part and who will draw much more recruiting looks this fall.



63 OT Zachary Hultgren Central (Burlington)- Zachary was maybe one of the biggest upside guys in this group of strong underclassmen linemen. Measured in at 6-foot-5, 277 pounds and moves well, is a very fluid runner and athlete. No question this is a name who can see his recruiting stock take off sooner rather than later.



64 DT James Alexander ICCP - Inside mauler type of defensive tackle who also has good strength and is a name who I really wanted to watch in one on ones before the rain/lightning delay took ahold of this camp.



67 OL Connor Ahoyt Joliet Catholic- Measured in at 6-foot-2, 266 pounds and will be one of several underclassmen who will need to step into a starting role this fall for the Hillmen. Ahoyt looks strong and very capable of playing anywhere on the offensive line.



69 DE Matthew Bending Central (Burlington)- Another big framed kid here who measured in at 6-foot-4, 209 pounds and has the frame to add much more good weight and sixe over the next few years. Moved well in the testing/agility work.



77 OL Levi Mallett Chicago Hope - Another impressive underclassmen here. Levi I feel can play on either side of the football at the higher college level. Mallett has impressive strength and plays with a high level of physicality at all times. Plays offensive line very well, is pretty sound technically and just has an impressive motor. Again I can see his eventual college position as say a high level OC/OG...yet I also just like Levi's overall approach and plays really hard on every rep.



85 LB Hunter Niklos Yorkville- Speedy and athletic kid who no question has a chance to really shine this coming season playing in his new school at Yorkville. Cracking the starting lineup will be a challenge for a pretty stacked Foxes program...but Niklos has the ability ro play any number of positions if needed.



88 TE Hunter Stepanich York- York just seems to crank out these big and physical WR/TE types in crazy numbers lately. Measured in at 6-foot-7, 220 pounds and I'm excited to see how his game develops in 2024 and beyond. Has the eyeball passing look as a name to watch big time in the Class of 2026.



89 WR Gavin Matejko St Charles East- Just another good sized athlete where who caught my eye in the testing/drill work and someone I'll go back and watch more video of this summer.



White Jerseys (2027)



4 QB Ben Peterson Geneva- Great sized player here (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) who at times looks to be college ready physically...which for a 2027 kid is crazy. No question Peterson will need to show well on video this fall and with some good tape could also see his stock rise in a big way this fall.



11 QB Oliver Valdez Glenbard West- Caught my attention in the little bit of quarterback work I saw before the lightning came here. Looks to have good size and physical tools to become a pretty strong [player for the Hitters sooner rather than later.



83 WR Quentin Burrell Mount Carmel- Has the look and physical makeup of a big time player and recruit on the rise here. Measured in at 6-foot-2, 186 pounds and runs well, showed to have really impressive body control and just has the feel of a Big Time name recruit in my opinion. Will draw several offers if he can get onto the field this fall for the Caravan...no small task for any underclassmen.



85 WR Curtis Stubbs Providence Catholic Wow....another wildly impressive kid on the hoof here. Stubbs measured in at 6-foot-3, 191 pounds who has the overall physical makeup and tools to become a Power 4 name. I'm just super excited for Stubbs upside and potential and he will be a Top Ranked kid nationally in the Class of 2027 in my opinion.