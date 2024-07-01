My Take: Naperville North 7on7 and Linemen Challenge

The annual Naperville North Team 7on7 and Linemen Challenge Was last Thursday at North and featured several Top teams in Chicagoland. Naperville North and head coach Sean Drendel last year fired up these camps mainly because the overall lack of events...including the end of the always popular Wheaton South/Red Grange 7on7 which was an area staple under now retired WWS HC Ron Muhitch. Naperville North hosts a Tuesday night 7on7 league in June and this event was the finale.



Lots of teams covering lot of ground around the South/back portion of the athletic fields at NN on Thursday. I spent quite a bit of time watching some top team matchups in pool play. Maine South won the 7on7 portion and also the Linemen Challenge portion of this event. My overall impressions and thoughts on what I witnessed is below.



Overall? This was a big success and the organizers are already talking about expansion for 2025.



Naperville North - Again I've seen the Huskies in one fashion or another for several weeks now....so I didn't exactly spend a ton of time with them on Thursday. As I've mentioned before the Huskies will be strong offensively led by senior QB Jacob Bell (Ball State) a core of really impressive receivers led by senior Brock Pettaway, Ian McConnachie plus Nick Manzardo and a big and physical offensive line play. The defensive line has size and talent anchored by junior DT Gabriel Hill who is already a Power 4 recruit ffor the Huskies in the 2026 class.



Glenbard North The Panthers looked pretty solid here.....and this ia a program that when they can throw the football a bit they are usually pretty solid. Glenbard North looked to have a few very capable signal callers here, possesses a deep group of backs and receivers and just overall this was a team that started slow (0-3 in pool play) but was very competitive in every game against strong competition.



Maine South The Hawks won the 7on7 tournament and the Linemen Challenge and was also very impressive all day here. I watched the entire opening game against St Rita in 7on7 and the Hawks sophomore QB Jameson Purcell took a series or two to get up and rolling and was impressive the rest of the day. The Hawks always have a ton of skills and quality backs and receivers and that showed well here. The linemen are enormous upfront and average 6-foot-4, 270 pounds and besides size and weight this is also a very strong group that can also move. Senior OL Zak Stoilov, Eddie Daze along with Petar Strbac and senior DL Tyler Fortis all looked great here.



St Rita The Mustangs I was also able to see some good things here from the Mustangs. St Rita used a few different quarterbacks here including senior Steven Armbruster and senior Tom Perry and both showed well here. Senior WR Walter Jones was maybe the most impressive receiver I saw all day who made a ton of catches against a very good Maine South secondary. The Mustangs defense was also pretty solid hgere and the linebacker play will be a strength again this fall with the likes of senior James Kingsbury back along with senior Justin Buckner. I either didn't see or just missed the Mustangs linemen....again lots of kids spread over lots of area equals someone is not getting seen.



Lincoln Way East (2 teams)- The Top team offense was very strong here led by Bolingbrook to LWE transfer junior 4 star ranked QB Jonas Williams who was just highly impressive again. Williams plays smooth. cool and just doesn't panic in the pocket and remains both very accurate along with having the arm strength to fit the football into nearly impossible windows. The remaining skills are a plus led by senior TE Trey Zvonar (Miami Ohio) and senior RB Zion Gist (WMU) while the remaining receivers showed good hands and made some impressive catches. The East defense looks like the East defense from 20 years go in some ways. The linebackers are a bit undersized as always but just play like a major D1 defenders while the secondary is also capable and made some big stops at times. One of the best games I watch all day here was East beating St Francis in pool play on a last play stop at the goal line.



Hinsdale Central This was the second time this summer I've watched the Red Devils and again saw some good things and not much bad. Again per the Central staff they had some variousm kids missing due to other sport obligations....(very commonplace in June) so I did not watch as much as I wanted and hope to get caught up with them in July at the DGS 7on7. The offense is led by junior QB Riley Contreras who had a solid 2023 season and looks for a bigger year this fall. The line play also has good sixe and junior OT Gene Riordan is already blowing up this summer and had added several Power 4 offers so far this summer. Had a chance tpo talk to Gene a bit and he's a big, strong kid with a ton of upside.



Plainfield East - The Bengals gave everyone a test here including Lincoln Way East and had a lead on the Griffins for some time before losing a close game in pool play. Plainfield East senior starting QB Brandon Parades was not in attendance but the kids filling in at QB did a terrific job. East is a young team with a ton of spee and athletes on both sides of the football, they have a big time go to guy in senior WR Quinn Morris and I'm hoping for better days ahead for the Bengals and head coach Harvey Jackson.



Wheaton St Francis - Stacked. The Spartans are loaded again and have the making of making a state title run...but again this is still 7on7 and no trophys are handed out here so time will tell. Junior QB Brady Palmer is emerging as a top name to watch in a loaded 2026 QB class while the remainign receivers ands backs are impressive including senior WR Ian Willis (Illinois State) junior WR Zachary Washington along with junior WR Dario Milivojevic and junior TE Gavin Mueller who we featured here in Mid May as a name to watch. The defense also has talent and play makers and again this team will give several opponents fits this coming fall.



Neuqua Valley Still not getting a really good handle so far on the Wildcats. Liked what I've seen so far both times this summer. Solid efficient offense passing game good skills......defense also pretty much the same. I guess my hangup right now is who are the main guys? Impact players? NV always has a handful of key impact skill kids and no question senior OL Ryan Mascari is a leader but anyone else?



Metea Valley I've seen Metea Valley more this summer than any I can remember, It's also been great seeing legend Hall of Fame HC Paul Parpet working with MV along with his son/MV HC John Parpet.The Mustangs have some speed and some skills and here's hoping the move to the new combined DVC/SWS is a positive one for Metea Valley in 2024.



Minooka Minooka and head coach Matt Harding continues to look like they have quite a few posoitives in place for a potential run. The program has always had great overall numbers on all levels, a solid talent base and tremendous community support and new and much improved facilities. The Indians also look to have a potential future signal caller in the makings in junior lefty QB Zane Caves, a three sport athlete at 6-foot-5, 188 pounds. The Indians again have plenty of quality backs and receivers, a big offendsive line that will be a bit inexperienced to start the season but is also a group with big upside. The defense will also be solid and keep an eye on junior LB Brady Kozlowski alon g with junior S Nathan Gonzales.



Glenbard West I've seen the Hitters a few times this sumemr and again my main takeaway ois that the West offense will be capable of run and pass this fall and this offense might have as much explosiveness as any we've seen in a bit. Glenbard West senior WR/DB Mason Ellens (Iowa State) is one of a handful of big time impact names along with senior OT Michael OConnell (Northwestern) this season.



Naperville Central Very quietly the Redhawks are putting together a pretty solid team for 2024 and more and more names seem to be emerging this summer. Senior QB Sebi Hayes (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) is a big strong kid who throws an impressive ball. The Redhawks have some key playmakers led by incoming trnsfer senior WR DeShaun Williams along with senior WR Aiden Clark and the defense welcomes back 7 returning starters led by senior DE Jake Stanish (Miami of Ohio) along with the Nussmaum twins at linebacker and this is a team to watch as a nice sleeper type in 8A.