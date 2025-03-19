My Evaluation: 2027 Brother Rice DT Brayden Parks

Position: DT



High School: Brother Rice



Graduation Year: 2027



Height: 6-foot-3



Weight: 305 pounds



Recruiting Status: Uncommitted. Brayden Parks has quickly become one of the most sought after defensive tackles in the Class of 2027 locally, regionally and nationally this early spring. Parks has added offers from the likes of Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, ND, Purdue, USC along with Vanderbilt and Wisconsin. Parks has made multiple unofficial visits to Illinois, Iowa and Michigan State. Any family connections to any specific schools for Parks? Parks is the Godson of former CVS and Notre Dame standout DT Chris Zorich.



My impressions of Brayden Parks: Brayden Parks was part of a very young yet very talented Brother Rice defensive line in 2024 and Parks is already a physically advanced kid who will no question have tremendous upside both now and down the ine over the next handful of seasons. I was able to see Parks play live in person in 2024 against Fenwick and he was able to stand out in this close loss to the Friars. Parks in many ways looks to be college ready physically and Parks truluy is every inch of 6-foot-3 and every pounds of 305 pounds. I've been able to talk with Brayden a handful of times and he's a very polite, well spoken kid who has a good handle on his recruiting process. His coaches and those around him rave about his work ethic and desire to get better and that also includes his work in the class room as well.



Evaluation of Brayden Parks: Brayden Parks impressed me last fall as a kid who made tremendous strides in both his overall game along with his confidence level. Parks was able to adjust to the overall speed of the varsity game pretty quickly. settled into his role then continued to improve and get better each week. Parks has tremendous strength and power, can and will just overpower most opposing offensive linemen at the high school level. Parks however is much more than brute force.....I remain impressed with Parks feet/quickness and ability to just fight through double teams with his combination of quick feet and hands. Parks also possesses some real explosiveness off the snap and while his long term home with be inside....Parks possesses enough speed and twitch to play outside if needed. It's sorta nuts to think that we will have two more seasons of high school football to watch Brayden Parks develop before hitting the Power 4 level in college, so his upside and down the line potential is for real in my opinion. Looking for a comp at this stage of his high school career? Brayden Parks reminds me both physically and skill set wise of former Evanston/Michigan State and current NFL DT Naquan Jones.



Room for improvement? Parks still has work to do including continuing to play with a high motor and also play with more overall confidence. Parks will also need to keep working on his overall speed and strength, manage his weight and make sure he's able to keep his quickness along with his feet/footwork and overall strength. Again Parks, like every other high school recruit always has work to do.



Projected level: Rivals has Brayden Parks ranked as a mid 4 star ranked recruit in the Class of 2027. Parks is also ranked as the 163rd best recruit in the nation and the 11th best DT in ther nation in the Class of 2027.



EDGYTIM Recommended Initial Rankings: I was impressed with Brayden Jones video before I ever saw him live in person play....but then after seeing him on the hoof and in game action? No brainer here as a Top ranked name in the Class of 2027 both regionally and nationally. Parks has all the tools you are looking for in a run stuffing, havoc causing interior defensive linemen. I would rank Brayden Parks as a mid 4 star recruit with a real chance of boosting that stock to say a high 4 star with strong 2025 season.