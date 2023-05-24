Update: ICCP 2025 ILB Dominik Hulak has summer plans

EdgyTim
Elmhurst (Ill.) IC Catholic Prep 2025 ILB 3 star ranked recruit Dominik Hulak (6-foot-3, 225 pounds) has remained busy this spring and has been in the process of setting up some upcoming summer schedule which will include some college visits along with some visits as well. Hulak updates us on his latest recruiting news, summer plans and more in this update.
"We are taking final exams this week and then we are done for the school year," Hulak said. "I've receive3d a ton of summer camp invitations this spring and right now I'm just in the process of sorting everything out and putting together a schedule. It will involve both some camps and some visits this summer."
Hulak already has a handful of cap plans set for this summer. .
"I'm all set to camp this summer at Notre Dame, Purdue and also Wisconsin. Stanford also invited me to come out for a camp and to also make a visit and see the school in person. It's a long haul to get out to Stanford but I'm working on getting out there this summer. I still have some other schools that I'm hoping to camp or visit this summer and I'm still trying to get my head around it all along with not missing any of my team responsibilities."
So what will Hulak be looking for when he makes a college visit this summer?
"It all differs by school to be honest. I've already made visits to places like Notre Dame but not Purdue. When I visit Purdue I want to see whay they have to offer and compare it to some of the other schools I've visited already. My first visit to a school is always more football based and focused, hut then the second visit is much more focused for me in regards to things like academics and just more education related."
Hulak is also excited for his upcoming 2023 IHSA football season.
"WE start our team camp closer towards the end of June so the coaches give us some time to fo out and camp at colleges. We will workout as a team and lift in the meantime but we really crank things up later in June. We bring back a lot of strong players from last season, and we've also had a few transfer come in who are really good players."
Dominik Hulak has multiple scholarship offers.
My Take on Dominik Hulak Recruiting: A hard nosed no-nonsense player and athlete who will no question continue to rise this summer. Hulak was really impressive in 2022 yet he also has room to grow and improve including just getting more seat time at linebacker and getting more experience. Hulak I feel will be a top ranked/highly sought after name in the Class of 2025 who has a real chance to become a nationally ranked name in the Class of 2025.
