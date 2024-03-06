Mount Carmel 2026 DL has a spring visit planned

EdgyTim
Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel sophomore defensive end recruit Braeden Jones (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) has been drawing recruiting attention and interest from several Power 4 schools this winter. Jones is also planning to make a spring visit to one Midwest Power 4 school and breaks down his latest recruiting news and visit plans here.
"Everything has been going well lately," Jones said. "We had final last week and my tests all went well. We are on trimesters so it's a bit different compared to a lot of other schools and final exams ."
Jones also filled us in on his latest football recruiting news. .
"I'm all set to make a spring visit to Notre Dame on April 6th and I've been locked into that visit for some time now. Notre Dame is the only spring visit I have set for now. I might go to maybe one more visit but for now Notre Dame is the only visit. Notte Dame has been very interested in me for a while now and I'm excited to see the school in person and also meet the coaches. Both Oregon and Cincinnati have both reached out to me lately and those coaches have said they will be back in school this spring to watch a morning workout."
So what does Jones want to see from Notre Dame when he makes his upcoming spring visit?
"I want to see the campus along with seeing all of the facilities. I also want to get to know all of the coaches at Notre Dame better along with just learning more about the traditions and the history at Notre Dame. I've heard so much about the school and Rudy and I'm excited to learn about all of it."
In the meantime, Jones will continue to train and get ready for the football season.
"I'm working on being just more explosive and just working on my overall technique and having better footwork. I work with my coaches at school along with Josh Fortney on my defensive line technique."
My Take on Braeden Jones Recruiting: No question that Jones will blow up this spring and summer and he has the physical tools and potential to develop into the next great DE from the State of Illinois. Jones no questioin is really high on Notre Dame and I would not be surprised to see him eventually land a ND offer this spring.
