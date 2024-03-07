More regarding Homewood Flossmoor 2025 3 star DE Cameron Brooks recruiting

EdgyTim
Our Kansas site hs a story today with Homewood Flossmoor 2025 3 star ranked DE Cameron Brooks making an official visit to Kansas in June. I also spoke with Brooks last night and here are more details regarding his spring unofficial visits and summer official visits plans. I didn't want to step on my Kansas sites toes...but also wanted to get you the latest info I have.
Brooks is planning to make unofficial visits to Kansas, Kansas State and also to Illinois this spring. "I might add 1-2 other unofficial visits this spring as well." Brooks is also considering spring visits to both Cincinnati and Miami of Ohio. "I had a great visit to Miami of Ohio in the winter and Cincinnati has been really picking things up with me."
So when Brooks makes his spring visits, what does he want to seer and learn at each school?
"I want to really watch the spring practices closely and get a feel for how the coaches do things and how well they interact with the players. I also just want to learn more about the day to day at each school and also just getting to see everything and see how I fit in at each school."
Besides Kansas, Brooks also has set an official visit to Illinois.
"I'm making an official visit to Illinois set for June 2nd. I'll be making my official visit to Kansas on June 14th. I might add one or two more official visits but for now I have those two visits set. I'm also looking at the end of June to make a college decision."
Several new schools have also entered the recruiting process for Brooks.
"Michigan State has really picked things up for sure. Cincinnati is also in touch quite a bit more. I visited Minnesota back in the winter and I had a good visit and we still stay in contact."
Cameron Brooks has multiple scholarship offers.
