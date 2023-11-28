Teams to Watch for 2024?

Still a work in progress...once this is completed I'll remove this!





Again just a quick listing of teams I feel either are traditional powers who more often than not reload...along with team who will welcome back a strong core of starters back from an already somewhat successful 2023 season. Agree? Disagree? That's cool..let me know who I'm missing and why.



Traditional Powers Who Will Reload



Loyola Academy It'sLoyola so.....they truly just reload. Yet this Loyola team for 2024 welcomes back several key pieces from the 2023 Class 8A state championship squad including QB Ryan Fitzgerald, RB Drew McPherson along with S Donovan Robinson plus WR Will Carlson and WR Conlon Kane. With a roster numbering over 100 kids in 2023 (and that's just varsity players all seniors and juniors zero soph call ups on that roster). No down seasons ahead for the Ramblers.



Mount Carmel- It will be a bit interesting this spring when the Caravan graduate a tremendous senior class and graduate 15 starters from the 2023 7A state championship team. Yet this roster has never been as talented and as deep than it is right now. Back is QB Jack Elliott plus two starting OL while on defense DB Havy Payne is back along with 3 starting linebackers. Also sophomore DE Braeden Jones is going to be a monster and Jones saw quite a bit of playing time in 2023.



Lincoln Way East The Griffins always have a big roster and they always play a ton of seniors....and East will need to replace 18 starters. Yet this program also has depth and talent and welcomes back TE Trey Zvonar and DE Caden O'Rourke plus tweo starters back on the offensive line in Max Cioffi and Anthony Arrivo.



Warren Township The Blue Devils wlll again reload with several underclassmen back for the 2024 season who got serious playing time in 2023. Keep an eye on QB Jack Wolf.



East St. Louis The Flyers will need to replace QB Pops Battle but in many ways the Flyers have some elite level names already on the roster plus a deep underclassmen group ready to step up.



Cary Grove The Trojans? Many in and around the FBC felt that 2024 was going to be the year for CG...and well that obviously moved uop a season. The QB (Peyton Seaburg) and FB (Logan Abrams) return plus plenty of additional kwey linemen on both sides of the football fopr 2024.



Nazareth Academy The Road Runners welcome back an insane 18 returning starters for 2024....after winning back to back 5A state titles. That's the good news. The not so good news? The 2024 regular season slate is again a murders row.



Wheaton St Francis QB Alessio Milivojevic graduates but the Spartansd have a stacke group of underclassmen skill position kids back plus I've heard nothing but good things about QB in waiting in sophomore Brady Palmer.



Batavia The Bulldogs just always reload. The offense will need the most help with pretty much everyone graduating while the defense welcomes back 5 starters for 2024.



Joliet Catholic- I'll take JCA and four big and physical starting offensive linemen back for the 2024 any day of the week.



Maine South The Hawks will also graduate some key seniors but back are QB Constantine Coines. RB Mike Dellumo plus three starting OL back led by Zak Stoilov and OL Peter Strbac.



Byron Absolutely loaded for 2024 and includes sophomore RB/LB Caden Considine and a host of talented and speedy players on bith sides of the football.



Rochester The Rockets will graduate a big senior class but with QB Bryan Zulauf back I'm pretty confident the Rockets will be just fine in 2024.



Teams to Watch/On The Rise



Quincy The Blue Devils will bring back pretty much all of it's top level skill positions led by QB Bradyn Little, RB Jeraius Rice and WR Ty Hammers.



Normal Community The Ironmen welcome back som key names led by QB Kyle Beaty along with WR MarQuan Gary



Hersey Lots of young guys back including QB Colton Gumino, TE/DE Logan Farrell (North Carolina) among several others.



Geneva The Vikings will lean on RB Michael Rumero and 4 star ranked WR Talyn Taylor for the 2024 season.



Downers Grove North The Trojans welcome back sophomore QB Owen Lansu and also bring back 6 starters on offense and 4 on defense for 2024.



Morgan Park The Mustangs came close again in 2023 and despite some key kids graduating the Mustangs will lean on QB Marcus Thaxton, 4 returning OL plus SS/OLB Jovan Clark



Carmel Catholic The Corsairs night have been one of the best teams in Chicagoland to not make the state finals. Carmel will graduate a strong senior class but also bring back key names such as OL Tommy Lamberti, RB Donovan Dey plus junior LB Jordan McKie and freshman QB Trae Taylor.



Crete-Monee The Warriors were stacked with underclassmen in 2023 and will be back stronger in 2024.



Montini Catholic The Broncos had a turnaround season in 2023 and

welcomes back a ton of returning starters for 2024.



Glenwood The Titams literally started it's entire offensive skills group as underclassmen in 2023 and got big seasons from sophomore QB Colten Knoedler and several others all back in 2024.