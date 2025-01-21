ADVERTISEMENT

New: Top Performers 2025 Underclassmen Showcase Session OL

EdgyTim

EdgyTim

Well-Known Member
Staff
May 29, 2001
33,368
8,942
113
Channahon Illinois
The annual EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase was held on Monday January 20th at The Max Center in McCook. We've been holding this annual camp on MLK Holiday for 12 years now I believe (?) and this was another successful camp on several levels. As always.....I try my best to watch as much of the action as I can and make my own evals and observations.....however....I'm also the host and circus ring master (along with my camp business partner Elias Karras from The Good Game) and I'm also getting pulled in a million directions at times. I rely on my position coaches and a few other trusted observers for help in breaking down kids for the Best of the Best portion, Again I'm just being as transparent as I can here to be fair and if kids get overlooked and/or missed it's never anything intentional etc.

Top Performers Offensive Linemen
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

EdgyTim
  • Sticky

New Video: 2025 Underclassmen Showcase OL vs DL Best of the Best

Replies
0
Views
1K
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
  • Locked

20235 MLK Underclassmen Camp: Confirmed College Coach listing

Replies
0
Views
918
Edgy's Lost His Mind Free Football Board
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
EdgyTim

New: The Week 7 Underclassmen Report

Replies
0
Views
1K
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
EdgyTim

New: The Week 8 Underclassmen Report includes Dixon/Byron/Boylan/Harlem

Replies
0
Views
2K
The EDGY Nation
EdgyTim
EdgyTim
EdgyTim

New: Illinois State Early Signing Day Class of 2025 Review

Replies
1
Views
1K
The EDGY Nation
wickerpark wildcat
wickerpark wildcat
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back