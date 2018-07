I think it is always important for the mid level ESCC teams to get off to a good start such as MCC, Viator, Carmel, St. Pats. We have seen MCC and Viator put themselves in position to get 5 wins and make the playoffs the past couple years, but if you stumble in those first 2 games it will be very tough. Big first week for MCC as well because they are playing a public school team within the county, and that is always a big game in the area no matter which public school it is, but it being Johnsburg who has had some recent success and Maloney left Johnsburg for MCC.

