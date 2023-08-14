One Big Question: Providence Catholic Celtics

EdgyTim
Welcome to the latest feature simply called My One Big Question. I use the EDGYTIM/Marquee Sports 2022 Final Chicagoland Top 30 poll as my guide ansd break down all 30 teams and provide you My One Big Question for all 30 teams.....I will also come up with the same One Big Question for several state wide programs as well.
Today it's the 2022 Final Chicagoland Top 30 ranked and Class 5A 2022 state champion Nazareth Academy
My One Big Question for Providence Catholic? Was 2022 a one off or are the Celtics truly back and here to stay?
In many cases, really no one outside of the Providence catholic football program knew what to expect from then first year head coach Tyler Plantz heading into the 2022 IHSA football season. Plants took over the Providence Catholic football program from long time head coach Mark Coglianese. Coglianese ended up posting an impressive 106-70 record in 16 seasons and won the 2014 Class 7A state title and placed second in Class 6A in 2009 in his tenure. Yet the last handful of seasons under Coglianese (who still remains as the Providence track coach) seemed to see the football program slowing down a bit.
In steps Tyler Plantz, an alum who was well on his way to a college coaching career and who left Notre Dame as an assistant coach to take over his alma matter. Plantz move was heavily family influenced after the Plantz family had to overcome the shocking loss Zac Plantz who died suddenly and unexpectedly. Tyler Plantz has been very upfront and honest in his reasoning for taking over the football program and Providence and dedicating his efforts towards the memory of his brother.
So was the 2022 Providence Catholic Class 4A state runner up season a one off....or are the Celtics here to stay?
My Answer? Providence Catholic is here to stay. Providence Catholic last season saw the overall talent level and confidence level surge and it was pretty evident early on that Tyler Plantz and his staff was making big gains and big improvements as the season wore on. In my eyes Providence just didn't stop improving or peak from week to week as this program was just getting better and more confident each week. The overall numbers have improved this summer on all levels along with the talent level....and with already 11 returning starters back from a season ago this summer (5 offense 6 defense) the core looks to be strong again this fall.
Providence Catholic also has a strong schedule this coming season...yet it's also a schedule that's nor overwhelming in many ways in my opinion. Providence moving from the ESCC/CCL Orange to the White is a push.....and the schedule has a few big time opponents it's still not as strong as we've seen over the years. In the end I can see the Celtics getting back into the IHSA state playoffs as say a 6A team and having a chance to make another deep run.
Next Up? IC Catholic Prep
