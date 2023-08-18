One Big Question: Prospect Knights

EdgyTim
Welcome to the latest feature simply called My One Big Question. I use the EDGYTIM/Marquee Sports 2022 Final Chicagoland Top 30 poll as my guide ansd break down all 30 teams and provide you My One Big Question for all 30 teams.....I will also come up with the same One Big Question for several state wide programs as well.
Today it's the 2022 Final Chicagoland Top 30 ranked #22 ranked Prospect Knights.
My One Big Question for Prospect? Can the Knights reload on offense and especially under center this summer?
You'll be hard pressed to find a suburban football program that has been as consistent of a winner over the past several seasons as Prospect under head coach Dan DeBoeuf. DeBoeuf, who was a standout quarterback in his playing days at Lemont has consistently been able to develop strong quarterback play and offense that just seem to find it's way to 40 plus points week in and week out.
So can the Knights reload at a few key spots including quarterback and continue to win big?
My Answer? Yes.....the track record for Prospect under Dan DeBoeuf in particular tells us to keep the Knights at the top of the MSL teams again.
Prospect will insert junior QB Jack Skoog into the starting lineup this season and Skoog is already starting to show up on various early Class if 2025 recruiting lists. Skoog, who checks in at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds will no question get a great opportunity to run a Knights offense that's pretty wide open, will mix in play action passing game and shotgun spread as well as anyone in the Mid Suburban. The Knights also have some solid returning starters back starting with 3 starting offensive linemen, senior RB Noah Easter and WR Nick Carlucci and that should help get Jack Skoog a bit more of a comfort level in getting up to speed in the Knights offense this summer.
Most "experts" and observers will more than likely roll with Hersey as the favorite to win the Mid Suburban East this season and I will do the same. Yet Prospect will end up once again being a much better team in Week 9 versus Week 1 and the sooner the Knights can get the offense clicking the better this Knights team will be in 2023.
Next Up? #21 Lyons Township
