News and Notes: Thoughts from the Naperville North 7on7 June 18th

Again Naperville North will be hosting several Tuesday night 7on7 in June and early July and I plan on attending as many as I can....and this session featured some big time players and strong Chicagoland programs.



Teams Who Took Part?



Naperville North (2 teams)- I told NN QB Jacob Bell "I saw you last week...this week you guys are dead to me" which brought an immediate laugh. I didn't watch a ton of NN here and I have a good feel for them so far. The offense led by Jacob Bell (Ball State) will be a strength and his overall game, arm, accuracy and presence/confidence has never been higher or better. Bell was a bit inconsistent at times in 2023 and in my eyes looks to be ready for a big time season in 2024. Also Bell to me has the feel of a QB who could draw more attention from higher level schools this fall if he gets off to a big early start. The receivers are also a strength for the Huskies and the offense will score points in 2024. The defense had good moments last week but also looks to be a work in progress a bit for now.





DGS- Another team I've seen a few different times this spring and summer. More on the Mustangs soon who I will cover at the Mustangs big 7on7 in Mid Juy



Hinsdale Central Another team I know I will see multiple times this summer so I didn't watch a ton here to be honest. The Red Devils are always have talent in the skills including a few solid QBs and several capable WR's



LW East- Wow. Let mw repeat that for those in the back. Wow. The Griffins in many ways look the same especially on defense. The Griffins have a strong group of linebackers with none taller than say 5-foot-11...which I think is a requirement to play LB at LWE at this stage. The remaining defenders has good speed coverage skills and remain just fundamentally sound. The Griffins offense should just explode this season led by junior 4 star ranked QB Jonas Williams. Williams is a bigger, stronger and better from a season ago...and he will greatly benefit from a deep and sound group of receivers. Williams in my opinion has a great chance of becoming the next State of Illinois QB to make the Elite 11 in 2025. Williams has touch, feel, makes great reads and has the arm talent to just blow opposing defenses away time and time again. Also senior RB Zion Gist (WMU) looks bigger, thicker and stronger this summer and hasn't lost a step. Be afraid Class 8A.....be very afraid.



LW West- The Warriors have some real talent this fall and overall was impressive here at times. It was great to see senior WR Austin Rowswell back doing football activities after a year of battling various injuries. Also keep an eye on senior WR Deandre Coates who also looks the part/on the hoof while senior ILB Josh Veldman (Northwestern) made some impressive plays and he will get bigger and stronger from here on out. Not sure what the line play will look like and the schedule will be a challenge...but the talent level again looks good here.





Lockport- The Porters are pretty much never real flashy at these events and will more than likely run the football 70 percent plus of the time in 2024. I liked what I saw here from an overall numbers standpoint and the Porters are always well coached. Longtime Porters OL coach Dave Pammer will call the offense this season and at least here showed a lot of short to medium passing game led by a few different quarterbacks who I thought did fine here. The Lockport defense is always a calling card for HC George Czart and the linebacker play will be big, strong and physical in 2024.



Glenbard West- Really impressed with the offense...and that's something I seldom mention when it comes to the Hitters and 7on7. The Hitters have a few different quarterback who look capable and they have a few major game breakers in WR/DB Mason Ellens (Iowa State) and ATH Teyion Oriental along with some really nice potential on both sides of the football. Throw in a big and physical OL and be careful kids because the Hitters look good this summer.



Neuqua Valley Solid....real solid. Didn't really see any weaknesses whatsoever. I watched the Wildcats against GBW and they more than held their own on both sides of the football. I get the feeling this is a bit of a younger team....but NV also never really rebuilds and always finds a way to reload. This team had those kind of vibes to me here....maybe a bit younger/less experienced but also talented with potential.



DG North A decent amount of core pieces from last years deep post-season run team remains in place. which is a good thing. DGN junior 3 star QB Owen Lansu is another big time signal caller drawing Power 4 attention and offers, and all Owen does is show up and show out. Lansu was really impressive throwing directly into a strong wind here and was pretty much unfazed by the conditions. DGN senior WR Charlie Cruse has caught everything this spring and summer and senior TE/LB Joe Edwards has D1 level ability. Again I'll need to see the line play this summer to get a better handle but North looks very capable again this fall.